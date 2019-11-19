It comes as no surprise that Eau Claire Regis will take its football team to Camp Randall this week.
Coach Bryant Brenner has built the Ramblers back into one of the top small school programs in the state.
After Regis defeated highly-rated Darlington 27-14 for the Division 6 state title in 2016, the Ramblers came back in 2017 to reach the playoff semifinals before losing 27-26 to Iola-Scandinavia and last year the Ramblers were edged out by Grantsburg 31-29 in the quarterfinals.
You could say they missed the trip south by three points in two years.
Despite the losses of quarterback Isaac Michels and two-way standouts like Cade Osborn and Andrew Ernstmeyer in particular from last year’s 11-1 team, the Ramblers came into this season with a solid group of returnees and were considered the Cloverbelt favorite by the coaches.
“We’re not comparing ourselves to last year,” Brenner said coming into the season. “We have the potential to be a real tough team by the end of the season. We’ve got the talent but there is a long way to go.”
They also have a winning tradition.
If you want to go way back, that began in the 1940s under Marty Crowe, was followed in the 1950s by Chick Kolstad and extended through the years.
In just over a 10-year period, when St. Pat’s evolved into Regis, the school sent six players to the Badgers, most all playing major roles. They were led by All-America DE Pat O’Donahue, one of the school’s legendary figures. Jim Miller quarterbacked in the Alan Ameche era; Bill Lowe, another three-year player, earned his spot in the lore with a 97-yard interception return; Jon Hobbs played in the line and fullback and was team captain and younger brother Bill “Bullfrog” was a running back on the 1958 Rose Bowl team. Don Pierce was another Badger but limited with injuries. And you can add Bill Casey, all-west coast running back at St. Martin’s (Cal.) who played his final year with the Blugolds before entering service.
That tradition carried over although Coach Chris O’Connell had to pull the program from one of its low spots in the early 1990s and led the Ramblers into the WIAA playoffs in 2000. He turned out six straight playoff teams, losing in the Division 7 title game in 2002 but coming back to take the 2003 Division 7 title with a 42-0 win over Belmont.
The next three years, the Ramblers lost all three times to powerful Stratford in the Division 6 semifinals despite boasting strong teams.
In those five years, the Ramblers had a winning record of 59-8 only to see O’Connell step down as coach.
Brenner inherited a 2-7 team when he took over in 2008 and returned the Ramblers to the playoffs. This year makes it 12 straight.
In his second year, 2009, he took the Ramblers to the finals only to lose to Edgar. The Ramblers returned to the finals in 2012, losing 24-14 to St. Mary’s Springs, this week’s opponent.
He now boasts a 31-10 playoff record to go with his remarkable overall 121-27 mark.
Coming into this season, he found a quarterback in junior Bennett Seelen, returned running back Hayden Reinders along with Henry Theisen and some other big boys up front and guided the emergence of Tristan Root, one of the most versatile and valuable players in the area, if not the state.
Root, a record-setting three year placekicker, ran for 373 yards and led the team in receiving last year as a junior. It was only the tip of the iceberg.
This season, he is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing with 984 a 9.4 clip and totals 26 touchdowns. His yardage may not stack up with some of the big totals around the state but it must be noted that until the playoffs, he, like the other Ramblers backs, rarely played more than one half.
He has also thrown and caught touchdown passes, kicked 58 PATs, a long field goal of 45 yards with a good share of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Defensively, he has 53 tackles and three interceptions.
Reinders had a 148-yard game in last week’s 36-6 semifinal win over Abbotsford and has 835 yards for the season averaging a first down (10.3) every carry after rushing for 589 yards as a junior. There’s also sophomore Gus Theisen with 15 touchdowns. And Seelen has thrown for 566 yards and six scores.
That’s not to mention the play up front led by Jackson Curtis and Riley Bauer and the defensive and overall work of Gabe Chenal, Payton Kostka, Luke Rooney, David and Aaron Haselwander and Alex Leis just to name a few. Kostka was credited with 20 tackles and sophomore Leis 16 in last week’s win. Believe it.
Although the numbers stick out, as Brenner would say: “It’s been a team effort.”
It’s a group that has come together to carry on a glowing Regis tradition built through the years with a goal of writing a new chapter in Thursday’s championship game.