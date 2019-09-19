The trivia question for the day: Who was the last team to win a WISSA state football championship?
If you turn out at Carson Park Saturday morning, you’ll find out.
As Eau Claire Regis entertains Altoona for what could be a final time, the Ramblers 1999 team will be introduced as part of a celebration.
That’s right, it’s the 20-year reunion of the Ramblers’ 19-6 win over Stevens Point Pacelli in the WISSA Division 3 title game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
WISSA folded after that school year as all state teams fell under WIAA rule, which included Regis’ move into the Cloverbelt Conference.
The win was the cap on a 10-1 season for Coach Chris O’Connell’s team, which suffered its only loss 21-6 at Mondovi early in the season.
Regis went on to win the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference championship with a 5-0 record, which included a 20-14 win over Pacelli on September 14.
A well-oiled team by tournament time, the Ramblers breezed through the playoffs with wins of 52-16 over Milwaukee University School; 22-12 over Chippewa Falls McDonell; 41-20 over Marshfield Columbus in the quarterfinals and 52-26 over Burlington Catholic in the semifinals.
Regis boasted a well-balanced team with a strong line, hard-nosed defense and explosive performers on the attack.
Adam Thorson was the passing quarterback and shared the spot with Mark Hawn, the running threat.
Thorson came into the finals with 1,016 air yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception. Hawn ran for 405 yards and 10 scores.
When Thorson put the ball in the air, he had several good receivers but the one who stood out was ball-hawking Nick Simon, who had 36 catches for 741 yards and 14 TD.
The running power was supplied by Adam Olson, with 465 yards and five scores, and burly Nick Adams, who had switched from the line to pile up 555 yards and eight TD.
Averaging 44 points in the previous four playoff games, everything had come together for the big one.
After Pacelli took an early 6-0 lead, the Rambler defense put the clamps on the Cardinals the rest of the way.
And the offense struck as usual, Thorson passing to Simon and Pat Ryberg for touchdowns and Hawn running over for the third score. Thorson passed for 130 yards in all and Olson ran the ball for 93 more.
The receiver? Of course, it was Simon. He pulled in seven for 66 yards and was selected as the game’s MVP.
The total yardage of 271 to 88 told the story of the Rambler domination.
O’Connell, who would go on to lead a Regis WIAA championship team and who had built the program from a 1-17 start in his first two years, told L-T reporter Kirk Holmes who to credit after the game.
“Give our senior class all the credit,” he said.” Since they were incoming freshmen, they wanted to finish their careers at Camp Randall and they did it with a victory.”