Major league expansion teams Seattle Pilots and Kansas City Royals in the American League and the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres of the National all win their opening games. Billy Martin loses his debut with the Twins in a 4-3 loss to the Royals; Ernie Banks hits two homers in the Cubs win over the Phillies; in his first game with a new team Joe Torre homers to lift the Cardinals over the Mets 6-5 and the Yankees ruin the managerial debut of Ted Williams of the Senators after President Richard Nixon tosses out the first ball.
Also 50 years ago this month, it is announced that Pete Maravich of LSU set a new collegiate scoring record of 44.2 points per game, breaking his own mark of 43.8 set a year earlier. The ABA scoring champ is Rick Barry of Oakland with an average of 34. UCLA All-American Lew Alcindor signs with the Bucks for $1.4 million. The Celtics win two straight at home to tie the NBA championship series with the Lakers at 2-2. Sam Jones‘ desperation drive-in wins the second 89-88 after 40 points by the Lakers’ Jerry West. Stan Johnson sets a YMCA Senior League season record with 574 points at an average of 38 per game.
The Blugolds sweep St. Paul Bethel led by Dave Olson’s six straight hits, including a homer and two doubles. Former Abe righthander George Hoepner hurls three innings of no-hit ball as Minnesota blanks Stevens Point 9-0. Bob Hall, Hoepner’s prep teammate, leaves the Cardinals camp with arm problems but Rick Hense, another former Abe, is slated to open as the first baseman for the Senators’ AAA farm in Buffalo.
Memorial’s defending state champion baseball team opens with an 8-0 win over Winona as Tom Poquette hits a triple and two singles and the Abes follow with a 4-0 shutout of North behind the 2-hit slants of junior Stan Morley and Bob Burling’s two RBI. Scott Maske pitches a strong game in defeat. North had opened the season with a 9-8 win over Chippewa Falls with the help of two Tom Knudtson triples.
Mark Wilkom’s triple scores the only run as Cadott nips Regis 1-0 as John Downing outduels Tom Hanson. The Ramblers bounce back for an 11-0 win over Chippewa as Tom Rodel strikes out 14.
Legendary pitcher Satchel Paige, who plans to retire from the majors, won’t say how old he is over 50 but there estimates that he is 62. Craig Butler, 15, hits a 300 bowling game at Wagner’s. Bobby Kopp drills the season’s second 700 series at an even 700 but Bill Oatman comes along with a 724 later. Helen Ekblad has a 634 to top women. Tom Williams is named basketball MVP at Immanuel Lutheran after averaging 18.6 per game.
Ed Ristow leaves Milwaukee Riverside to take over as head basketball coach at Marshfield. Don Koepnick replaces Pat Helixon at Menomonie. In football, Gene Hatfield, former Gopher, is named coach at Stanley-Boyd.
Joe Namath is pulled over going 70 mph in Miami and is charged with drunken driving. He denies it. George Archer wins the Masters as Billy Casper fades to second. Dave Weiss runs a 3:13 to place 255th out of 1,183 runners in the Boston Marathon. Blugold Sam Spanel is named to the NAIA All-Dsitrict wrestling team at 177 pounds.
In the finals of the 47-team YMCA High School Age basketball tournament, Stan Morley scores 20 points and is named MVP in leading Security Key to a 74-61 win over State Farm, which gets 18 points from Pete Almberg.
Tim Carpenter and Ken Jain each win two events and Greg Rehberg sets a school shot put record as North defeats Mondovi 83-30 in track. Regis dumps Thorp 68-50 led by Dan Pedersen’s two wins. Randy Boardman wins two events for Thorp.
Henry Aaron belts a 3-run homer for his career 513th, passing former teammate Eddie Mathews and taking aim at Ted Williams‘ 521.
