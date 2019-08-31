Perhaps it’s time Annabelle Schroeder picks up track or cross country.
The 13-year-old Regis student, who instead spends her time playing soccer and basketball, took first among women on Saturday morning in the Buckshot Run’s 2-mile event at Carson Park. Her time, 12 minutes and 51 seconds, was the fourth best in the entire field of competitors.
She’s run in the race the past two years, but took a major step forward this go-around after upping her training. She said she’s running two to three miles every day.
“I was aiming for 13:30 or 40,” Schroeder said. “I definitely beat that.”
Schroeder, who bested the second-place women’s finisher by 23 seconds, said she didn’t realize she was in first until late in the race. It didn’t fully sink in until she crossed the finish line.
“A girl when I was running the race told me, ‘You’re the first girl,’” Schroeder said. “That’s when I realized.”
The top overall finisher and tops among men was 17-year-old Harlan Reinders III, a Strum native who competes at the high school level for the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, a squad made up of homeschooled students. He finished in 11:58, 37 seconds ahead of second-placed finisher Larry Mboga of Eau Claire.
It was a personal record for Reinders and his first ever first-place finish.
“Just a lot of hard work and dedication paid off,” Reinders said. “When I came down, the first half mile there, I could hear people be cheered on behind me and is was quite a ways behind me. I was like, ‘I can do this if I keep going fast.’ ...
“There was a couple points it was really hard, but I asked the Lord for strength and he gave me strength.”
He normally runs longer distances, including the last Buckshot, when he competed in the 5-mile. He opted for the 2-mile this year so he could run with his brother and his cousin. Turns out, he ended up running alone by the end of the race, ahead of the pack.
“It’s definitely a lot faster pace and the momentum builds as you keep going,” said Reinders, who was aiming for Top 10 when he entered.
Jeremy Harrison (12:37), Payton Leisz (12:53) and Tad Weiss (12:54) rounded out the top five for men.
Loreen Yager of Eau Claire didn’t finish at the top of the leaderboard, but her accomplishment was just as impressive. She finished the 2-mile in under half an hour just two months after undergoing brain surgery to treat Glioblastoma.
“I was just going to walk kind of fast and all of a sudden I just kept going, running a little bit,” Yager said. “I walked a lot, but I haven’t been doing a lot of running. So, the running was the big thing.”
Charlotte Williams (13:14), Alyssa Larsen (13:40) and Lucy Willems (13:43) finished third through fifth among women. Larsen competed after previously finishing second among women in the 5-mile event earlier in the morning.