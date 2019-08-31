Brent Kann has won dozens and dozens of races through the years.
But Saturday morning’s win in the Dan Conway 5-mile event of the 37th annual Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology, was special.
“This race has had a lot of great runners and it means a lot to me,” said the former UW-Eau Claire All-American. “When I was a kid in Rice Lake, my dad was a friend of Conway and we would go to Chetek in the summer and run with him. He was a special guy.”
Conway, a Chetek schoolteacher at the time, was the 1983 10k World Masters champion, winner of the first Buckshot Run and one of the race’s most loyal supporters prior to his death a year ago.
The Buckshot and Water Street Mile were the only two Indianhead Track Club and area races Kann had failed to conquer. Until Saturday.
“The Water Street Mile is kind of slipping away,” said the 32-year old Rice Lake native now of Eau Claire.
Way ahead of the field, Kann cruised to the win in 25 minutes, 29 seconds with more than a four-minute margin over runnerup Cody Buckli of Wausau.
Taking the women’s title and ninth overall was Beth Lutz in a time of 34:03. She finished well ahead of runnerup Alyssa Larsen.
The 2-mile winners were Harlan Reinders III of Strum and Annabelle Schroeder on a cool day with temperatures in the 60s that had a grand total of 900 participants at Carson Park.
Kann broke away from the start and ran by himself on a course that left the park, took the Chippewa River trail to the RCU footbridge and returned to the park.
“I don’t mind running alone, I just focus on one thing and I felt pretty good,” said Kann, who bettered his time of 26:01 last year when he finished 11 seconds behind Adam Condit, who did not run Saturday.
Kann, who posted a 2:32 time at Grandma’s Marathon at Duluth in June, is planning to do the Twin Cites 10-mile and in the long term eyeing a spring marathon.
The most exciting battle was for second place between Buckli and David Writz of Eau Claire. The two ran together through most of the race but Buckli was able to pull away coming to the wire in a time of 29:51 with Writz four seconds back in 29:55.
“Kann was pretty much out of sight once we left the park,” said Buckli, taking his second race runnerup placing. “I had a little kick left coming in.”
Steve Thomas, the 62-year old Minneapolis veteran, came in fourth in 30:33 with Jeremy Harrison fifth in 31:32,
Lutz, a 2007 Blugold cross country All-American, is making a successful return to racing after several years off.
“I started back last year and this is the second speed race I’ve done,” said the 32-year old former Eau Claire Memorial runner, a city native now of Three Lakes who was in town visiting relatives.
“This was exciting,” Lutz said. “I didn’t know I had won and was not expecting to so this was a nice bonus.”
Lutz was ninth overall in a time of 34:03 with Larsen following in 35:15.
“I’d like to make this a tradition,” Lutz said. “This was super exciting and the Buckshot is such an institution.”
Rachel Ottum, Theresa McCahan and Jen Priem rounded out the top five.