40 Years Ago
After Mike Caldwell outduels Ron Guidry and the Yankees in the season opener 5-1 at New York, the Brewers return for their home opener and Caldwell blanks the Red Sox 3-0 on five hits before 54,392 fans. Robin Yount leads the way with a homer and two RBI. After a sweep of the Orioles, they are off to a 6-2 start. The Twins home opener is spoiled by Nolan Ryan, who hurls a 4-hitter, whiffing 10 in the Angels’ 6-0 win before 37,270. It also marks the return or batting king Rod Carew, the former Twin who raps four hits in the Angels 11-6 win the next day.
Memorial opens with a 7-5 loss to Marshfield in the ninth inning as Gary Varsho singles and scores the go-ahead run for the visitors but the Abes rebound to sweep La Crosse Logan behind Tim Seichter and Rory Ninneman. North gets nine strikeouts from Jeff Wirth and three RBI from Rob Kein to defeat Wausau West 7-3 in its opener. Mike Allen drives in three runs and Pete Kocian hurls four innings of no-hit ball as Regis tops Chetek 6-3. Tim Cox strikes out 15 as Immanuel Lutheran beats Gilmanton 7-5. Altoona downs Thorp 10-4 as Mark Vanderwegen strikes out 10 and allows two hits.
The Bucks close out the season with a 140-131 win over the Jazz as Marques Johnson and Kent Benson combine for 61 points. The agent of No. 1 draft choice All-American Larry Bird is asking for an 8-million, 6-year contract from the Celtics. The U.S. Auto Club is banning 19 CART drivers, including four former winners, from the Indy 500 in a bitter feud. Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes starts a 5-year prison term for selling cocaine.
Bill Rodgers wins the Boston Marathon in 2:09:27 while the local leaders are Craig Moore and Dave Kayser, who finish in 2:34. Steve Scott runs the Drake Relays first sub-4-minute mile in 3:55:26. Fuzzy Zoeller wins the Masters on the second hole of sudden death playoff with Tom Watson and Ed Sneed.
Eric Lindquist and Kris Long win the No. 1 and 2 singles and North goes on to a 5-4 tennis win over Memorial. Dave Wenberg wins three events to lead Regis to a 67 1/2-59 1/2 track win over Memorial. The Old Abes girls see Tammy Grambo win four events in a 65-58 win over North, led by Lynn Kissinger’s two wins.
Eau Claire Press gets 26 points from Randy Etten, 21 from Kirk Eastenson and 15 from John Wensel in an 85-57 win over Lefty’s Limericks for the championship of the 64-team YMCA High School Age tournament. Tim McCann has 22 for the losers. Joe Giammona wins the consolation bracket of the YMCA Handball Invitational. Brad Moore is honored as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ state athlete of the year.
Jim Stein, Dave Holzem and Tim Close lead the Eau Claire Health Club to a third place finish in the state powerlifting championships at Wisconsin Rapids. Ruth Tobeck moves into third place in Class C all-events at the Women’s state bowling tournament. Hitting local honor sets are Jim Miland 615 and Lynn Cleasby 602. Jay Selier, 19-year old DB from D.C. Everest, dies of head injuries suffered in the Badgers spring practice. Assistant Jim Sundeen replaces Mouse Bement as football coach at Altoona. The Packers send DB Willie Buchanon to the Chargers for two draft choices.
30 Years Ago
The Brewers draw 54,301 for their home opener in 30-degree weather but lose 6-4 in 10 innings to the Rangers despite a home run by Rob Deer. Later, they lose to the Rangers 8-1 as Nolan Ryan takes a no-hitter into the eighth and strikes out 15 in eight innings. Activated earlier in the day, Paul Molitor raps a 2-run homer in an 8-4 win over the Indians. Deer’s 2-run homer in the ninth beats the Twins 5-4 and Milwaukee gets a sweep 10-4 as Molitor homers twice. The Twins lose their opener to the Yankees as Tommy John racks up his 287th career victory.
In the NFL draft, the Packers pass on Oklahoma State RB Barry Sanders to use the No. 2 pick to take massive “can’t-miss” Michigan State tackle Tony Mandarich. The Cowboys take Troy Aikman of UCLA with the No. 1 pick.
