Chad Kron scored a game-high 24 points, but top-seeded Kimberly proved to be too much to handle as the Eau Claire North boys basketball team saw its season end with a 70-42 loss to the Papermakers on Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Kimberly, which shot 49% from the field, advanced to the Division 1 sectional finals, where it will face No. 2 Neenah on Saturday.
The Huskies were hampered by a slow start, only scoring 23 points in the first half as Kimberly put up 40. North shot 28% from the floor in the loss.
Ashton Kallstrom scored 10 points for North. Dalton Banks was held to two points, but grabbed six rebounds and dished six assists.
Mitch Bartol led Kimberly with 19 points.
The Huskies finished the season with a 17-8 record, with a regional title to their name.
Division 3
Wisconsin Dells 69, Altoona 42: The Rails couldn’t overcome a slow first half in which they scored 10 points. They did considerably better after halftime, but Wisconsin Dells’ lead was already too large. Evan Moss scored 18 to lead Altoona, and Nate McMahon added 10 to the cause. The Rails finished the season with a 17-7 record.
Division 4
Unity 59, Cameron 42: The Comets couldn’t keep up with the Eagles, getting knocked out of the sectional semifinals as a result. Statistics were not available at press time.
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61: The Wildcats advanced to the sectional finals by knocking off the top-seeded Cardinals in a thriller. They’ll try to return to state for the first time since 2014 when they take on Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Statistics from Thursday’s win were not available at press time.