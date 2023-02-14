The North Huskies are continuing on in the playoffs after a 7-2 Valentine’s Day win.
The Huskies hosted the D.C. Everest Evergreens Tuesday night for the first round of the WIAA Regionals. North was seeded No. 7 and D.C. Everest was seeded 10th.
North came out of the gate with impressive puck control, dominating the ice in the first. The Huskies made contact with Evergreens’ goalie Griffen Bunell early on, and the gameplay in the first several minutes of the period occurred mostly in front of the Evergreens’ goal.
A penalty on D.C. Everest’s Shaeden Fogelberg for interference gave the Huskies a power play opportunity, but a Husky penalty on Noah Bestul made for some 4-on-4 ice play in the second.
With Fogelberg back on the ice and the Evergreens back at full strength, the D.C. Everest team took control of the ice, using the Huskies’ player deficit to their advantage. Ultimately, the Evergreens were unsuccessful in utilizing the power play and the Huskies returned to full strength.
Back in control of the ice, the Huskies would net the puck with four and a half minutes left in the first period. Scoring for the Huskies was Henry Hickey.
The Huskies kept up that momentum, and with 30 seconds left, a goal off Jack Kein set the Huskies ahead 2-0 at the end of the first period.
The Huskies didn’t lose steam after the intermission, scoring their third goal of the night only 36 seconds out of the gate, thanks to Noah Bestul.
Five minutes later, Nic Thompson netted another goal for the Huskies, bringing them up 4-0.
The Huskies played a strong defense, utilizing their speed and puck handling to keep the Evergreens from scoring. Huskies goalie Tristan Bock recorded 14 saves in the second period.
“We do actually have a lot of team speed,” Huskies coach Ryan Parker said. “So we’re looking at trying to play fast, trying to move pucks quicker especially from our zone out. And I thought tonight, we were able to do that.”
A 5-minute penalty on Brayton Thillman with three and a half minutes left shorthanded the Huskies for the remainder of the period, but a penalty on D.C. Everest’s Fogelberg with 2:19 left meant 4-on-4 gameplay. North’s Tommy Perkins earned a trip to the penalty box with less than 40 seconds remaining, and the Huskies would start the third playing 3-on-5.
The Huskies killed off the power play and returned to full strength. The Evergreens were able to find their footing with fewer Huskies on the ice and picked up some momentum.
Fogelberg scored for D.C. Everest in the fourth minute of the third, bringing the score up 4-1.
The Huskies answered back shortly after, with a Logan Hesselman goal bringing the score to 5-1.
The Evergreens scored once more. In the twelfth minute, a goal from Xavier May bought D.C. Everest another point on the board, with the score at 5-2.
Jackson Anderson responded half a minute later with a goal for the Huskies, and a final Huskies goal from Kein in the final 8 seconds brought the final score to 7-2.
The Huskies will head to Stevens Point Thursday to take on the SPASH Panthers in the WIAA regional championship.