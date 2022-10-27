MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Stearns is stepping away from his role as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations, saying Thursday he just needs a break and isn’t thinking about taking a job with any other organization.

Stearns will remain with the Brewers in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers’ senior vice president and general manager since 2020, takes over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations.