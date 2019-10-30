The high school football playoffs began last week with some sweet and some bittersweet results – especially in the Big Rivers Conference.
Of the six qualifiers, three teams advanced to this week’s second round and three teams held their own for awhile before being ousted.
Overall, the six teams averaged just under 37 points, good enough to win in 8-man ball.
Menomonie beat Lakeland 52-8, Superior topped Marshfield 44-37 and River Falls downed Rhinelander 43-8. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that Chippewa Falls, Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial were dumped, when, at times it looked like they would move on. No such luck.
The heartbreaker claimed Chippewa, which led a good portion of its game with heavily-favored Pulaski, then stood at the doorstep of a mighty upset of the No. 1 seed.
Getting a touchdown with 1:42 to play, the Cardinals pulled within one. And went for the win. Fate seemed to be on their side. But a fumbled ball on the 2-point try killed the chance. Just one point separated them from the second round in the 35-34 decision.
Still, what a charge for a 3-win team and No. 8 seed. But it will provide momentum for a young team going into next season.
Underdog Memorial stunned Appleton North early, scoring on its first three possessions and had a 20-14 lead midway through the second period. And with an interception and the ball, had a chance to build on it.
The Old Abes were stopped. For good. North scored the last 45 points of the game for a 59-20 win. It sounded familiar. A week earlier, the Old Abes led Menomonie 7-0 at the half only to give up 28 second half points in the 28-14 loss. Got to finish.
Hudson battled back and forth with Neenah but couldn’t get it over the hump and took a one-touchdown, 35-27 loss.
Looking ahead to next year, new addition New Richmond rolled over Mosinee 41-12. It appears the Tigers will fit in well. They split with BRC teams this year, losing to River Falls 35-28 and beating Rice Lake 14-13. They seem ready to challenge Menomonie Friday.
Two others who held leads before losing were Elk Mound, leading by 14-13 before losing to St.Croix Falls 35-21, and Bloomer, which couldn’t hold a 12-6 halftime lead in a 20-12 loss to Spencer-Columbus.
Regis, Colby and Spencer-Columbus were three Cloverbelt teams to keep their seasons alive but one will fall Friday when Regis, which has forced nine running clocks, entertains Colby in a rematch.
And no one was surprised when Mondovi pitched an eighth shutout, 54-0 over Whitehall, allowing just 17 total yards while piling up 464, and Spring Valley took care of Durand 34-14 with Aaron Borgerding running for 212 yards.
This week it’s Darlington, a team Regis beat in the finals in 2016, at Mondovi, led by Carter Johnson’s 2,340 total offense yards and looking for a lot more. And Borgerding leads Spring Valley against Unity in a battle of 9-1 teams.
Borgerding’s rushing total was the top reported in the opening round while Pepin/Alma’s Lane Wieczorek not only rushed for 178 yards but scored six touchdowns and it was too much for Eleva-Strum 45-13.
Jackson Johnson passed for 355 yards with Bret Kostka taking six for 213 yards – enormous totals but not enough in Osseo-Fairchild’s 56-12 loss to Lancaster and Memorial’s Bryson Johnson tossed for 233 yards in Memorial’s loss.
Menomonie’s Tyler Werner was 7-for-7 for 178 yards and is now 27-for-36 in his last four games with a passer rating better than Aaron Rodgers. Hayden Goodman did his job, hitting 9 of 12 in the Chippewa loss.
And the longest play reported was 96 yards. Elk Mound’s Blaze Todd had 125 yards rushing and showed he is just as dangerous on kickoffs. But a great year is over.
Regis, Mondovi and Northwestern. Still unbeaten and seeking No. 11. Along with Luck in 8-man.