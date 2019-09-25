When Hudson lost its first three games and was outscored 77-41 in the process, some were counting the Raiders out of the Big Rivers Conference title chase.
And when Hudson trailed Superior 24-21 at halftime last week, there remained some doubt.
A big mistake.
The Raiders rebounded with a 28-point second half to beat Superior 49-24. And that was a Superior team that was impressive in a 21-9 win the week before over Memorial, considered a contender.
What the rise of the sleeping giant has done with four games to go is to throw the Big Rivers race into a 5-team scramble.
Well, not exactly. There are four teams with 2-1 records chasing Menomonie, the unbeaten leader at 3-0.
And if tradition, history or whatever you want to call it holds true, the mighty Mustangs, who have claimed 20 of the last 30 championships under coach Joe LaBuda, will be hard to bring down.
A major part of that story may be told in the next two weeks as Menomonie hosts Hudson Friday and goes to Superior next week.
Meanwhile, defending champion River Falls and Memorial, both 2-1, will be trying to hang in there in Friday’s somewhat of an elimination game at Carson Park.
The Old Abes survived their first “playoff game” last week by coming from behind in the second half to defeat Chippewa Falls 33-21.
After Chippewa went ahead 21-20 on a 67-yard pass play from Hayden Goodman to Ben Steinmetz, the Abes took the lead on a touchdown by Ethan Van Grunsven at the end of the third quarter and added the clincher midway through the final period.
Memorial had a 370-251 advantage in total yards with the aid of 171 yards passing by Bryson Johnson and the receiving of Will Hesse, Jack Piper and Calvin Tanner. Johnson also led the ground attack with 70 yards and Tanner added 69.
Friday’s game was expected to match two of the area’s top running backs in River Falls’ Seth Kohel and Memorial’s Loyal Crawford, but that is not likely. Kohel, who ran for 845 yards and eight TD in his first three games, injured a knee at Menomonie while Crawford, who set a school record with 338 yards and five TDs in a win over La Crosse Central, is nursing a leg injury. Neither played last week.
After this week, other key games down the stretch among the current contenders will have Superior at Menomonie and River Falls, Hudson at Memorial and Memorial at Menomonie.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo stampede continues as Tanner Marsh scored four TDs and the better-than-Badger defense posted another shutout in Mondovi’s 47-0 win over Osseo-Fairchild. That makes the 5-game scoreboard read 196-0.
Who will be the first to 1,000 yards: Blaze Todd or Jonathan Taylor? Better put your money on the Elk Mound lightning bolt. Despite that 14-yarder against Mondovi, he stands just one yard away at 999 after four 200-yarders, including last week’s 248-yard outburst against Durand. Should be a Heisman candidate.
Tristan Root booted at least three of his kickoffs into the end zone in Regis’ romp over Altoona. So he figured if he could kick it that far, why not try to run it? He got a kick out of that, too. He returned the second half kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. He must enjoy the end zone, he spends a lot of time there.
North’s Sammy Barby pulled off a mean feat last week, rushing for 154 yards against Menomonie’s stinging defense. And with 513 yards and four games left, he is on track to pile up the most yards since Justin Diers totaled 866 in 2004 and 963 in 2003.
A few other highlights from last week: Isaiah LeGesse had a hand in five TDs as Bloomer stayed unbeaten with a 42-12 win over Ladysmith; Spring Valley can do it many ways, including punt returns of 70 yards by Brenden Williams and 87 by Carter Deppa; Matthew Brandenburg ran for 207 yards in Blair-Taylor’s win; River Falls’ Matthew Krueger picked up for the absence of Kohel, running for 88 yards in 20 trips and Traven Fabian’s short runs for a TD and the PAT loomed big in Augusta’s 8-6 win over Melrose-Mindoro.
While Colfax got a first win, knocked from the unbeaten ranks were Superior, Greenwood, Webster and St. Croix Central.
And that dwindles the elite list of perfectos to Menomonie, Regis, Mondovi, Spring Valley, Bloomer and Northwestern and in 8-man, Luck. Impressive but there are four weeks to go in the regular season.