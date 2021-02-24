Minutes after his team had convincingly clinched its spot in the regional finals, Ryan Zimmerman hustled out of the locker room.
He tracked down his mom in the Augusta gym and grabbed a seat on the bleachers.
The Immanuel Lutheran senior stared intently at his mother's phone. On its screen was a livestream of the Eau Claire North boys basketball team's battle with La Crosse Central going on about 75 miles away.
Zimmerman watched as the Huskies fought through overtime with the region's No. 2 seed, and cracked a smile when Chad Kron hit the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left to send his team to the regional championship.
It was satisfying, he said, to see his old friend join him in the regional finals.
"That was pretty special to watch him make that shot right after my game," Zimmerman said. "That was really cool."
Zimmerman and Kron, both seniors in high school, have been friends since they were seven years old. They were teammates in basketball and baseball all the way up until they went their separate ways in high school.
And even though they've followed different paths as prep athletes, they've arrived at a remarkably similar destination.
Both have powered their teams to the sectional semifinals, albeit four divisions apart. Kron and the fourth-seeded Huskies play at top-seeded River Falls in the D1 sectional semis on Thursday, while Zimmerman and the No. 1-seeded Lancers host No. 4 Royall in Division 5.
The similarities don't end there. Zimmerman surpassed 1,000 career points earlier in the season. Kron is seven points away from hitting the benchmark himself. And both guards lead their team in scoring, Zimmerman at a nearly 20 points per game clip and Kron at 20.4 points per contest.
"It's really cool," Kron said. "We've been keeping in touch with each other along the way and keeping up with how each other's games are going and stuff. It's been really fun to see him doing so well over there."
They'll be cheering each other on from afar as each tries to reach the sectional finals.
The duo knew for a while it was going to split up when they got to high school. But that didn't stop Kron and his teammates from giving their best North sales pitch to Zimmerman a few times.
"We always made sure to let him know that he'd look good in a blue uniform," Kron joked. "We knew how good we could be if we ended up playing on the same team, but it worked out for both of us."
"He'd always make jokes about getting me to come play at North, even though there was never really a chance that would happen," Zimmerman said. "But it definitely would have been fun to play with those guys for four more years, no question."
Things have worked just fine for both of their high schools regardless. Zimmerman's Lancers are 17-2 and the favorites to reach the state tournament as the No. 1 seed in their sectional.
Kron's Huskies have caught fire as of late, knocking off Central in the regional semis and top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional championship.
And both of the longtime friends have played no small roles in that success.
"For myself, I never really expected all throughout high school to be playing as well as I have been," Kron said. "But for Ryan, I knew he was going to be something special right away. He was a lights-out shooter all the way through. Just playing with all of the guys, you could tell that he was a standout in our class."
But who would win one-on-one? That depends on who you ask.
"I'm not going to lie, I usually hand him a big, fat 'L,'" Kron said with a laugh. "I always let him know: 'Welcome to the BRC, Ryan. That's just how it goes.'"
Not so fast, said Zimmerman.
"Chad's not going to like me saying this, but I've made him fall over at least one time," he chuckled.
Regardless of who's getting the better of each other head-to-head, their high school success has fulfilled what the boys had dreamed about while growing up together.
"We were just always talking about how much we wanted to win," Zimmerman said. "Win regional championships, win sectionals, lead your team to state and play at the Kohl Center."
They won't be able to check off that final item on the list — the Kohl Center is not hosting the state tournament this year due to the pandemic — but the success Kron and Zimmerman have already found is more than many prep athletes ever achieve.
"It's just been fun to follow one another," Zimmerman said. "We're both just trying to stay focused, taking things one game at a time and seeing where they go."