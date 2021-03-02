CHIPPEWA FALLS — No boys basketball program in Wisconsin has more state tournament experience than McDonell over the last six years.
But not even the Macks, who have been there, done that more than anybody else, have been through this.
McDonell will play at a fifth consecutive state tournament this week, but it will be wholly unlike any which came before.
The experience of playing on the Kohl Center floor. The logistics of hopping on a three-hour bus ride down to Madison and staying in a hotel. The know-how of managing emotions while playing in front of a huge crowd.
None of that really applies to Thursday's Division 5 state tournament. The Kohl Center court the Macks have had an up-close look at will be replaced by the La Crosse Center. The hotel stay won't be a concern, since the entire tournament will take place in one day. And the crowd won't be much bigger than any other crowd this season thanks to the pandemic.
"The whole year's been kind of odd as far as locker room situations, where you're playing, having no fans or some fans," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "I think for the most part we've done a really good job of leaning on our seniors for leadership to kind of get us adaptable to what we're going to face."
While much will be different, there are still similarities the Macks can draw from. The venue is different, but the pressure is the same. The hoops are new, but there are still the same depth-perception issues that come with playing in a cavernous arena.
"There's still the same amount of pressure. It's still state," senior Logan Hughes said. "The La Crosse Center is quite a bit smaller than the Kohl Center, but there's still a lot of people there. The backstop is obviously quite a bit different. But I feel like the experience, the little bit that the seniors have got, is really going to help down there."
They'll see exactly how much it will help when they take on Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday in the Division 5 semifinals.
McDonell has been in attendance at the last five state tournaments. They were in contention for last year's canceled tournament too, reaching the sectional finals before the season was called off due to the emergence of the pandemic.
"After the (final) game (last season), we were all kind of sad because we had a chance to go to state again," senior Tanner Opsal said. "But we knew coming into this year that us seniors were going to have to take over and bring us back to that same spot we were at last year."
They did exactly that, and made the most of the opportunity. McDonell defeated Turtle Lake 63-51 in Saturday's sectional finals to return to state.
"There's a lot of leadership that's led us in the past years, and I think that everything's kind of transitioned down," senior Jake Siegenthaler said. "All the leaders from past teams have helped these other teams make their own story."
Even in the new environment, the Macks could have a bit of an edge. The McDonell girls played at last week's state tournament in La Crosse, providing a glimpse of what the boys can expect out of the experience.
"It's pretty amazing. We have some talented players, both guys and girls," said Hughes, whose sister Marley played on the girls team. "Obviously for them making it there for the first time is huge."
The McDonell boys are seeking their first state title since 2016. They brought home the silver ball in 2018.
If a trophy travels home with the Macks this year, it'll be unlike any other the program has earned before.
"It's been a rough year," Opsal said. "We had to pause our season midway through, but now that we're here it feels really good to accomplish that end goal that everyone wants. Just staying together as a team and fighting all the way to the end."