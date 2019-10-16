Football is a fun game and sometimes can become a little crazy.
In many cases, you never know who’s going to win and often the favorites are beaten.
That’s what makes it interesting.
Take high school football in Northwest Wisconsin as an example.
In the Big Rivers Conference for instance: River Falls beat Hudson by 14, Hudson downed Superior by 24 and Superior nipped Menomonie by one. If you add ‘em up, that would make River Falls a 39-point favorite over Menomonie. Right? Well, it didn’t turn out that way as Menomonie beat River Falls 21-7.
In the Cloverbelt, Osseo-Fairchild nipped Spencer-Columbus 38-37 and Spencer ran over Neillsville/Granton 29-0 so that would make O-F 30 points better than Neillsville. Hope you didn’t bet the farm on it. Neillsville beat O-F 55-36.
Whitehall topped Blair-Taylor by 6 in the Dairyland, Blair-Taylor beat Augusta 21-9. OK, that would make Whitehall an 18-point pick over Augusta. Wrong again. Augusta dumped Whitehall 30-12.
Superior beat Menomonie 14-13 and Menomonie topped River Falls 21-7. Common sense would tell you that makes Superior a 15-point choice over River Falls. Again, the tables were turned as River Falls blanked Superior 21-0.
Stanley-Boyd defeated Altoona 38-14 and Altoona downed Neillsville/Granton 28-14. That looks like you would have to spot N/G 38 points against Stanley-Boyd. Forget it. Again, it didn’t wind up that way. In fact Neillsville beat Stanley 39-20.
Eleva-Strum downed Augusta by 9, Augusta topped Whitehall 30-12 and Whitehall tipped Blair-Taylor by 6. That would make Eleva-Strum a 33-point pick over Blair-Taylor. B-T would have none of it and dumped E-S 21-3.
Hudson hammered Superior 49-25 and Superior edged Menomonie by 14-13. Hudson by 25 over Menomonie, that tells us. Wrong again. Menomonie won 22-14.
And if we told you that if Elk Mound would rate 70 points over Spencer/Columbus if they met, you’d say we were nuts. And maybe we are. But not by the numbers. Elk Mound beat Altoona by 36, Altoona dumped Neillsville/Granton by 14, N-G topped Osseo by 19 and O-F clipped Spencer by 1. The adding machine says the Mounders by 70.
Another if. Should Menomonie run into La Crosse Central, look for a rout. Menomonie beat Lake Mills 34-10, Lake Mills downed Onalaska 24-23 and Onalaska routed Central 41-0. Favor the Mustangs by 66.
We could go on an on. We told you it’s a crazy game. But one thing’s for sure, don’t put too much faith in the comparative scores.
And we continue. Can you believe this? Osseo-Fairchild took a 36-27 lead into the final period that seemed quite safe last week. But that was before Neillsville/Granton scored an unanswered 28 points in the final 6:37 to win 55-36. That’s one for Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
Northwestern and Bloomer were locked in a close duel for Heart O’ North supremacy. Until the second quarter, that is. Northwestern scored 28 points in that period and ran off with a 42-28 win.
Memorial trailed Hudson 7-0 late in the second period when on first and 10 at the Raider 26 Bryson Johnson connected with Calvin Tanner on a play that went to the 3, apparently giving the Abes a chance to go into halftime tied. Hold it, there’s a flag on the grass. Bring it back. There was an illegal man downfield well across the field with no impact on the play. Still a penalty. Three plays later, the ball is fumbled away. Hudson wins 21-13.
Mondovi finally gave up a point. In fact, 29 of them. But the Buffaloes weren’t going to let that beat them. Coming from behind, they got a TD at 3:17 to tie it and a 33-yard field goal from Raith Bauer with two seconds left to beat Spring Valley 32-29 in a classic. Mondovi: No longer unscored upon. Still unbeaten. Spring Valley: No longer unbeaten. Still a team to be wary of.
You can’t overlook Michael Krueger’s 177 yards and all of the game’s three TD. But don’t ignore the River Falls brick wall defense, smothering Superior with only 74 total yards in the 21-0 shutout.
In Elmwood/Plum City’s 20-18 win over Flambeau, Dalton Binkowski was credited with 20 tackles to move him into third on the state’s all-time list. But don’t overlook the fact that he also got tackled a few times. However, not before he rang up 176 yards in 44 totes. That’s a bang-up night.
It was cold and windy. So QB Hayden Goodman limited his tosses to 5. But he completed all 5 for 103 yards with Ben Carani taking two for scores. One of the reasons Chippewa Falls beat North 35-7.
Blaze Todd never seems to run out of gas. He refueled at Fuzzy Thurston Field last week and got good mileage. His 314 rushing yards rank second only to the 338 piled up by Memorial’s Loyal Crawford earlier in the season and six touchdowns is a season’s worth.
How about 200-yard rushers on both sides of the ball? It happened as Loyal edged Thorp 22-18. Nathan Buchanan put up 213 for the Greyhounds, Zander Rockow 211 for the Cardinals.
And when you get a game-winning field goal as the clock is running out, it’s easy to overlook another, almost identical, key factor. Tanner Marsh ran 26 times for 167 yards and Carter Johnson 26 times for 165. Mondovi needed all of them.
One had to fall. So that leaves only Regis and Northwestern as unbeatens along with Mondovi – and Luck in 8-man – with one week to go in the regular season.