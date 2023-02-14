North Hockey Playoffs

The Huskies celebrate with fans after a goal Tuesday night.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The North Huskies are continuing on in the playoffs after a 7-2 Valentine’s Day win.

The Huskies hosted the D.C. Everest Evergreens Tuesday night for the first round of the WIAA Regionals. North was seeded No. 7 and D.C. Everest was seeded 10th.