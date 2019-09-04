When you go to the ball park on Friday night for high school football, you just never know what’s going to happen.
And that includes a decision on a 2-point conversion with the game on the line.
Osseo-Fairchild rolled the dice, trailing Spencer-Columbus 37-36 following a Jackson Johnson to Bret Kostka 29-yard TD pass with 1:31 to go. Well it worked once, let’s try it again. So Kostka took the pass from Johnson on the 2-point try and yes, it worked again. 38-37 for the Thunder.
Rice Lake wasn’t so fortunate. The Warriors scored a fourth quarter TD on a 22-yard Tyson Tomesh pass to cut the lead to 14-13. Go for the win. Not this time. The 2-point run attempt failed and New Richmond came away with the win.
It didn’t work for St. Croix Falls, either. The Saints scored with 3:37 to go to pull within two of Cumberland at 20-18 and with no option, went for it with hopes of gaining a tie. But the dice didn’t come up right and a run was stopped short.
And then there are teams that don’t have to worry about a 2-point conversion to win. Eau Claire Regis has outscored its first two opponent’s 98-0 – in the first half! Yes, in the first half. It was 48-0 at Fall Creek last week in a 55-18 win.
Some have to work a little harder. Eleva-Strum found itself down 14-0 in the second period against Colfax. A quick remedy would be a 74-yard TD run. It was provided by Andrew Schoen and led to three more scores, including an 18-yard scoring run by Schoen with 6:22 to play. The Cardinals won 21-14.
Altoona got a second quarter touchdown on a 6-yard run by Nate McMahon, who tossed to Jake Varsho for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 halftime lead in the dedication of rebuilt Fuzzy Thurston Field. Cadott wasn’t impressed, however. Two third-quarter touchdowns by Nelson Wahl led to the come-from-behind 29-14 win.
Barron went up on Ladysmith 14-0 in the first quarter on two Andrew Williams TD passes and was feeling pretty good. Until the Lumberjacks scored the next six touchdowns, three by Carter Closs to take a 44-27 win.
Elk Mound took an early 8-0 lead on St. Croix Central when Blaze Todd struck on a 78-yard thunderbolt. The Mounders went on to out-rush Central 200-84. But the Panthers had other ways to score, including two punt return TDs and waltzed away to a 29-8 win.
Baldwin-Woodville would just not say no. Trailing G-E-T 16-8 into the fourth quarter, the Blackhawks got a TD from Isaiah Randall, who also added the 2-point conversion. Enter overtime. Enter second overtime. Yes, Ross Roemhild tosses 10 yards to Tyler Margelofsky and it's over 30-24.
And then there are the heartbreakers. It’s going into the fourth season that North hasn’t won. But the Huskies were sniffing history with a 20-18 lead with less than two minutes to play. They’ll have to wait til another day. And it will come. La Crosse Logan scores with 1:19 to go for the 26-20 win.
And when you went to the park, did you expect to see a 106-point, 1,154-yard game and 338-yard rusher? Probably not. After all, La Crosse Central beat Memorial 42-14 last year. The Abes weren’t going to let that happen again. So they turned Loyal Crawford loose for a school record 338 yards and five touchdowns. In a game in which the Abes piled up 600 yards and allowed 564. Memorial got 62-44 revenge. And fans got a sore neck watching the tennis match.
Crawford’s yards led the week’s rushers while Menomonie’s Will Ockler piled up 219, Todd 210 and Spring Valley’s Aaron Borgerding 208.
The best average per carry going into week 3? How about 22.4 with three TD in five carries for 112 yards? Accomplished by Tristan Root of Regis.
The longest play. How about 98 yards? It was scored by Cole Kiekhafer on a pass from Noah Albricht but couldn’t prevent the 21-14 loss to Eleva-Strum.