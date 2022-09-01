Getting started

Runners in the 5-mile race take off at the starting line during the 2021 Buckshot Run at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

A Labor Day weekend tradition celebrates its 40th birthday Saturday morning.

It’s the Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology and benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin. It features some of the top runners in this part of the state for its 9 a.m. start of the Dan Conway 5-mile race and follow-up 2-mile at 10:30 at Carson Park.