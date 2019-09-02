Running close to the leaders, he breezed through the Dan Conway 5-mile course of the 37th annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology.
Tyler Wigington averaged 6:55 per mile in finishing 15th overall in a time of 34-minutes, 34-seconds in the Saturday morning event at Carson Park.
“You just made history,” said race founder Bob Lesniewski and Special Olympics promoter. “You’re the first Special Olympian to run the 5-mile.”
“I’m proud of that,” said Wigington, 24, of Madison. “It wasn’t my best, but the best I could do today.”
Wigington has been running Special Olympics since he was 9 and generally does 5 and 10k races, but has done half-marathons and one full marathon.
His times can reach as low as 6:15 to 6:30 per mile and it has earned him a spot on Team USA for the World ParaOlympic Games in Australia in October.
“I just want to thank all the Eau Claire people for letting me do the 5-mile run,” he said. “This race started when I wasn’t even born yet. It’s a very nice organized run.”
Wigington ran Saturday with a bothersome chest cold but said he tried to finish as fast as he could.
“It was hard,” he said, “but it was a nice trail and a beautiful view of the lake.”
In a race that puts all proceeds to Indianhead Special Olympics, the special Special Olympian said he would like to return to the race in the future.
“It was a fun time and I would like to come back and do better,” he said. “It helped me get prepared for the major race in Australia.”
Good-bye Mike
Mike Salm of the Indianhead Track Club has been race director for the past 12 years but said he is stepping down.
“I’m leaving as race director,” he said, “but I’ll be around to help wherever needed.”
He saluted first-year Special Olympics Director of Development Mai Xiong and Christa
Shields, who came to help from Special Olympics Wisconsin in Milwaukee, for their work in pulling off the event.
“They scrambled a lot to put this thing together with the help of Bob and Jan Lesniewski,” he said.
He said he leaves with good feelings and fond memories.
“I’ve had a good time working with every Special Olympics director,” he said. “I just can’t say enough about people who back Special Olympics. They are special.”
Mai pleased
Xiong reported race registrations at 900 with the official finishers count close to 700.
“I just hollered,” she said. “It was great to see the energy and excitement.”
Xiong, an Eau Claire North and CVTC graduate, came on the job only in the final month before the race.
“It’s fun to see the people bonding,” she said. “The adults, and kids, know each other and we’re hoping to see them back again next year.”
She said she’d also appreciated the help of race sponsor Scott Hoffman, who spoke briefly at the 5-mile start.
Also on the scene to help Saturday was former Director of Development Karen Kraus.
Yes, they were
There are six of them and they may not do any other race but you can’t keep them away from the Buckshot Run.
They are Pat Callahan, Gary Ellis, Greg “Hulk” Faanes, Terry Hayden, Dave “Ace” Oestreich and Jerry Poling.
And they were on hand to keep their streak of 37 straight Buckshots going amazing.
Poling, 61, did the 5-mile in a young man’s time of 41:42 while Pat Callahan hitch-hiked his way to a 67:17 finish.
Ellis, 72, did both the Tuesday and Saturday runs and led the 2-milers with 16:11. Oestreich, 67, was at 22:28, Hayden, 61, 24:34 and Faanes, 59, 28:27.
Tom Langley, who won the first 2 mile in 1983, turned in a 16:12 at age 60.
Leading the way
Someone called the Buckshot Run the forerunner to the highly successful Eau Claire Marathon held in May.
Buckshot Run founder Bob Lesniewski is on the organizing committee for the marathon, which has branched out from an area to a state to a midwest and even national event with 4,000 participants in three different distances.
“The Buckshot was the first to reach out to the community and first to pass 1,500 runners, just short of 2,000,” Lesniewski said. “We established the community event with its (Special Olympics) cause and helped lead the way ahead.”
He credits success of the marathon, which has turned into a city extravaganza, to the passion and enthusiasm of race director Pat Toutant.
Short shots
If you saw a familiar face on the course, it was Larry Mboga, a 5-time 2-mile winner who was back and took second in 12:35, not far ahead of sons Wesley, 12, 16:29, and Cameron, 8, 16:32…..Leading the L-T crew was Andrew Doud, 36th in the 2-mile in 15:46…..Defending 2-mile champion Andrew Pathos of Elk Mound did not run due to a Mounder cross country team ruling…..Bob Lesniewski, race founder in 1983, does more than promote, he can still run, clocking a 52:45 in the 5-mile…..Although retired from Wipfli, Mark Faanes has not retired from the Buckshot Run and with his former work group made his 36th appearance. He missed one. A salute goes out to Hutchinson Technology who supported the run with a huge group of speedy runners…. Several-time race winner and defending 2-mile champion Mandi Risler, ran with 9-year old son Bennett and wound up with a 15:22 time carrying the fifth member of her basketball team, due in December…..The youngest registered runner was Michael Andrews, Duluth, although at 1 year old needed a little help along the way. The oldest was 85, and he also needed a little help.