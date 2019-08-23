Eau Claire Post 53 wins the American Legion regional 13-0 over Superior behind Stan Morley and a grand slam by Bob Hansis to advance to the state meet at Wausau and takes the title with five wins in six games, beating Wausau 8-3 in the championship game as Tom Rodel hurls the win, Gregg Bohlig homers and Ed Mattes has three hits. Taking a 37-6 record to the Great Lakes Regional at Bowling Green, Ohio, Glenn St. Arnault’s team takes wins of 11-2 over Pemberville, Ohio and 5-2 over Waterford, Mich., before losing to Cincinnati 7-6 and Waukegan, Ill., 5-4 in 11 innings to finish third. Scott Maske and Morley hurl the wins while among the hitting leaders are Tom Knudtson, Tom Poquette and Ron Gust.
Also 50 years ago this month, Joe Namath ignores the jeers and hits 17 of 32 passes for 292 yards to lead the World champion Jets to a 26-24 win over the College All-Stars. After the intrasquad game and a preseason 22-21 win over the Giants, the Packers say they may have found a new Travis Williams in Dave Hampton, a 9th round draft pick out of Wyoming who impresses carrying the ball. “Pack Will Be Back” bumper stickers are seen all over the world, even in Yugoslavia.
In an 8-2 Braves win over the Pirates, Hank Aaron hits two homers, giving him 36 for the season and 546 in his career, third best all-time behind Babe Ruth and Willie Mays. Harmon Killebrew hits a 2-run homer, his 34th, to give the Twins an 8-6 win over the Red Sox. Don Drysdale, 33, retires after 209 wins for the Dodgers and a major league record six straight shutouts. Carl Yastrezemski is fined $500 for loafing on the basepaths by Red Sox Manager Dick Williams. Jim Palmer of the Orioles and Ken Holtzman of the Cubs fire no-hitters.
Sammy’s Pizza of Eau Claire wins five straight to take the state fastpitch championship at Deforest, defeating Deforest 5-2 in the title game. Steve Miley is named the Outstanding Pitcher and the MVP goes to Fred Golden for the third time. State official Dick Brombeck: “Fred Golden is the best softball player in the state. He’s the complete player. He can do it all.” Jim Bell, Jerry Hillman and Miley fire Major fastpitch no-hitters. First Presbyterian knocks St. Olaf’s out of first place in the Church League as Larry Schleh throws a no-hitter.
Andy North defeats Archie Dadian to win in state amateur match play but loses to John Toepel by one strike in the state amateur while area golfers are led by Bob Yule. Yule defeats young Kim Boehlke by one stroke in a CVGA playoff at Durand but Boehlke finishes as the Player of the Year. Duke Severson gets his first CVGA win at Osseo and in the Tournament of Champions at Ladysmith, Boehlke wins by a stroke over Yule.
Regis upsets Chilson 5-4 in women’s fastpitch with Karen Whitmeyer pitching and scoring the winning run. But Chilson gets 7-1 revenge in a playoff as DJ McFarlane pitches the win. Kerm’s beats Roy’s 12-3 for the second half West slowpitch title and goes on to win four straight to win the city tournament 19-13 over John’s as Bob Turk and Jim Adler hit two homers each.
Harold Mueller passes Phil Prusak to win the mile feature at the EC Speedway while at the Amber Green drag strip, Mike Polk of Red Wing sets strip records with a 12.28 time at 115 mph. There are 175 cars in the competition with 1,400 spectators watching. Curt Bestul wins the City-County Horseshoe meet with a 7-0 record and 70 percent ringers.
The Twins sign Ron Stewart, a 6-4 lefty with the Twin City Sports. Superior gets the OK for a new multi-purpose arena. Vikings Coach Bud Grant: “When we talk of winning now, we’re talking about winning everything.”
40 Years Ago
Tom Poquette goes 5 for 7 as the Red Sox sweep the Brewers at Milwaukee and his first home run for Boston and 9th of his career keys a 5-4 win over the Brewers in Boston. Batting .347 as a member of the Red Sox and .307 for the season, the Eau Claire native suffers a shoulder injury sliding into second and is sidelined.
