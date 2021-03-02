The River Falls boys basketball team is buzzing these days.
After what the Wildcats did on Saturday, they can hardly be blamed.
When Zac Johnson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give River Falls a 53-52 victory over De Pere in the sectional finals, it sent heart rates skyrocketing.
It also sent the Big Rivers Conference member to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years.
"That's a game I won't ever forget," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said on a conference call on Sunday. "Zac Johnson — who's been our guy for years here, he's worked his tail off and been a phenomenal leader within our program — stepped up and hit the biggest shot of his life."
Now that the Wildcats have returned to the state's biggest stage, they've set their sights on Wauwatosa East. The third-seeded Wildcats (21-2) take on the second-seeded Red Raiders (21-3) in the Division 1 semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Wauwatosa East, the champion of the always-tough Greater Metro Conference, poses the biggest challenge of the season yet for River Falls.
But there's no shortage of confidence for the Wildcats, who have won 14 straight games.
"We've got a senior-laden class of guys who have been at the varsity level with us for three years. They've worked extremely hard," Campbell said. "The guys have driven our program to another level and continue to raise the bar. I'm thankful that they're rewarded with this opportunity to wrap it up at the state tournament."
Johnson has the best scoring average of any player still competing in the Division 1 field. The senior guard averages 24.1 points per game for the Wildcats, and will play at Augustana University next year. Senior twins JT and Liam Dougherty — both 6-foot-9 forwards — score 10.4 and 8.7 points per game, respectively. JT Dougherty will play collegiately at Army, while his brother will play at University of Mary.
"Their games differ a little bit in that Liam's got a little bit more of the physicality, toughness, hard-nosed finisher around the rim for him," Campbell said. "JT certainly can do that, but he's got a higher skill ability to step out and shoot the 3-ball."
Four players average double-figure points for Wauwatosa East, led by Brian Parzych. The senior guard was scoring 14.6 points per game entering sectionals.
"He is definitely our floor general. We kind of go as he goes," coach Tim Arndorfer said on the Sunday conference call. "He just sets the tone for us on both ends of the floor. He plays with a tremendous amount of passion and has really matured into a great leader for us this year."
The winner of the semifinal will play either top-seeded Kimberly or fourth-seeded DeForest for the state title on Saturday night.