Cody Buckli
The Tuesday Buckshot 2-mile produced a rare finish.
The husband and wife team of Cody and Emma Buckli of Wausau swept honors in the preliminary event to Saturday’s main show.
Cody was the overall winner in 12 minutes flat, winding up 37 seconds ahead of Rich Mayne of Chippewa Falls. Scott and Sawyer Blomquist, Eau Claire, shared third place.
It was the eighth Tuesday win for Buckli, a 29-year-old Indianhead Track Club member in the event presented by WIN Technology with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Wisconsin.
“It was good to see people turn out to support Special Olympics,” Cody said.
Emma, 28, was the first woman and 12th overall in a time of 18:00.
“I’m used to Cody winning but I never expected to win,” she said. “It’s fun for both of us to win.”
Sara Sandager, Eau Claire, was second in 19:09 while Eau Claire 13-year-olds Kendall Hendricks and Alexa Pluth shared third at 19:34.
The Saturday Buckshot begins with the 5-mile at 9 a.m. with the 2-mile following at 10:30.
Top 15 Finishers
1. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 12:00; 2. Rich Mayne, Chippewa, 12:37; 3. Scott Blomquist, EC, 14:24; 4. Sawyer Blomquist, EC, 14:24; 5. Derek Muck, EC, 14:27; 6. Beckham Larson, Altoona, 14:52; 7. Nicholas Pathos, Elk Mound, 15:07; 8. Joel Wener, Durand, 16:00; 9. Harley Noble, Menomonie, 16:23; 10. Jim Zurawski, Menomonie,16:33; 11. Andrew Hand, Chippewa, 17:49; 12. Emma Buckli, Wausau, 18:00; 13. Mark Waite, EC, 18:29; 14. Tucker Goesch, EC, 19:09; 15. Sara Sandager, EC, 19:09.
