MENOMONIE — Durand and Spring Valley, neck and neck all season, needed to meet a third time to decide who had the upper hand this year.
On Thursday, they got their answer: advantage, Panthers. And to the victor go the spoils. With a 77-65 victory in the sectional semifinals at Menomonie, Durand advanced to within one win of reaching the Division 4 state tournament.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Panthers took the final momentum swing. Spring Valley led 49-48 with just under 10 minutes remaining, but Durand embarked on a 10-0 run to seize the lead and never trailed again.
Spring Valley (20-6) trimmed the lead to five with 2:19 left, but Durand (22-5) made 15 of 18 free throws in the final three minutes to punch their ticket to the sectional finals.
Durand will face Cameron in the sectional finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Osseo-Fairchild with a trip to state on the line. The Panthers are in the finals for the first time since 2018, and are playing for their first trip to state since 2000.
Durand won the first meeting between the two conference rivals this season, 64-45. Spring Valley answered with a 61-39 victory in the rematch. The two shared the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title.
With the stakes higher than ever on Thursday, neither team gained much of an upper hand until the Panthers pulled away late. Two free throws from Ethan Hurlburt put Durand ahead for good and started the 10-0 spurt.
Neither side could gain much separation from the other in the first half.
The Panthers led by six in the closing minutes of the period, but a quick 8-3 run by the Cardinals narrowed Durand’s lead to 32-31 heading into the break. Drae Bauer was instrumental in building that lead, scoring 12 points in the first half for the Panthers. He finished with 17 points.
Zack Nelson added 19 points for the Panthers, all in the second half. He made eight free throws in the final three minutes of the game. Gunnar Hurlburt and Ethan Hurlburt were close behind with 14 and 12, respectively.
Tyler Bowman led all scorers with 26 points for the Cardinals. Connor Ducklow added 13. Spring Valley battled through foul trouble for its top scorers for much of the night. The Cardinals were seeking to reach the sectional finals for the first time since 2004.
Durand 77, Spring Valley 65
Durand: Simon Bauer 4, Ethan Anibas 2, Zack Nelson 19, Drae Bauer 17, Gunnar Hurlburt 14, Ethan Hurlburt 12, Ethan Fedie 9.
Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 13, Coy Stasiek 6, Wyatt Goveronski 1, Tyler Bowman 26, Charlie Maier 4, Brady Bednarek 3, Jameson Bauer 12.
3-pointers: Durand 4 (D. Bauer 2, Nelson, Fedie), SV 12 (Bowman 4, Bauer 4, Ducklow 2, Stasiek 2).
Halftime: Durand 32-31.