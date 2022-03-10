HUDSON — The Cameron boys basketball team has proven all season it can score.
But on Thursday night the Comets showed they can lock in defensively as well, as Cameron earned a 45-31 victory over Unity in a Division 4 sectional semifinal in Hudson.
"Defense has kind of been a question mark for us all year because we like to score the ball," Cameron coach Troy LaVallie said. "We’ve stressed in the last couple of weeks of the season and in the tournament you’ve got to play defense to win. Tonight is a great example. It’s a low-scoring game, if you can get defensive stops you have a chance."
The Comets advance to Saturday's sectional final in Osseo to play against Durand for a spot at the state tournament after the Panthers defeated Spring Valley.
Cameron held Unity to 13 first-half points as it built an eight-point advantage over the first 18 minutes in a slow-paced game. The Comets pushed that up to 14 four minutes after the break and only allowed their advantage to be narrowed to eight before securing the win at the free throw line over the last seven minutes.
It took a little while for the Comets to figure out Unity's 1-3-1 zone. Cameron had five turnovers and just five points in the opening eight minutes of the contest.
"They’re length, they’re so long," LaVallie said of Unity. "It takes a little bit to adjust. We missed some early shots. But with their length you’re never comfortable. The last even four minutes we were up maybe 9-10 points, they’re length and their size in their 1-3-1 they can just close in on you so fast."
Zory Parker knocked in his second 3-pointer of the game and that opened things up a bit as the Comets went up by one 9:34 into the contest.
After Unity got a triple from Jaxon Tilton to lead 13-12, Cameron scored the final 11 points of the half, with Brady Quinn adding a pair of buckets and Parker draining his third shot from beyond the arc. The Eagles were held off the scoreboard for the last 4:38 of the opening half.
The Comets then scored the first five points after halftime as Parker got the scoring started with another basket from distance. A Grant Paetzold score inside pushed Cameron in front by its biggest margin, 27-13, with 13:51 to go in the game.
Unity then had its best offensive stretch scoring 12 points over a span of 3:27 to make it a 33-25 game with 7:33 to go, but the Comets made 10 of 13 free throws to close it out. Cameron finished 15 of 21 at the foul line.
Parker led the Comets with 14 points, while Paetzold added 13. Tyson Lucas scored eight and Quinn chipped in six with 12 rebounds. Cameron had nine offensive boards and limited Unity to only three. The Eagles were led by 10 points from Wyatt Kocurek and eight apiece from Tilton and Jacob Erickson.