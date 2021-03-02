CHIPPEWA FALLS — Season after season, the McDonell boys basketball program finds ways to turn its experience playing larger schools in the regular season into postseason success.
At this year's Division 5 state tournament, the Macks are not alone in that department.
McDonell's semifinal clash with Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran pits two battle-tested teams head-to-head. The Macks ran through the Western Cloverbelt Conference gauntlet this winter, playing schools that eventually ended up in Divisions 2 through 4. The Blazers routinely played Division 3 and 4 teams in the Packerland Conference.
So when the two tip off their semifinal at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday at the La Crosse Center, neither will fear any challenge.
"A lot of our games, we haven't had a whole ton of blowouts. They've all been kind of close games," McDonell guard Jake Siegenthaler said. "So I think us being able to pull out most of those games, it'll be able to help us in the tournament."
The Macks, seeded No. 2 at the state tournament, fared slightly better playing against top competition. McDonell, playing at a fifth consecutive state tournament, carries a 16-4 record into the semifinals. The Macks finished 8-4 and in fourth place in the Western Cloverbelt. They're winners of 12 of their last 13 contests.
Third-seeded N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) went 7-8 in the Packerland, good for a fifth-place finish. But the grind has paid off come tournament time. The Blazers have won 11 of their last 12 games.
"The one thing I really like about our conference and the teams we play, it's all different kinds of styles," Blazers coach Mark Meerstein said on a conference call Sunday. "And I think that really prepares us so when we get into the tournament run, that we've seen a lot of things. ... I think it really prepares us just because of the fact that there's so much different types of competition that we see."
The Macks bring a balanced, versatile team to state. Seniors Logan Hughes and Siegenthaler lead the way offensively. Hughes averages a team-high 14.6 points per game and Siegenthaler is close behind at 13.3.
Defensively, McDonell is capable of playing in several different pressure systems. The Macks have clamped down particularly well lately. None of their last five opponents have reached 55 points.
They'll face a tough task in slowing down the Blazers. N.E.W. Lutheran boasts good size in the frontcourt. Marshal Bukowski, a 6-foot-3 forward, leads the team with averages of 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Tristian Lynch stands at 6-foot-6 and averages 11.6 points per game.
The Macks will rely on their experience playing lengthy teams in the Western Cloverbelt to find ways to stop the Blazers' duo in the paint.
"They do have some height," Hughes said. "I feel like playing in the Cloverbelt against especially Fall Creek, who's got even more height than they do, really helps."
The Macks often run with a guard-heavy lineup, but forwards Tanner Opsal and Joey Janus will likely be key in slowing down Bukowski and Lynch.
Rebounding and taking care of the ball will be important against a Blazers team which doesn't shy away from applying pressure at times. N.E.W. Lutheran averages just under 10 steals per game.
"I know they like to pressure a little bit, so we don't want to do things that give them extra chances," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We want to make sure we cherish possession of the ball when we have it and get extra possessions when we can."
The victor of Thursday afternoon's semifinal plays for the state championship at 7:05 p.m. that night. Top-seeded Hustisford (16-3) takes on No. 4 Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) in the other semifinal on Thursday morning.
All state tournament games will be broadcast on ABC.