Gorman Thomas takes a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning to force in the winning run as Milwaukee beats Kansas City 6-5. In a 4-1 over Texas, Larry Sorensen moves his record to 13-12 and Moose Haas gives the Brewers a sixth straight win 5-1 over the Rangers as Paul Molitor hits two triples.
Houligans becomes the first team to win state slowpitch championships in both the ASA and the USSSA by defeating Milwaukee 13-12 at Stevens Point led by Dave Rasmussen, who hits two homers and has eight for the tournament with Mike Haley belting six. In the Regional at Toledo, Houligans makes it four straight as Tom Meier has four hits but in the Nationals, the Eau Claire team loses its opener 11-10 to Cleveland despite four hits by Larry O’Neill.
Blugold star Joe Merten is one of 12 players selected by coach Ken Anderson from a field of 32 for the U.S. Team to compete in the World University Games. The team also includes Kevin McHale of Minnesota. Blugold Tony Carr was one of the cuts. Dale Race, head coach at Milton College, is named a Blugold basketball assistant.
Thurman Munson, 32 and catcher and captain of the Yankees, is killed when his plane crashes on an off-day in Ohio. He hit over .300 in five of his eight years with the team. Lou Brock, 40, gets his 3,000th hit as the Cardinals beat the Cubs. The Twins move within three games of the division lead when Rob Wilfong hits a 3-run homer to defeat the Yankees, 5-2.
David Graham beats Ben Crenshaw in a playoff for the PGA championship. Andy North and Gary Player are declared co-champions of the PGA Grand Slam in New York. Ray Lohman outlasts Joe Springer to win the Hillcrest Open on the fourth hole of a playoff. Roy Abrameit wins the Tournament of Champions at the EC Country Club by three strokes over Dave Farley.
Eddie Lee Ivery scores two TDs and shines as the MV Offensive Player as the Packers top Kansas City 14-10. Lynn Dickey passes 20 yards to James Lofton with 15 seconds to play as Green Bay tops Buffalo 7-6. And in a 45-35 win over Atlanta, David Whitehurst passes 238 yards and two touchdowns playing only in the first half. Rich McGeorge, 31, who caught 175 passes as a tight end, is released. He hooks on with the Lions, where he is also cut. Popular DT Dave Roller also hits the chop block and is signed by the Vikings.
The Cavaliers move their record to 52-8 with a sweep of the St. Paul Merchants as Greg Johnson has a homer and drives in six runs and Ryan Lokken singles home the winning run in the seventh of the second game. In a playoff with the La Crosse Old Styles, the Cavaliers unload 21 hits in a 21-6 win led by John Langlois with a home run among three hits that drives in six runs. The Cavs move to the AABC tournament in Green Bay and open with a 9-1 win over Marinette but fall to La Crosse on Andy Christensen’s 3-run homer in the 10th and are eliminated by a 5-2 loss to Appleton.
Herm Johnson gets his first big start in the Bettenhausen 200 at Milwaukee and finishes eighth, four spots ahead of A.J. Foyt while Roger McCluskey is the winner. Jerrold Schneider and Dave Weiss team up to take eighth in the U.S. Canoe championships on the Wisconsin River near Muscoda. Freshman LB Tim Krumrie is promoted to the starting lineup in Badger drills.
Dennis Ruff hurls Elk Mound to a 6-4 win over Middleton in the Class A state Legion tournament but the Mounders are ousted by a 9-4 loss to Jefferson. Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert Lloyd win championships in the U.S. Open clay court championships.
And in opening prep football games, Dennis Badman runs for 104 yards as Fall Creek blanks Eleva-Strum 22-0 while Menomonie gets a 73-yard TD run and 197 yards in 15 carries from Brian Kraft in a 12-7 win over Hudson.
30 Years Ago
Pizza Hut wins five straight to take the Legion regional at Stevens Point and moves to the state tournament at Oshkosh. Joe Mooney has four hits and a homer in an 18-5 win over Marinette; Greg Prince has a 3-run homer in a 10-5 win over La Crosse and Randy Kein homers and Mooney has a 3-run double in a 9-7 win over Green Bay, putting the Pizzas in the championship round, needing only one win. But things fall apart for Mark Faanes’ team, which commits 10 errors and loses to Janesville 7-2 and in the second game 9-8 on a wild pitch in the last inning despite Luke Strand’s 5-for-8 day. Sad ending to a 35-19 season and to top it off, Janesville goes on to win the regional and gain the Legion World Series.
