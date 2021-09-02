The event has featured numerous national and international runners.
Some of them have been Dan Conway, Dick Beardsley, Kris Ihle-Helledey, Dan Held, Chad Johnson, Karen Schoenrock, Larry Mboga, Jason Finch and Vince Temu along with recent winners Brent Wathke, Adam Condit and defending champion Brent Kann.
They have helped put up in lights the Buckshot Run for Special Olympics promoted by WIN Technology.
But Race Founder Bob Lesniewski feels there is an even bigger reason for the success of the traditional Labor Day weekend event.
“There’s the cause, a gathering of the community and getting to see friends,” said Lesniewski, who is battling cancer and is scheduled to run Saturday. ”People look at it as a family reunion, a special time to spend with friends.”
The 39th annual event, which will add to the well over one million dollars raised for Special Olympics, comes off Saturday morning with the Dan Conway 5-mile beginning at 9 a.m., and the 2-mile following at 10:30 a.m. with both races starting and finishing at Carson Park.
With last year’s run taking place on a virtual basis, Kann took the 2019 5-mile win in a time of 25-minutes, 29-seconds and a four-minute edge on runner-up Cody Buckli of Wausau. Former UW-Eau Claire All-American Beth Lutz was the female winner in 34:03 with Alyssa Larsen second.
Taking gold in the 2-mile were Harlan Reinders III of Strum and Annabelle Schroeder.
Among other featured runners are expected to be the Iron Six, who have taken part in all 38 previous races. They are Jerry Poling, Pat Callahan, Gary Eillis, Greg Faanes, Terry Hayden and Dave Oestreich.
At its height, the race attracted close to 2,000 entries and has served as a foreruuner to the Eau Claire Marathon, which has blossomed into one of the top events in the Midwest.
Due to the recent resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic, the attendance is uncertain but Race Director Miranda Haima, Special Olympics Wisconsin out of Madison, is looking for a good turnout considering.
Race packet pick-up and registration will be held Friday at Carson Park at 4 to 6 p.m. Entry can also be made Saturday morning 30 minutes before each race.