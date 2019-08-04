It was the summer of 1961 and slowpitch softball was just breaking into the local sports scene.
For Jim Ganther, who pitched pro baseball for the 1953 Eau Claire Braves in the Milwaukee system and later threw underhand in fastpitch softball, it looked inviting.
He put a team of mainly Church leaguers together to play in the year-end city slowpitch tournament in 1961. His Immaculate Conception teams won and went on to win it three more times.
It was time to get serious.
“Slowpitch was just more convenient,” Ganther said. “There weren’t as many practices, it was less time consuming and it was good for me as I was just getting started in the insurance business with Banker’s Life.”
So in the spring of 1965, he put together a league team under the sponsorship of Banker’s Life.
History was in the making.
Although the team has played under many different names and sponsors through the years and has featured 68 different players, it has survived.
And 55 years later, with hair turning gray to white and the legs not flying around the bases like they used to, it makes the claim as the nation’s longest continuous slowpitch team. Ever.
“I have checked with the ASA (Amateur Softball Association) and USSSA and they can’t find anything longer,” Ganther said.
This year’s team has played in two tournaments so far and will play in three more. Following tourney’s at Rochester, Minn., and Oshkosh, the team will make the virtual annual trip to St. George, Utah for the over-65 Huntsman World Senior Games.
Ganther, a highly-decorated insurance man, was the team founder and manager and the catalyst of the operation. Besides taking care of the business end, he served as team pitcher and was strong defensively and with the bat. He stepped down due to physical limitations five years ago at the age of 81 after guiding the group for 45 years.
“It was a lot of fun doing the pitching,” he said, “but it was fun for everyone in that they had a chance to hit and play defense.”
After backing off, Ganther wanted to see the team keep going so Gary Stene took over as field manager and Roger Tietz took care of the scheduling and records in recent years.
Tietz has been with the team 41 years and Stene over 20 and they will be with the squad that will be taking part in the Huntsman Senior Games in October.
Others still going include Dave Rasmussen, who has spent 42 of his more than 70 years with the organization, Peter Lukowicz, Mike Haley, Jim Sevals, Dan and Jim Hannula, Jerry Baars, Jerry Bird, Doug Bohm, Gary Starzinski and Tom Kujawski.
Rasmussen is the iron horse. It is estimated he has played in up to 5,000 games, more than any player in state history.
The team took second place in the 65-over Major division last year after winning four age division championships, taking second five times and third twice in the Huntsman Games.
Of course that is just the tip of the iceberg. The numbers become mind-boggling.
There have been 15 state championships, four regional titles and two championships of the record 22 national tournaments it has participated in.
That’s not to mention 35 city division or league titles and a 92-game city winning streak over a six-year span. Overall, the team won 52 of the 81 tournaments it participated in and won 1,520 of the 2,040 games played. A good share of these numbers are records.
Of the collection of exceptional athletes Ganther built his team around, seven have been inducted into the Wisconsin American Softball Association Hall of Fame. Ganther was honored in its first year of 1984 and has been followed by Kelly Stevens, Rasmussen, Steve Frank, Haley, Al “Curly” Hanson and Lud Nordahl.
As for individual records, forget it. It would take much more than an adding machine to total up Ganther’s pitching wins, the batting averages and home runs of Rasmussen, Hanson, Nordahl, Frank, Haley – well, all of them.
It all began in 1965 with a Banker’s Life team made up of Howie Nicolet, Lyle Plautz, Stan Skoug, Steve Henry, Jim and John Nowak, Earl Behrend, Tom Meier, Dick Carlson, Doug Kuhn, George Miller, Dennis Julson and Bob Turk. Yes, it won the league championship.
The team became Kerm’s Super Foods, sponsored by Kerm Walker, in 1968 and stamped itself as a formidable state power taking third in the state tournament with the addition of Tietz, Bob Woletz, Jack Zirngible, Jack Dudenhofer, Sam Spielman and Bob Yule.
The following year, the team posted a 52-8 record and won five tournaments with the help of new players Wayne Tietz, Dan Campbell, Harpo Hagman and Jim Adler.
