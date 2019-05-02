The seniors on the Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team aren't very familiar with losing.
And when it comes to conference play, the notion is completely foreign.
Memorial picked up a 7-0 victory over crosstown foe Eau Claire North on Thursday at Memorial, extending its Big Rivers dual win streak to 69. Nobody on the Old Abes' team has ever lost a varsity conference dual, including a senior class that has been around for several years.
"They're all friends, so they play a lot together," Memorial coach Jim Litscher said of his seniors. "So as they've gotten better and better, they push each other daily."
That familiarity helps the Abes play loose and keep things fun, something that can't be discounted over a win streak so vast.
"They're such good teammates," Litscher said. "I've had a lot of good teams, but they really focus on that aspect. That makes it a lot of fun."
Entering the year, the team's seniors carried a combined career record of 307-113.
The Old Abes only dropped a total of five games in Thursday's dual to give them yet another conference win.
With the sort of depth Memorial has, finding the right balance in the lineup could be tricky. But that hasn't been too much of a problem so far this season.
Three seniors have mainly occupied the top three singles spots, with Sam Rechek at No. 1, Mark Pepperl at No. 2 and Liam Obaid at No. 3. The other two seniors, Danylo Ripeckyj and Will Hayes, have spent time playing at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
"The hard part is that we've got so many kids, and at the end of the year you can have about 10 that will be starters," Litscher said. "And we've had about 15 that have been starters this year, so we've got to figure that out."
The lineup that won Thursday's dual worked just fine. Part of that is the mentality the senior-led Abes bring to every dual. No meet is taken for granted.
"There are great players in the conference, so you have to bring that intensity and high level of play every day," Rechek said at a practice earlier this season.
The Huskies, like Memorial, brought back a lot of experience to the courts this year. It has helped them score a couple of Big Rivers dual victories already this year.
North has defeated both River Falls and Chippewa Falls this season. Both teams finished above the Huskies in the standings last season, showing the growth this year's team has seen.
"They put in a lot of time in the offseason, so it's really cool to see them grow," North coach Vinnie Gorski said.
Underclassmen have risen to the occasion for the Huskies, helping them make strides this year.
That much was evident in last week's win over Chippewa Falls, when sophomore Tyler Stokka and freshman Isaac Lashley both won singles matches to help lift North to victory. The all-freshman doubles team of Gavin Gamroth and Ty Thompson also scored a win over the Cardinals.
"They've been a huge part of our success this year within our lineup," Gorski said of the underclassmen.
The Huskies have toyed with their lineup a bit this spring, moving players between spots to see where the best fit is.
So far, it has worked fairly well.
"They're growing and learning every day. Singles or doubles, we're putting them where we think they'll succeed the most, and they're having fun with it," Gorski said.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0
Singles — No. 1: Sam Rechek (ECM) def. Thomas Rose 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Mark Pepperl (ECM) def. Chase Donaldson 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Liam Obaid (ECM) def. Tyler Stokka 6-0, 6-1. No. 4: Ethan Beckerman (ECM) def. Isaac Lashley 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Max Loen/Danylo Ripeckyj (ECM) def. Carter Jaenke/Alex Johnson 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Grant Wolfe/Will Hayes (ECM) def. Sam Poli/Andrew Carey 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: Andrew Mueller/Alex Lowater (ECM) def. Ty Thompson/Gavin Gamroth 6-0, 6-0.