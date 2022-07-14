During the pandemic Meghan Thompson of Bruce was looking for a way to improve her mental and physical health, so she became more active and begun training.
A year and half later she accomplished a goal she set as she became an Ironman, completing the long distance triathlon in Des Moines, Iowa, last month.
She crossed the finish line for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and 26.2-mile marathon in a time of 15 hours, 46 minutes and 28 seconds. It was emotional for Thompson as she heard “The Voice of Ironman” Mike Reilly announcing her finish.
“I had wanted to hear those six words: ‘Meghan Thompson, you are an Ironman,’” Thompson said. “Hearing those words after I had worked so hard for it and there were times on the course when I didn’t think I was going to make it because I was so overheated and my body was so tired. Crossing the finish line I don’t think there’s words to explain what it feels like.”
Thompson had been a professional water skier in the past but after getting married and having kids, family took precedence. She began training around the start of 2021 and in October did a half Ironman in Indiana, part of the Ironman 70.3 series. Then a week prior to her triathlon in Iowa she competed in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco.
There were times during her full Ironman when Thompson wasn’t sure if she’d finish the race. There are time cutoffs you must reach to continue the triathlon, and facing the clock, the long distances and the 90-degree weather provided an obstacle to overcome. She said knowing her family was at the finish line kept her pushing through. Thompson was also following through on the message she’s delivered to her fifth-grade students at Bruce Elementary School.
“There are days when I don’t want to work out,” she said. “There are days when I’m tired. If you want something bad enough, you have to work for it. I constantly am telling that to my students and hopefully that will stick in their brains. If they want something bad enough, they can work hard for it and they can get it, no matter what it is in life.”
Thompson will be back on the course shortly as she’ll be racing in the Shell Lake Lions Club’s Sprint Triathlon, ⅓-mile swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.4-mile run, on July 23. Training for a full Ironman takes considerable training and that takes time away from her husband and two young daughters, ages 7 and 10. For now Thompson has her sights set on another Ironman 70.3 in Texas in October and having finished the “most difficult one-day sporting event in the world,” she knows what it takes to reach her goals.
“Ironman’s motto is ‘Anything is possible’ and I think that is so true,” Thompson said. “Anything is possible when you work hard enough for something and you dedicate yourself to it.”