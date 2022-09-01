A Labor Day weekend tradition celebrates its 40th birthday Saturday morning.
It’s the Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology and benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin. It features some of the top runners in this part of the state for its 9 a.m. start of the Dan Conway 5-mile race and follow-up 2-mile at 10:30 at Carson Park.
The two-time defending 5-mile champion is former UW-Eau Claire All-American Brent Kann, who won in 26 minutes, 7 seconds last year while Rachel Ottum was the women’s winner in 32:51.
But race founder Bob Lesniewski points out that there is more than a race to the wire.
“Besides the cause, it’s a community gathering of friends,” said Lesniewski, who is battling cancer but will take part Saturday. ”People look at it as a family reunion.”
And yes, in its four decades, it has raised an estimated $1.5 million for the program.
This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Maynard Faanes, who died last week at the age of 86. No family has been more dedicated to the event and there has been a Faanes in all 40 runs.
The race also offers the opportunity for the six “iron men” to extend their streak of having run in all 40. They are Dave Oestreich, Terry Hayden, Jerry Poling, Greg Faanes, Pat Callahan and Gary Ellis.
Race Director Ashley Hansen of Stevens Point said there will be packet pickup and registration Friday at Carson Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration can also be made Saturday morning 30 minutes prior to your race.