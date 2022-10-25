Brooklyn Nets (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets.
Milwaukee went 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks gave up 101.3 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 29.3 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).
Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Markieff Morris: out (personal).
