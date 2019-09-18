As the saying goes in football, offense wins games, defense wins championships.
Well, it has some authenticity for sure, but may not be that important to today’s offensive machines that roll up 40 or 50 points a game.
But when it gets down to game time, it’s the tackle that keeps others out of the end zone.
Take Mondovi as an example. In its 59-0 win over Colfax — fourth straight — you look at that average of 44 points per game. That’s good enough to beat anybody, including the Green Bay Packers. But overlooked could be the Buffaloes defensive give-up of 0.0 points per game. Tough to lose without allowing points.
Chippewa Falls got its first win, coming from behind to take a 14-12 halftime lead. Would that be all the Cardinals needed? It is when you pitch a second half shutout. 16-12 over Rice Lake and in the thick of the fight for a playoff spot.
Another team that got its first win was Altoona. The Rails did score 34 points but had a shutout going until the final three seconds when Fall Creek scored. Kick-started by defense.
Memorial rolled up 600 yards in an earlier win over La Crosse Central. But the Old Abes ran into a brick wall in Superior, getting only 111 total yards and scores on a kickoff return and safety in the 21-9 loss. Defense won it.
Along with Mondovi, Spring Valley is making a claim for the strength of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The Cardinals took on Colby, the Cloverbelt powerhouse who a week earlier had scored 65 points. And sent them home with their tail between their legs. But 39-0 was a little overdoing it.
And defense is cutting down some of the area’s most highly-rated backs. River Falls’ Seth Kohel went to Menomonie averaging 205 yards per game. He came home limping from a third quarter injury and 19 yards in 10 carries. The Mustangs’ defense will do that to you.
Memorial’s Loyal Crawford rang up 338 yards in an earlier game but could get just 31 yards in 8 trips before hobbling out in the second quarter with a gimpy leg. Superior ganged up on him.
And Spring Valley did the job on Colby’s Tyler Klement, heralded as one of the top backs in Central Wisconsin. They held him to 52 yards in 14 trips. A good reason for the shutout.
On the other hand, you could say that Blaze Todd has recovered from the Mondovi outing. Ready to make amends. He piled up 273 yards in 23 totes. The Bulldogs thought they had been hit by a Mack truck in the 49-12 Mounder romp.
Nate McMahon and Paxton Gluch made it a 1-2 show in Altoona’s win, teaming up for 295 rushing yards. Spring Valley’s Nathan Fesenmaier was a one-man battering ram, crashing the Colby defense for 155 yards in 25 tries. Brady Spaeth carried the ball and tacklers down the field as his 141 yards keyed Cadott’s win.
Tristan Root thought he was pretty smart, averaging 18.9 yards per carry with his 132-yard effort at Osseo. But teammate Hayden Reinders did him one better, averaging 24.2 yards. That’s what 97 yards in four lugs will do.
And North may be struggling but Sammy Barby is doing all he can. He carried 12 times for 156 yards against a pretty good Hudson defense. Elk Mound’s Avery Kaanta had the longest touchdown stroll of the week, 85 yards with a kickoff.
First-time winners besides Chippewa Falls were Hudson, Altoona, Pepin-Alma and Prescott. On the other hand, knocked from the unbeaten ranks were Memorial, Colby, Cumberland, Turtle Lake and Ellsworth.
There are 10 remaining unbeatens. They are Menomonie, Regis, Mondovi, Spring Valley, Bloomer, Northwestern, Greenwood, St. Croix Central, Webster and in 8-man, Luck.
They have one thing in common. They all play tough defense.