Success continued through the years and after a seven year league record of 100-12 under Kerm’s, the team merged with Co-op, the other top city team and one powerhouse unit was formed and sponsored by Houligans.
While Ganther managed, he had a long-time friend in Bob Turk who served as an assistant.
“Turk was instrumental in working closely with the Co-op players to jell it into one good team,” Ganther said.
In 1976, Houligans won the state championship and played in its first National Tournament in Maryland in a 67-18 season and followed that up by taking fourth place in the Nationals at Richmond, Va., the next year.
Houligans went on to take part in National tournaments in Burlington, NC and Jacksonville, Fla., and continued to pile up victories into the 1980s, when Shoearama took over sponsorship in 1981 and was managed mainly by Keith Noll and Pete Meinholz.
In 1983, Banker’s Life came back into the picture as an age class master’s team at over 35 and was state champion three of its first four years and went on to qualify for Nationals at St. Cloud, Minn., Enid, Okla., and Troy, Mich.
The team moved up to the 40-over bracket in 1993 and won three more state titles and took first in the World Tournament at Syracuse, NY in 1994. In 1997 it won the 45-over Nationals at Enid, Okla.,
Banker’s merged with Hooty’s Bar of Baraboo for the next eight years, taking third in the Huntsman Senior Games in 2001 and in 2004 claimed the 50-over World title for one of its two World championships.
In 2007, the team became the Wisconsin Masters with six different sponsors and its success continued in the 55, 60 and last year 65-over division, when it finished second in the Huntsman Senior Games.
The 2008 Huntsman World Champions were featured in Masters Athlete Magazine and consisted of Ganther, Haley, Frank, Mike Johnson, Sevals, Bird, Nordahl, Starzinski, Darrell Witthum, Ron Kahl, Tietz and Rasmussen
In all, the Wisconsin team finished on the podium with top three Huntsman finishes nine times.
Following Ganther, Rasmussen and Tietz in terms of years of service have been Stevens, Turk, Lon Olson and Nicolet with 30 or more years and Adler, Pete Meinholz, Frank, Haley, Johnson, Woletz, Hanson, Kahl and Stene with over 20 years.
“We as a team always had sponsors,” Ganther said, “but we had to play hard to win tournaments because we needed the monies to help pay expenses with all the traveling we had to do for tournaments.”
Overall, 68 athletes wore the team colors through the years with 20 deceased.
The Eau Claire-based team, which has graduated from Banker’s Life to the current Wisconsin Masters, not only showed up at the park for 55 years, it was done in championship fashion.
Nobody did it longer. Few have done it better.
Team members not mentioned in the story: Jim Page, Bill Sowerwine, Denny Neff, Lynn Buckley, Mike Reetz, Lon Stole, Fred Stark, Greg Vriese, Warren Rhyner, Lon Olson, Dave Oas, Ray Marmorstone, Steve Johnson, Glen Parker, Mark Olson, Joe Knepper, Tom Burce, Randy Hartl, Keith Simpson, Larry O’Neill, Dave Ender, Terry Rykal, Mike DeWyre, Ron Payne, Dennis Larson, Dave McCauly, Chad Ankerson, Ken Helland, Dennis Repaal, Scott Theiss, Tom Styer, Mike Disher, Donn Warner, Del Zwiefelhofer, Steve Weiss, Al Ashbeck, Bernie Prutz, Ralph Driver, Dick McGinley, Jerry Stremekis, Woody Wall, Jim Girard, Bob Engebretson, Mark Nix, Mike Fox, Gary Bresina, Dave Cavanaugh, Ed McKenzie, John Haley, Dennis Whiteside, John Christenson, Julius Meinen, Al Filipa, Dick Gustafson, John Sours, Dick Diener, Bill Lloyd, Dave Gleason and Glen Thoele.
Deceased players are Jim and John Nowak, Behrend, Plautz, Woletz, Nicolet, Mike Johnson, Ken Helland, Marmorstone, Terry Rykal, Glen Parker, Dave Ender, Witthum, Tom Johnston, Skoug, Earl Matthes, Leon Etten, Hagman, Dave Olson, Ron Roehl.