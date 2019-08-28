The high school football season opened last weekend with games Thursday and Friday but not all the teams started with the opening kickoff. A few didn’t wake up until halftime.
Menomonie, as an example. The Mustangs looked at the scoreboard going into the locker room at halftime and it showed them on the short end of a 10-7 score. Against a team they beat 33-7 last season.
Whatever coach Joe LaBuda said, it worked. The Mustangs won the second half 27-0. And by completing only one pass. But it helps when you intercept four passes. Final score 34-10.
Another team that started the season late was Eau Claire Memorial. The Old Abes stumbled around in the first half and watched La Crosse Logan build a 22-7 lead. It looked serious, to say the least. For sure to the coaches and players.
But they were saving it. A long touchdown pass closed the gap to 22-13 at halftime and ignited a 40-0 comeback that led to a 47-22 win. It took most of the first half for QB Bryson Johnson to get warmed up and Loyal Crawford to shift into high gear. All the Rangers saw were purple heels in the second half.
River Falls pulled a Houdini act to beat New Richmond 35-28. Trailing by a TD with less than two minutes to play, Seth Kohel, who had earlier scoring runs of 74 and 9 yards and totaled 260 yards in all, ran over from the 25 to tie it. The Wildcats got the ball back and Peter Noreen passed 16 yards to Joe Stoffel to win it with just 19 seconds left.
Superior had it easier, scoring 28 in the first quarter and coasting to a 42-6 win over Somerset as Jason Gronski ran for 111 yards and two scores.
It did not go so well for many of the other Big Rivers teams, however. Hudson and Rice Lake, two top contenders, were upset and Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North took solid scoreboard beatings. It was a disappointing 4-4 start.
Of course, not all the teams waited until halftime to start their season.
Mondovi spent almost all of the first half in the Eleva-Strum end zone for a 41-0 lead in a 54-0 win over Eleva-Strum. Eau Claire Regis put up 31 points in the second period alone to make it 50-0 by intermission. Stanley-Boyd scored the game’s first 24 points in 38-14 win over Altoona. And Elk Mound’s Blaze Todd scored four first half TDs by himself in a 40-0 win over Cochrane-Fountain City.
Up in Chippewa Falls, they’re celebrating at McDonell. But it’s not true Tanner Opsal is running for mayor. He did, however, run for the winning touchdown on a day when he piled up 493 yards rushing and passing with a hand in five scores. The result, a 42-40 win over Port Edwards and a first win since the former pass-happy and highly-successful school dropped 11-man football. It was the Macks' first 8-man win in two years and coach Jason Cox is promising more.
Surprise! Neillsville/Granton is only one win away from matching last year’s output. And Jonah Zoschke and Tommy Friemoth, who combined for 260 rushing yards, are licking their chops for more after the 41-6 pasting of once-mighty Fall Creek.
No surprise: St. Croix Central seems like it is just back from Madison, where they generally spend November. Making reservations again after a 41-6 win over Durand with Trevor Kopacz averaging 10 yards a carry and Tadan Holzer directing the TD machine.
Spring Valley, Elk Mound and Mondovi. What do they have in common? Well, they shared the Dunn-St. Croix title last year with 5-1 records. And it looks like the fight will resume this year.
Nathan Fesenmaier ran for the winning TD and 195 yards in Spring Valley’s 28-21 win over Unity; Todd, taking the baton from Brady Redwine, scored five TD and totaled 254 rushing yards in Elk Mound’s romp and Mondovi looked scary piling up 579 yards in the win over Eleva-Strum as converted receiver Carter Johnson passed for 246 yards, Owen Schultz averaged 45 yards on three catches and 100-yard rushers Tanner Marsh and Tommy Bahr combined for 229 ground yards.
Regis is not a one-man show by any means. But Tristan Root will tell you it’s all in a night’s work. The Rambler senior carried three times for 79 yards, scoring on runs of 10 and 63 yards; returned an intercepted pass 47 yards for a third and added a fourth on a 73-yard pass from Bennett Seelen. Oh yes, he also kicked a 42-yard field goal. No, he did not drive the bus.
Dakota Hermann was another who had a fun night, running and passing for 433 yards in Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s 40-0 win over Cameron.
You can believe that Thorp worked on its center snaps this week. Two went astray last week and Augusta fell on one in the end zone and a second set up Traven Fabian’s winning score in the 14-8 Beaver victory.
He could go all the way: North’s Charlie Wolter returned a kickoff 80 yards in the 60-21 loss to La Crosse Central and Durand’s Simon Bauer went 88 yards on his return against St. Croix Central.
But the longest play was 90 yards and it sparked Memorial’s comeback win. Will Hesse took the toss from Bryson Johnson and ran it almost into the Mississippi.