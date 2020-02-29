The Rice Lake Warriors are making the most of Wisconsin’s first season of a two-division format in the high school hockey playoffs.
The Warriors are going to state for only the third time after Saturday’s 7-2 thrashing of Hayward in a Division 2 sectional title game in Superior.
While Rice Lake takes a sub.-500 record to state at 11-13-1, the No. 3 state-ranked Hayward Hurricanes end their season at 18-6-1.
Six of Rice Lake’s 11 wins have come over the past eight games as the Warriors have ridden an improved offense and the hot goaltending of junior Griffin Van Gilder in their hot streak.
“Grif has been playing really well. That’s a big reason we’re going to state,” said Warrior head coach Josh Engel after Saturday’s win.
Engel said another key has been the play of the third line of Mason Ewert, Mason Roux and Tristan Scheurer over the past month.
“The way we’ve been playing, I was super confident we could win this game,” said Engel.
It’s Rice Lake’s first trip to state since 2009, when the Warriors went 1-1. Rice Lake was state runner-up in its other appearance, in 1980.
With its 11-13-1 record, unranked Rice Lake is expected to be given the No. 4 seed of the four Division 2 state teams when seeding is announced Sunday.
The No. 1 seed is expected to be top-ranked St. Mary’s Springs-Fond du Lac, which would set up a Rice Lake vs. St. Mary’s Springs semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The Warriors scored two power play goals in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s sectional championship game and never trailed.
After a wild end to the first period, which saw three goals in 69 seconds, the Warriors led 3-2.
Rice Lake scored the only goal of the second period to take a 4-2 lead into the final 17 minutes.
Van Gilder came up big in the opening 5 minutes of the third period, making five saves as Hayward applied intense pressure. But the Warriors took firm control at the 5:48 mark when the team’s leading scorer Cole Fenske got an unassisted goal to make it 5-2.
The Warriors added two more goals in the third for the 7-2 final in an unexpected offensive show for the Rice Lake, which had played two overtime games against Hayward this season for a 2-2 tie and 2-1 loss.
Senior defenseman Tyson Tomesh and the sophomore forward Fenske scored two goals each for Rice Lake, with Teagan Scheurer, Riley Strohm and Ben Kemp adding one goal each.
Rice Lake was outshot 29-24, but Van Gilder continued his playoff hot streak with 29 saves, giving up goals to only Cole Asp and Blake Loder.
Van Gilder was also in the net for the two earlier playoff wins, 3-1 over New Richmond and 2-0 over Amery.
Hayward started freshman goalie Logan Abric, who had 14 saves while allowing four goals through two periods. Senior Nate Thomas was in the net for the third periods, making three saves and allowing three goals.
Rice Lake 7, Hayward 2
Rice Lake 3 1 3 — 7
Hayward 2 0 0 — 2
First period: 1, Rice Lake, Tyson Tomesh, 7:09 (pp); 2, Rice Lake, Teagan Scheurer (Keegan Gunderson, Bryce Brettingen), 10:07 (pp); 3, Hayward, Cole Asp (Gibson Walsh) 15:41; 4, Rice Lake, Riley Strohm (Cole Fenske, Caleb Randall) 16:19; 5, Hayward, Blake Loder (Cole Haack) 16:50 Second period: 6, Rice Lake Tyson Tomesh 4:43 Third period: 7, Rice Lake, Fenske 5:48; 8, Rice Lake, Ben Kemp (Fenske, Strhom) 7:09; 9, Rice Lake Fenske 14:23
Shots on goal: Rice Lake 29; Hayward 24. Penalties: Rice Lake 2 for 4 mins; Hayward 5 for 13 mins. Goalies: Rice Lake: Griffin Van Gilder (29 shots, 27 saves); Logan Abric: Player (24 shots, 17 saves). Records: Rice Lake 8-13-1, Hayward 18-5-1.