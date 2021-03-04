By Spencer Flaten . Leader-Telegram staff
LA CROSSE — All alone on a breakaway, Dylan Kuehl had time to get creative.
The 6-foot-6 Hustisford senior gathered himself before trying out his best NBA impression, spinning 360 degrees to throw down a ferocious dunk.
It was one of a slew of high-flying, acrobatic moves from the guard on Thursday night. And the bad news for McDonell: Kuehl wasn’t the only one getting in on the action.
The Macks saw their run to the Division 5 state championship game at the La Crosse Center end with a silver ball, falling 69-35 to a lengthy Hustisford team which simply had too much size to contain.
The Falcons’ length affected everything the Macks tried to do. When McDonell tried to score inside, Hustisford was there to make a block. When the Macks stepped outside, the Falcons’ long wingspans left precious few clean looks at the hoop. And defensively, McDonell could only watch as the uber-athletic Falcons threw down dunk after dunk.
It added up to a frustrating night for the Macks.
“It was a struggle to play against them,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “You’ve got that length, and they had shooting outside of their length. When you look at teams that are champions, you don’t see a lot of weaknesses. I really didn’t see any weaknesses with them.”
The Falcons, whose physical makeup resembled a college basketball team, simply would not be denied of a state title. They didn’t lose to a Division 5 team all season.
“It’s very difficult to play a team that’s that big and that long,” McDonell guard Logan Hughes said. “It’s hard to get our drive-and-kicks like we had been doing with success throughout the playoffs and regular season. We just couldn’t match up with their size, offensively or defensively. It was just a really challenging team to play against.”
The Macks return from the state tournament with a silver trophy for the second time in the last four seasons. They were playing at a fifth consecutive state tournament, and continued to set a high bar for the program.
It was a tough loss, but the Macks were able to see the positives of the bigger picture.
“It was a challenging year in many aspects, and we knew we had to take advantage of every opportunity we had to play games,” Schilling said. “I think we did a really good job of that. ... This last game was pretty tough, but I’m really proud of our group. I think our community pulled together really well, and to be able to finish it in a championship game of any kind is a great way to finish a year.”
Hustisford showed its championship pedigree right from the opening in-bound pass. The Falcons opened the game with a 20-2 run and never looked back.
Kuehl finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. He dunked several times. The 6-foot-9 Alex Eggleston added 19 points — including three dunks of his own — and seven blocks, serving as a massive influence around the rim defensively.
His seven blocks tied a state tournament record set by former Wisconsin Badgers star Sam Dekker and former McDonell star Kyle Cody — now a pitcher in Major League Baseball.
The Falcons blocked 11 shots as a team, a new record at the Division 5 state tournament.
“To come into this game, I just felt we were so ultimately focused and prepared and ready,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “I wasn’t sure if I was overthinking it or not, but I wasn’t, because they even exceeded my expectations. We preach defense and not taking a possession off, and that’s exactly what they did. The defense started the show, and (our) offense ended it.”
McDonell battled, but couldn’t make up for the size disparity. The guard-heavy Macks’ two forwards stood at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-5, but the Falcons entire starting lineup was over 6 feet tall.
“(Our defense) gave us a ton of momentum, because any shot that doesn’t go in is huge,” Eggleston said. “And any shot that we can block and get a fast break going, possibly a dunk like we had, is even bigger because you have to have momentum going into your next defensive possession to hopefully get the same thing.”
Hustisford hoisted the gold ball to cap an 18-3 season. The Falcons’ three losses all came against Division 3 and Division 4 teams.
Hughes scored 12 points to lead McDonell. Tanner Opsal and Eddie Mittermeyer added six points each.
The Macks had reached the state championship with a 67-40 romp over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in Thursday afternoon’s semifinal. Jake Siegenthaler scored 25 points as McDonell dominated its way to the title bout.
That was the final win of the season for a Macks team which finished 17-5. McDonell graduates seven seniors in Hughes, Siegenthaler, Opsal, Max Hauser, Gavin Dorn, Luke Newton and Nick Maziarka. The group led the Macks through an unprecedented season and ended it at a familiar place: the state tournament.
“They should be very proud of everything they accomplished,” Schilling said. “I really didn’t know what to expect coming into this year basketball-wise, let alone everything else that was going on. They by far exceeded my expectations, and quite frankly this was just a really fun team to be with every day in practice. The seniors are great leaders. They did a really good job of giving the underclassmen an example of how you play basketball and how you prepare for games. I know we’re going to be better off next year because of the seniors we had this year.”
Hustisford 69, McDonell 35
McDonell (17-5): Tanner Opsal 6, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Logan Hughes 12, Jake Siegenthaler 4, Dan Anderson 4, Joe Janus 3.
Hustisford (18-3): Brody Thimm 7, Alex Eggleston 19, Dylan Kaemmerer 5, Gavin Thimm 11, Dylan Kuehl 20, Blake Peplinski 4, Josh Peplinski 3.
3-point goals: McDonell 4 (Mittermeyer 2, Hughes, Janus), Hustisford 4 (B. Thimm, Kaemmerer, G. Thimm, J. Peplinski).
Halftime: Hustisford 37-16.