Browns Watson Practices Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the face mask of his helmet and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland's other quarterbacks.

He is catching up.