Rollie Larson will toe the Buckshot Run starting line for the 11th straight year Saturday.
He’s not looking for another award. That’s a given.
But he will, as always, be eyeing his wrist watch.
He’s done the 2-mile in 14 minutes previously and won last year with a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds. He also has done the 5-mile in around 36 minutes, taking his class last year in 43:37.
He likes to gauge his condition by the Water Street Mile. He did that in a class record low of 6:30 a few years back and coasted in at 7:51 in July. Oh ya, he saved a little in that one for the 5k which he ran minutes later. In the respectable time of 27:17.
His times consistently put him in the upper third of the youth-dominated field.
That’s not bad for anyone of any age.
It’s close to world class for Larson. He’s 84 years old this week.
“If we could just keep going to 90,” said the retired schoolteacher. “As you age, the competition drops into the cellar.”
Larson’s times challenge national bests, many which have been held at one time by legendary Dan Conway, the 1983 World 10k champion who died last year in Superior and was honored when Buckshot officials named the Saturday race the “Dan Conway 5-mile.”
“Conway was much faster than I,” said Larson after they became friends in recent years. “He was super.”
Conway questioned that, citing Larson in Carry On Regardless, the book he wrote before he died.
“At the Buckshot Run in 2017, they were telling me to watch out for this guy, Rollie Larson, who is 81 years old,” Conway wrote. “He’s really tough and he’s running well.
“Well, I’m 78. When I ran a couple years ago, Rollie was right behind me. This year, I beat him, but good for him! (In age-graded results, Rollie was first and I was second.)
“Rollie is my hero. I hope I’m running like he is when I’m 81 or 82.”
Of course, Conway will not have that opportunity.
Larson said Indianhead Track Club official Tom Langley checked age grading in a recent Water Street Mile and reported that Larson would have finished third overall behind college All-American Patrick Treacy.
So where does Larson get all this speed?
He ran track in high school (on an old dirt track used for racing horses) but there was no cross country, which he would have preferred.
For one thing, he is built for it at 5-11 and between 125 and 130 pounds. He trains. By his watch. He used to run every day but now takes a day or two off each week. He loves to run.
“I grew up on a farm so I’m used to hard work,” he said. “After school I would jog for the fun of it. And we had competition with Coach Al Parker. It was nothing serious.”
Fact is, he never got into any serious racing until he was 74.
“I ran with my neighbor Lowell Cottrill and he insisted that I try the races,” Larson said. “I enjoyed it.”
Larson grew up in Mondovi, got his BS and MS in Biology at what is now UW-Eau Claire and taught briefly at Whitehall before returning to Mondovi. He retired as a teacher from there in 1991 and moved to Eau Claire in recent years.
He starts his runs around the Water Street bridge and his favorite route is through Putnam Drive, but also goes in other directions, often through Carson Park. Although he loves to run the trails, he will do speed workouts on the university track. And he runs year around.
“The students know me and I stop and talk to others,” he said. “I chat with Dave Weiss (founder of the Indianhead Track Club) and also run into Paul Nelson.”
He most always runs alone, saying “I generally check my time, it gives me an idea of where I’m at. The only buddy I have out there is my watch.”
He trains between two and seven miles a day and generally limits his races to the RCU Charity Classic, the Water Street Mile and the Buckshot Run.
“I try to run the charity events and have raised up to five or six hundred dollars,” he said. “I have a good sponsor.”
He praises the Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology with all proceeds go to Special Olympics, for its longevity.
“I think that was a super good thing that happened,” he said. “To have a race go for 37 years is super good.”
You would never know it by seeing him run but Larson, easy to pick out in his red and blue running gear, says the years are taking their toll.
“But it keeps me going now,” he says. “It’s a good past time.”
— And speaking of the elderly, Gary Ellis, 71, led the way for the Run’s six ironmen by running his 37th consecutive Buckshot Tuesday night. And he looked like he did when he ran his first one in 1983.
The other streakers (with clothes on) ready to follow Saturday are Pat Callahan, Greg “Hulk” Faanes, Terry Hayden, Dave “Ace” Oestreich and Jerry Poling.
Forget about the disabled list and nursing homes, this group can run forever.