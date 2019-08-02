Get up, get up, get outa here.
You’ve probably heard Bob Uecker say it many times.
It’s the Brewers radio announcer’s description of the home run, considered the most exciting play in baseball.
The former Brewers catcher and legendary baseball personality has seen a ton of them.
Could the longest of all have come at Carson Park?
Uecker was a member of the Eau Claire Braves in 1957 and a teammate was Doug Smith, a righthanded hitting first baseman out of Lynn, Mass.
Smith is reported to have launched a moon rocket that cleared the leftfield fence, soared over the football field and landed in the seventh row of the grand stand.
Seventh row of the football grand stand?
That would make the clout over 500 feet.
Well, it is reported that city policeman Wayne Garman, who was sitting in the area, verified the landing spot. Problem is, he has passed away.
Braves batboy at the time was Paul Moehle but he can’t confirm anything.
It has been reported, however, that Uecker has made mention of the feat on talk show occasions. Smith did not see the shows, but said he has had three people tell him they’ve seen them.
“I really whacked that one,” said the 85-year old Smith. “When you swing and the ball hits the sweet spot of the bat, you don’t even feel it.”
He said with the help of ball players and park helpers, it was estimated at 530 feet.
Smith hit eight homers that season and came back to hit 18 more in 1958. That was his last season in pro ball. He settled here and raised a family.
Unwelcome greeting
There is no more demoralizing way for a pitcher to open a game than to deliver the pitch and turn and watch it sail over the fence.
As the leadoff batter for North High and Pizza Hut/Post 53 Legion teams, Gabe O’Brien has been that kind of a pitcher-tormentor during the past season.
The portside powerhouse hit the ball out of the park. As the game’s leadoff batter. Several times. Some came on the first pitch. It ignited two of the top teams in the state to great seasons.
But he, of course, is not the first leadoff batter to homer.
Another is shortstop Dave Johnson, the Eau Claire Cavaliers’ mighty mite who was voted the team’s No. 1 all-time player and later served a hitch as Pizza Hut Legion manager.
With the Cavs playing at Prior Lake, Minn., in the 1980s, the team arrived late and with the bus still running, Johnson stepped up and hit the first pitch out. That wasn’t the worst of it. Second batter Dave Olle followed. With a four-master.
The team then headed west to Fargo, N.D., the next day where it again arrived late and Johnson rushed into the box. Sure enough, there it goes. Not to be outdone, next batter Olle sent one out.
Back to back leadoff home runs in two consecutive games. Ripley wouldn’t even believe that.
Speaking of back-to-back home runs, one of the strangest came at Carson Park in June.
Eau Claire North was facing Wisconsin Rapids in the sectional championship game. With the weather threatening, the Huskies took the lead into the bottom of the third and then saw Sam Stange rip a ball off the scoreboard for a home run. The ball was hit so high, it brought rain. The rain didn’t stop. Play was called and resumed the next day with North leading 6-0.
It was sunny when Anthony Pogodzinski stepped in as play resumed. He looked at one pitch, then boomed a Good-bye Charlie ball over the rightfield fence.
That’s right. Back to back home runs. About 18 hours apart. And it was off to the state tournament with a 9-3 win for the Huskies.
Bombs away
On August 16, 1970, Sammy’s Pizza of Eau Claire was tied with Deforest at 2-2 in the fourth inning of a state fastpitch tournament game at River Falls. The first three Pizza boys delivered home runs on successive pitches. The Deforest pitcher was not fazed. He came right back with another strike. It was sent to deep center, where it was grabbed over the top of the fence to barely prevent four homers on four pitches.
Seven in a day
You could call it a 7Up day. On the afternoon of June 21, 1964, state champion Peters Packers of Eau Claire was playing a softball doubleheader at Wausau. In the two games, Don Amundson had seven straight hits and drove in nine runs. He included two doubles and five home runs.
But that was not enough. Amundson, considered Eau Claire’s all-time home run king, then drove across the state to Hammond, where he played a Pierce-Pepin League baseball game that night.
He hit two more homers, giving him seven for the day.
And can you top this?
In the summer of 1978, the Ellsworth Hubbers baseball team traveled to Savage, Minn., where Rick Gould would make history.
The former area football coach, most recently as a Menomonie assistant, hit a home run to straightaway center in his first at bat. Next time up, same place. And he kept going. He finished with five consecutive home runs all traveling between 375 and 400 feet and landing in the same area.
Believe it or not.