Greg Prince hits two home runs in one inning to lead Regis to a 12-1 win over Menomonie in its opener. The Ramblers blank Bloomer 9-0 as Joe Mooney strikes out 11 in six innings and raps three hits, including a homer. Regis beats Memorial 14-8 for third place in the Old Abe Invitational, won by Superior. The Abes get their first win 6-4 at Sparta as Tony Market drives in three runs. North opens with a 7-4 win over Marshfield with Marc Klawiter’s 3-run triple the key blow. Immanuel Lutheran beats New Auburn 6-1 as Dan Roehl strikes out 18 of 22 in a no-hitter. In a 14-0 win over Mondovi, Roehl stretches his string of no-hit innings to 12 and drives in six runs with three hits, including a homer. Immanuel wins the Menomonie tournament by beating Hudson 9-4 and Menomonie 7-4. In the win over Hudson. Roehl strikes out 18, belts two homers and drives in six runs.
Michigan nips Illinois 83-81 in the Final Four and goes on to beat Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime for the NCAA title as Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws with three seconds to go and Glen Rice scores 31. Dave Vander Muelen is named Division III Coach of the Year after Whitewater wins the national title. The Bucks clinch a playoff spot with a 124-118 win over Golden State with Terry Cummings scoring 32. In the playoffs the Bucks even their series with Atlanta at 1-1 with a 108-98 win with Cummings scoring 22 and Ricky Pierce 20.
Harvard scores a 4-3 win over Minnesota in overtime to claim the NCAA hockey title. Peter Zegel scores three goals and has two assists to lead St. Louis to a 6-1 win over the North Stars, who are eliminated.
Nick Faldo of England drops a 25-foot putt on the second hole of sudden death playoff to win the Masters over Scott Hoch, who misses a 2-foot putt on the first overtime hole. Sugar Ray Robinson, who never lost to a welterweight and is considered by many as boxing’s best pound-for-pound, dies at age 67. Arizona’s Lute Olson turns down the Kentucky basketball job. Abebe Mekonnen of Ethiopia wins the Boston Marathon in 2:09:06 while Norway’s Ingrid Kristiansen is the women’s winner in 2:24:35 and runs away from Joan Benoit Samuelson, who finishes ninth. Blugold Dan Held wins the Spring Fever 6-mile in 30:04 while Deanna Marchello is the top woman in 36:04 on a course south of town.
Swede Swenson, who totals 283 wins and coached Chippewa Falls basketball for 18 years, is named to the WBCA Hall of Fame. Memorial’s Mike Reetz is named to coach the North A team and Stanley-Boyd’s Mark Hagen the C team in the girl’s state basketball all-star games. Paul VanBuskirk scores 23 and Kevin Wozney 19 to lead the Arcadia Yahoos to a 57-44 win over Fall Creek Jan’s to take the 72-team YMCA High School Age basketball tournament championship.
From Memorial’s outstanding girl’s basketball team, Jenny Postlewaite, who scored 942 career points, chooses Michigan Tech while Jenny Stanton, who scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in two state tournament games, is headed to Drake. Cathy Parr hits a 604 women’s bowling series.
Stout gets a home run from Collin Sleichert in the first game and a grand slam from Mike Dormandy in the second in a 9-2, 11-1 sweep of the Blugolds and the Blue Devils come back later for a repeat sweep, 5-1, 6-2 behind the pitching of Gary Bush and Dan Larson, who do not issue a walk in the two games.
Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, now a Reds sportscaster, calls for Manager Pete Rose to resign during a gambling investigation. Mike Andrews wins three dashes and leads Regis to second place in the La Crosse Aquinas Indoor track meet. The WIAA will go to four state tournament divisions next year – expanding to one 8-team and three 4-team divisions. Chad Winrich claims the top two Flying Eagles ski jumping awards. The Memorial girls defeat Chippewa 13-5 and 5-4 in softball with Erin Buenzli and Sharet Melland getting the key hits.
