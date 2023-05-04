Bucks Wizards Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.

Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.