The Brewers go on a roll, winning eight straight. After Teddy Higuera blanks the Yankees 1-0; Greg Vaughn’s first major league homer helps top the Red Sox 8-4 and B.J. Surhoff goes 3 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox, Milwaukee has pulled within 1/2 game of leading Baltimore in the AL East with a 63-60 record. But by the end of the month, the Brewers lose their magic and fall six games back.
In a 2-0 loss to Oakland, Nolan Ryan strikes out 13 with a 96 mph fastball to become the first pitcher to register 5,000 strikeouts with 5,007. The Reds go on a record-setting performance, scoring 14 runs on 16 hits in the first inning and go on to an 18-2 win over the Astros. In the Cubs 9-2 win over the Phillies, Ryne Sandberg homers in his fifth straight game and has 10 in his last 15 games. Baseball Commissioner G. Bartlett Giamatti rules Reds Manager Pete Rose and baseball’s all-time leader in base hits out of baseball for life for gambling.
The EC Pioneers keep rolling along, defeating Menomonie 8-4 with Paul Walter’s two-run double the key blow and make it 17 straight and a 26-1 record with a 9-2 win over Plum City as Scott Gibson has four hits. CJ Martin whiffs a record 20 in hurling a 14-8 win over Jim Falls for the CRBL championship led by homers from Dave Hietpas, Walter, John Davenport and Martin. But in the WBA tourney, they lose their opener 6-5 to LaCrescent and finish 28-4.
John Muraski, who played high school ball under John Nicholas at Antigo, is named basketball coach at UW-Stout, replacing Dwain Mintz. Muraski comes from Valley City State, N.D. Another Antigo native, Terry Gibbons, former Coach of the Year at Western State, Colo., is selected as a Blugold assistant replacing Jack Bennett. Mt. Senario selects Ed Andrist as its basketball coach after he achieved a stunning turnaround at Stockbridge High School.
Bills DE Bruce Smith says he wants a piece of Packer holdout Tony Mandarich “so I can shut up his mouth.” In preseason play, Green Bay tops the Jets 28-27 on a go-ahead 49-yard pass from Anthony Dilweg to Sterling Sharpe; lose to the Colts 24-23 after taking a 23-17 lead with 1:54 to play on Don Majkowski’s 49-yard pass to Jeff Query and top the Bills 27-24 led by Majkowski, who gets the starting QB nod from Coach Lindy Infante. The Packers lose OL Keith Uecker and Mike Ariey for 30 days due to the NFL crackdown on steroids.
The Cavaliers sweep Spring Valley to hand Manager Harv Tomter his 1,000th win in 19 years at the helm. The Cavs move their record to 67-9 with a 3-0 Vic Cable shutout of Minneapolis Moose aided by Dave Harman’s 21st homer. In the AABC west regional at Carson Park, Craig Walter keys wins over Arlington, Heights, Ill., and the Chicago Hornets, come back to beat Lawrence, Kan. and Ozark, Mo. to gain the finals against Arlington. After losing the first game which snaps a 24-game win streak, they win the second 15-5 to advance to the AABC World Series in Battle Creek, Mich. After opening with a 4-2 win over Albany, N.Y., they are ousted by one-run losses to Atlanta and Battle Creek.
Joe Springer wins at Whitehall by three strokes over Jeff Michaelson and Jim Julsrud is tops at New Richmond. In the Tournament of Champions at the EC Country Club, Player of the Year Bob Anderson sinks a 55-foot putt on the first hole of a playoff to win over Jim Schuman. Gail Skamfer wins the Chippewa Elks Lady Open by one stroke over Linda Nicastro. Payne Stewart wins the PGA when Mike Reid folds on the last three holes.
In the World Veterans Track Games at Eugene, Ore., Dan Conway sets a 50 age class record by doing the 5,000 meters in 15:43. Conway will again run the Buckshot Run on the Labor Day weekend which has an early-bird entry fee of $8. Former Memorial runner Jeff Teeters, 30, is on a U.S. team that made an ultra-run across Siberia.
