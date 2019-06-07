Eau Claire Memorial has made it to the final day of the Wisconsin boys tennis season.
The Old Abes won six of seven matches in their quarterfinal matchup with Green Bay Southwest on Friday, prevailing in a trio of singles and doubles matches, to advance to the semifinals of the Division 1 WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament in Madison.
Mark Pepperl, Liam Obaid and Ethan Beckerman won in the first, second and third singles flights, respectively. Obiad has the most dominant showing, beating Owen Stieber 6-0, 6-1.
The pair of Danylo Ripeckyj and Grant Wolf defeated Ben Fredeen and Michael Vivan in the first flight of doubles. Also emerging victorious were Will Hayes and Grant Wolfe in the second doubles and Andrew Mueller and Stephen King in the third.
The only defeat for the Old Abes came in the first flight of singles, as Johnny Zakowski bested Sam Rechek, 6-4, 6-2.
Memorial, the three seed, will play second-seeded Brookfield East this morning at 9 a.m. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Marquette vs. Middleton in the final at 2 p.m.
Brookfield East advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 victory against Neenah. The Spartans and Abes have both lost only three times this season.