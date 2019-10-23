Who’s hot and who’s not?
That’s the question as Northwest Wisconsin football teams head into the state playoffs this weekend.
It’s what they all play for for nine weeks and there are more than 30 schools taking part from the immediate area and others with area connections who will be taking part.
There are some who are Camp Randall candidates down the road but even more who may be in the one-and-done category.
Let’s start with Division 6 which includes 12 area teams and some with high credentials.
Regis – Outscored opponents by a 48-8 margin and eight of their nine opponents by a running clock. Coming off a 52-8 final win over Neillsville/Granton. Sizzling.
Spring Valley – Still seething from the last-second, 3-point loss to Mondovi and hoping to make amends. Could get another shot at Regis. And eventually Mondovi. Finished with 42-0 shutout of Colfax. Hot.
Mondovi – Seven shutouts and a perfect season and still in high gear coming off 38-8 win over natural rival Durand. Could wind up in a classic matchup with upper bracket survivor. Sizzling.
Other teams trying to horn in are Lake Holcombe-Cornell, Durand, Colby, Cumberland, Osseo-Fairchild, Whitehall with Lakeland champion Unity ready to pounce.
Division 1
Memorial – Squeezed in with a losing conference record in a season marred by key injuries. Hot in the first half last week at Menomonie. In a second half deep freeze. And lost three of its last four. Lukewarm.
Hudson – Came on strong down the stretch before running into Chippewa Falls, which came on stronger. Loss leaves questions. Lukewarm.
Division 2
Chippewa Falls — Already counted out with just one win in first seven games. But not by the team. Charged in with just 27 seconds to go in big upset at Hudson. Suddenly hot.
Superior – Seemed headed for the BRC title with the win over Menomonie but struggling since and staggered to a 15-0 win over winless Rice Lake last week. Turn up the thermostat.
Division 3
Menomonie – The Mustangs showed where they’re at last week against fired-up Memorial. With the chips down in the second half they stepped up. As they usually do. Riding a winning tradition. Hot to trot.
River Falls – Left the Big Rivers with a second straight championship and did it without Seth Kohel, one of the best running backs in this area. Showed muscle up front in 41-6 win over North. Hot.
New Richmond – Joining the Big Rivers next year coming off a strong team. Seven wins and could wind up giving Menomonie a test in a future BRC preview. Finished with 43-6 win over Amery. Lost to River Falls by just 35-28 early in season. Warm enough.
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville – Beat New Richmond 16-14 to share Middle Border title with Tigers. And coming off lopsided with over Amery. No. 2 seed goes against Black River Falls. Hot.
Division 5
Elk Mound – Only losses to powers St. Croix Central, Mondovi and Spring Valley. Coming off two 50-point games in which Blaze Todd scored 11 TD. Warming up.
Bloomer – Hoping to get another shot at No. 1 seed Northwestern and overturn that 42-18 loss. Better get hot.
Division 7
Augusta – Need to fire up the forces to avenge that 21-9 season loss to Blair-Taylor. But the Dairyland champion Wildcats are on a roll on the back of Matthew Bradenburg, whose stampede led the demolishing of Pepin/Alma for the title last week. B-T is hot. Beavers need to get hotter.
Eleva-Strum – Eleva-Strum lost a close matchup with Pepin/Alma during the season but turned up the heat last week with a 41-7 knockout of Whitehall. Warm enough.
8-Man
If No. 1 group seed Shell Lake gets by Bruce, it could run into unbeaten Luck while Alma Center Lincoln faces a stiff opening test in No. 1 group seed Belmont.
Final Flashes
A few highlights from the final week of regular season:
Menomonie’s Tyler Werner’s three TD passes in the second half keyed comeback win over Memorial.
One of the clutch plays of the season was Hayden Goodman’s fourth down, 8-yard TD pass to Tyler Bohland for Chippewa’s playoff-gaining win at Hudson.
Blair-Taylor left no question as to who is Dairyland champ as Bradenburg scored on runs of 71, 37, 76 and 48 yards in piling up 266 in 14 carries.
Brady Spaeth bowed out at Cadott with a 207-yarder.
Tristan Root had done about everything for Regis but run 92 yards from scrimmage for a TD. So he did that in the win over Neillsville/Granton.
Altoona couldn’t close with a win but Paxton Gluch did his part. He ran for 174 yards against Spencer/Columbus to unofficially go over the 1,000 yard mark for the season.
What touched off Mondovi’s win over Durand? How about Owen Schultz’s pick-6.
Bloomer got TDs from a lot of players in a lot of ways. Including Cal Lueck’s 74-yard fumble return.
And in the end, there were only three. Unbeatens, that is. Regis, Mondovi and Northwestern. You can add Luck in 8-man, also. Who can take it all the way to Madison?