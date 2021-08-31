Runners warmed up for the Saturday’s main event with the Tuesday Buckshot Run in ideal conditions at Carson Park.
A field of an estimated 175 runners toured the 2-mile course, setting the stage for Saturday’s Dan Conway 5-miler beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the 2-mile at 10:30 a.m. in events sponsored by WIN Technology with all proceeds going the Special Olympics program.
Tuesday’s winner was Cody Buckli who won in a time of 12-minutes, 20 seconds finishing ahead of Rich Mayne, Chippewa Falls, who had a time of 12:54.
It was the seventh win in nine Tuesday 2-milers for Buckli, 28, an Indianhead Track Club member from Wausau.
“It was nice to be back and run with friends,” Buckli said. “I hope this kicks off a return to the regular racing season.”
Susanna Gaunt, 50, of Duluth, was the women’s winner in 13:46 but was not available for comment. Jennifer Berg was not far behind in 14:12 while Ryan Gray, Eau Claire was third in 15:58.
Rounding out the top five finishers were Cody Webb, Eau Claire, third in 13:02, followed by Matt Nocak, 13:20 and Chris Gillett, Cadott, 13:21.
Masters winners were Gary Ellis, 74, 16:45, and Rollie Larson, 86, 17:48. Both are from Eau Claire. For Ellis, it was his 39th straight appearance having run in all the Buckshots.
“It was a great start to the weekend for the Buckshot celebration,” said Race Director Miranda Haima, Special Olympics Wisconsin in Madison.
Top 15 Finishers
1. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 12:20; 2. Rich Mayne, Chippewa, 12:54; 3. Cody Webb, EC, 13:02; 4. Matt Nocak, 13:20; 5. Chris Gillett, Cadott, 13:21; 6. Susanna Gaunt, Duluth, 13:46; 7. Jacob Johnson, 14:07; 8.Nathaniel Schulze, 14:12; 9. Jennfier Berg, 14:12; 10. Mika Rodrigues, 14:38; 11. Joe Leisz, 15:01; 12. Joe Hogan, 15:10; 13. Charlie Menard, EC, 15:17; 14. Sawyer Blomquist, EC, 15:24; 15. Scott Blomquist, EC, 15:24.