Time was running out on the Chippewa Falls boys hockey team.
With fewer than five minutes left and Eau Claire North leading 2-1 in a Division 1 regional final, the Cardinals desperately needed a spark. They thought they’d get one when they went on a power play, but the Huskies successfully killed it off — or so they thought.
It turned out Chi-Hi didn’t need the extra man on the ice. Jack Bowe rifled a shot into the back of the net at the same moment as the Huskies got back to full strength, breathing new life into the Cardinals.
Moments later, Ben Carlson decided to get in on the fun too. He gathered a loose puck in the North zone and coolly slotted it into the upper left corner of the net to put Chi-Hi ahead. A few minutes later, the sixth-seeded Cardinals stormed the ice after their come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the third-seeded Huskies at Hobbs Ice Center.
“I’ve never won at Hobbs in my high school career, so it’s just a great feeling,” Bowe said. “Obviously in the playoffs too, to knock off North, there’s nothing like it. It’s unreal.”
Bowe’s goal under pressure played a big role in the dramatic victory. It re-energized the Cardinals, who had initially trailed 2-0.
“It was big-time,” Carlson said of Bowe’s tying goal. “It got us all going again, pretty much brought the fire back into us.”
With the win, Chippewa Falls advances to host seventh-seeded Superior in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday. The Spartans pulled off the second upset of the night at Hobbs, following the Cardinals’ win with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial.
Things started well for North in its battle against a Big Rivers foe. The Huskies opened the scoring when Nick Thompson found Gabe Bestul floating on his own just off the right post. He fed the puck through the crease and Bestul turned it in for a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies ended the first period with time left on a power play, and they capitalized early in the second. Brayton Thillman buried a puck in the back of the net 36 seconds into the period.
North was firmly in command after going ahead 2-0, controlling the puck for much of the second period. The Cardinals had trouble putting shots toward the net until a stray Jackson Hoem found the puck near goal during a line change and caught North off guard. It put Chi-Hi on the board with just over a minute and a half left until the second intermission.
Each side had to endure several penalty kills in the third period as the game grew increasingly heated and physical. While they couldn’t break through when they had the advantage of an extra skater, even-strength goals did the trick just fine for Chippewa Falls.
“We just kept playing our game,” Bowe said. “Killing off penalties and got the puck deep, and we got to it.”
Bowe and Carlson scored 40 seconds apart from each other. North pushed to find an equalizer in the final minutes, and nearly got one. The Huskies saw a shot rattle off the left pipe and slide across the goal line, but couldn’t get it across.
The margins were that thin.
“This is kind of a reflection of our season,” Cardinals coach Scott Parker said. “It’s been kind of up and down. Give my players credit, they showed a lot of guts coming back in a game like that.”
North finished the season 18-6. The Cardinals will look to continue their quest to return to the sectional finals on Tuesday. They fell in the finals to eventual champion Hudson last season.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 2
CF 0 1 2 — 3
ECN 1 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, ECN, Gabe Bestul (Nick Thompson), 5:50. Second period: 2, ECN, Brayton Thillman (Caden Sutter, Ty Thompson), 0:36 (pp); 3, CF, Jackson Hoem, 15:28. Third period: 4, CF, Jack Bowe (Hoem), 12:58; 5, CF, Ben Carlson, 13:38.