In opening high school football games, North, under John Phelps, stuns defending state runnerup Superior 12-9 on second half touchdowns by Wade Staebell and Luke Strand. In Coach Joe LaBuda’s debut, Menomonie blanks Onalaska 20-0 behind the passing of Paul Kell and running of Rob Smith. Nate Flanders, a 5-foot-6 and 140-pound RB, races for 227 yards and four TD as Elmwood upsets Glenwood City, 32-20.
20 Years Ago
Mark McGwire belts a pair of home runs to become the fastest ever to reach 500 with 501. And in the home run battle with Sammy Sosa through August 27, Sosa has 53 and McGwire 51. In San Diego’s 12-10 win over Montreal, Tony Gwynn rips four singles to become the 22nd player to pass 3,000 hits in a career. Gwynn batted .300 or better in 16 straight seasons. Also reaching the 3,000 hit milestone is Tampa Bay’s Wade Boggs, 41.
Joe Springer, 47, goes 2-under to take his sixth CVGA win at Hallie, but the first in 15 years. Osseo’s Todd Anderson wins at Hillcrest for his fourth victory of the season. Former Blugold teammates Kurt Mantyla and Tony Rohlik finish 1-2 at Princeton Valley. Tiger Woods bests Sergio Garcia to win the PGA.
The Packers start the season without Robert Brooks, who retires with a painful back injury after a career of 306 receptions for 4,225 yards and 32 TDs. In the preseason, Matt Hasselbeck throws two second half TDs to lead a 27-16 win over the Jets; Hasselbeck fires three TD passes in a 27-12 win over the two-time Super Bowl champion Broncos and in a 38-17 win over the Saints, the Packers break a halftime tie to win behind two TD passes each from Hasselbeck and Brett Favre. Holdout Antonio Freeman finally signs – as the top paid receiver in the NFL for $42 million over seven years.
Augusta beats Tilden 17-8 and 29-11 for the CRBL championship. Duane Ivers' 3-run homer keys the first win while Shane Dutton goes 7 for 10 with three home runs in the two games and is named MVP. Dutton, Matt Clatt and Matt Korger all have two homers in the second win. In the WBA tournament, Augusta beats Wausau 14-10 as Jeremiah Paulson and Dutton homer but is eliminated by Winona 15-5 despite a 3-run homer by Ollie Wold.
The Brewers snap a 5-game losing streak with a 9-7 win over the Dodgers but are still fifth of six teams in the NL Central with a 58-69 record. Manager Phil Garner is fired and GM Sal Bando resigns. Jim Lefebvre is named interim manager. The Twins are also struggling, 24 1/2 games out in the AL Central with a 52-73 record. A St. Paul group moves forward to buy the Twins and move them to a new stadium along the Mississippi in St. Paul. Commissioner Bud Selig ignores the application for reinstatement by Pete Rose, who spent five months in prison for gambling.
The Cavaliers beat Elgin 2-1 in their second CABA World Series game at Carson Park behind Tom Klawitter but are beaten by Brooklyn 9-2. After a 7-5 win over Cincinnati they lose to White Bear Lake 3-1 and are ousted, finishing the season 52-20-1. White Bear Lake beats the Chicago Badgers 15-11 for the championship.
Parks and Rec Director Ken Van Es announces that Eau Claire has won the bid for the 2001 ISC World Fastpitch Softball tournament to be held at Gelein Field. And speaking of home runs, Al “Curly” Hanson belted over 3,000 of them in his three-decade slowpitch career with Houligans and is named to the Wisconsin ASA Hall of Fame.
Jeff Gordon wins at Watkins Glen for the third straight year and 47th time in his NASCAR career. Bobby LaBonte passes Dale Earnhardt and Gordon to win the Michigan 400. Danielle Larscheid wins her division in a National Youth Bowling Tournament in Salt Lake City.
Jim Negrini, who won two state titles and posted a 240-60 record at Regis, is named girls basketball coach at Menomonie. Taking the North baseball reins is Nate Schurman, a 3-sport star for the Huskies a decade earlier.
In prep football openers, Adam Thorson hits on 7-of-8 passes for 185 yards and Nick Simon hauls in five for 132 yards and Regis blanks Fall Creek 33-0. Dave Cruz scores on a 55-yard run to insure a 14-0 Menomonie win over Memorial. Bloomer tops Altoona 31-14 led by Dave Rufledt with 238 rushing yards and two scores.