20 Years Ago
Rehabbed from pain-killers three years ago, Brett Favre decides to quit drinking with wife Deanna pregnant and a renewed interest in religion. New coach Ray Rhodes gets his first look at the Packers at a spring camp and that includes former Badger star RB Brent Moss who has been out of the NFL three years. In the draft, the Packers take Clemson CB Antuan Edwards with their No. 1 pick and follow by taking Vanderbilt QB Fred Vinson. The overall No. 1 pick is Kentucky QB Tim Couch, who goes to the Browns. Plans are devised for a new Green Bay stadium near Lambeau Field.
Warren Spahn, 78 and with 363 wins under his belt, throws out the first ball at the last home opener at County Stadium before 55,770 fans but the Brewers lose 9-4 to the Cubs who are aided by a Sammy Sosa home run. That touches off a renewed duel with Mark McGwire, who hit 70 last year to 66 for Sosa.
Brooks Bollinger, 19-year old redshirt freshman, is listed as the Badgers No. 2 QB in spring drills. Record-setting RB Ron Dayne is the August centerfold for Playboy’s pre-season All-American team. QB John Elway retires after two straight Super Bowl victories.
In high school baseball, Joe Morrision drives in three runs as Regis beats Aquinas 7-5. Wes Manske hits two homers and drives in five runs to lead North to a 13-9 win over Menomonie. Menomonie, under new coach Joe LaBuda, rebounds for a 9-3 win over Chippewa Falls as Noah Brenner pitches the win, has a home run and drives in three runs. Memorial beats Tomah 10-9 and 19-13 with a balanced hitting attack and then rallies from an 8-2 deficit to beat North 10-8. Brian Menard’s triple ties the game and he scores on an error. Brian Dahlke survives on the mound to get the win. Regis takes advantage of three walks to open the bottom of the sixth and gets the lead run on an Adam Olson bunt to beat Immanuel Lutheran 6-5.
Bo Ryan, 51, who took Platteville to four Division III titles and is the winningest collegiate coach of the 1990s with a 266-27 record, is named head coach at UW-Milwaukee. The leading scorer for Northwest Wisconsin during the past basketball season is Flambeau’s Jim Leonhard with 527 points. In the new realignment with the WISAA schools, the WIAA plans to place Regis and McDonell in the Cloverbelt Conference.
Four-time winner Arnold Palmer plays in his 45th consecutive Masters, which is won by Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain who bests favored Greg Norman. Dale Earnhardt finishes ahead of Dale Jarrett at Talledega for his 72nd win. Antigo native and former Logan basketball coach Wayne Lukas, a trainer who won six majors in three years, is named to the horse racing Hall of Fame.
Team Menard sues Tony Stewart for refusing to drive for the team in the Indy 500. Joseph Chebet is the ninth straight Kenyan to win the Boston Marathon, finishing in 2:09:52. Dylan Scheidler of Eau Claire wins the Junior Wisconsin Bodybuilding championship at Appleton.
Heidi Bergstrom pitches a 5-0 shutout and comes back to get the win in the second game 6-5 as the Blugolds sweep Stout. Bob Nielson, who has taken the Blugolds to 22 wins in three years and to the III semis last year, says he is a candidate for the UM-Duluth job.
Angie Ziehme and Leah Schlegelmich hurl North to 7-0 and 8-0 softball wins over Memorial. Jesse Werlein hits a 2-run homer to lead Altoona’s girls past Logan 12-2. Regis defeats McDonell in track as Nick Simon wins three events. Katie Erickson and Kelly Mahoney get two goals each to lead the Abes to a 4-0 soccer win over the Huskies.
Wayne Gretzky, No. 99, retires from the Rangers and hockey after 1,487 games and 61 records at age 38 after 35 years of hockey. Mark Elworthy wins the Spring Fever 6-mile for the fourth time in five years in a time of 31:28. Patty Sonnentag leads women in 42:19.