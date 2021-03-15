It was a landmark year for the Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball program.
And it was quite a high note for a longtime coach to go out on, too.
The Lancers captured conference and regional championships this winter, reaching the Division 5 sectional semifinals and finishing with a 17-3 record.
Given the circumstances, Immanuel Lutheran couldn't have asked for much more.
"We're pretty satisfied," said coach Tom Williams, who is retiring after 24 seasons as the leader of the Lancers. "You'd always like to win that last game, but that's the trouble with this game of basketball: Not everybody can do that. ... I told them to not focus on losing the last game, but to look at the season. Look at what we had to go through to get here."
The Lancers went 8-0 in league play to finish atop the Small Dairyland Conference, winning all but one conference game by double figures.
Immanuel Lutheran earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 5 regional and cruised to the championship. Seeded No. 1 again for sectional play, the Lancers saw their season come to an end with a 51-47 overtime loss to Royall in the sectional semifinals.
Amid a pandemic when a season was far from certain, finding such success was no small feat.
"We were able to win a conference title, win a regional, and not a lot of teams can say that," Williams said. "We just were thankful for what we were able to accomplish this year."
It was the second-ever WIAA regional championship for the Lancers, and their first conference title since the 2003-04 season. This season featured a 12-game win streak.
Williams had a hunch that this year's team would be able to achieve something special after the Lancers were knocked out of the playoffs last season.
Immanuel Lutheran fell to a star-studded Thorp team 56-49 in last year's regional finals. But it served as a moment of growth for the Lancers.
"I think we proved to ourselves that we could compete," Williams said. "We had our chances to win against them, and I think that was what really drove us all year long. I think it carried over from last year."
Guard Ryan Zimmerman led the charge for the Lancers as they tried to build off last season. The senior averaged 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Zimmerman, Williams' grandson, closed out his prep career with more than 1,000 career points.
"Ryan was definitely an offensive threat," Williams said. "Just looking at his career, he was a big part of the program's success."
And Immanuel Lutheran had others step up too. Junior forwards Britten Rutz (12.7 ppg, 5.9 rebounds per game) and Daniel Hein (10.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg) both played key roles in the paint and kept teams honest when trying to game plan defensively against Zimmerman.
Both will be back next season.
"I think that they'll have a nice group of kids coming into next year," Williams said. "It's kind of nice to leave without the cupboard being too bare. I think there's a lot of players there that they'll have some pretty good success next year also."
In addition to Zimmerman, the Lancers will see Isaiah Plath (5.4 ppg), Paul Schierenbeck (5.3 ppg), Ethan Sydow (4 ppg), Tyler Radichel (2 ppg) and Daniel Mayhew (1.4 ppg) move on following graduation.