The Green Bay Packers show their team of the future as Don Horn throws for 410 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-28 win over the Cardinals as all-pro DE Willie Davis announces his retirement in the final game at Lambeau Field. Earlier, the Packers down the Bears 21-3 as Travis Williams scores twice but they miss the playoffs in which the Vikings top the Rams 27-20 led by Joe Kapp and go against the Browns, 39-14 winner over the Cowboys.
Also 50 years ago this month, the Blugolds score a 70-63 win over Northern Michigan before a roaring crowd at Zorn Arena to claim their Holiday Tournament championship. Frank Schade leads the way with 15 points and 33 in the two games while Mike Ratliff and Tom Jackson are named to the All-Tourney team. Eau Claire reaches the finals with an 85-70 win over Augsburg with James Lindsey scoring 19 and Schade 18 and they take a 9-0 record into the new year.
Hudson’s Jim Bertelsen scores the winning touchdown in No. 1 Texas’ 15-14 win over Arkansas. Bertelsen, a halfback in the Longhorns' wishbone-T, is the third leading rusher in the Southwest Conference with 711 yards and is named to the all-conference first team. In the rankings, Texas is followed by Penn State, Arkansas and Ohio State. Texas cements its No. 1 rating with a 21-17 win over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
Regis defeats rival La Crosse Aquinas 61-54 powered by Ken and Tom Hanson, who combine for 31 points. John Tinker scores 29 in a 93-76 win over Ladysmith. After a 73-59 win over Pacelli led by Ken Hanson’s 22 and 20 by Pete Meinholz, the Ramblers roll over Marshfield Columbus 75-46 for a 7-1 record as Ken Hanson scores 29 and Pete Koupal 14.
Wisconsin AD Elroy Hirsch fires football coach John Coatta after a three-year record of 3-26-1 and hires John Jardine, an All-Big Ten lineman at Purdue who had been an assistant at UCLA. Eau Claire North loses a legendary coach when Glen Derouin steps down after four years with the football team.
Memorial scores a key 72-66 win over Wausau as Gregg Bohlig scores 25 and Stan Morley 21. Pete Almberg tallies 21 in an 82-58 win and the Old Abes go to Rochester to end a 22-game winning streak by John Marshall 76-62 with Morley scoring 17 and Tom Poquette 16 in an eighth straight win.
In a Big Rivers Conference opener, North gets 20 points from Charlie Gore in a 70-56 win over Menomonie and Pat Fellenz scores 22 in a win over La Crosse Central. Chippewa downs Menomonie 70-59 behind 22 points from Rick Frenette.
In a battle of small school powers from adjoining states, coach Ron Schultz takes his unbeaten Fall Creek team to Minneapolis’ Williams Arena for a preliminary to a Gopher game and sees his Crickets roll over Buffalo Lake, Minn., 73-62 as Steve Wilhelm scores 29. Earlier Steve and Mike Wilhelm combine for 39 in a 75-41 win over Stanley-Boyd and Steve’s 33 in another win leads all state scorers. In Altoona’s 83-49 win over Gilman, Tom Planert tallies 24.
Pete Maravich scores 61 points, has 10 rebounds and five assists in LSU’s 106-89 win over Vanderbilt but UCLA holds Maravich to 33 points in a 133-84 win over LSU. Marquette defeats Minnesota 67-51 and takes the Milwaukee Classic championship with a 64-43 win over Wisconsin as Dean Meminger scores 16. The Badgers beat Ball State 88-74 as 7-foot Eino Hendrickson sets a career high for points.
Rookie Lew Alcindor scores 35 points and has 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 133-124 win over the Bullets. Mickey Mantle is the top choice of the girls as Mantle and Joe Namath open a joint business adventure in New York. Arnold Palmer charges back to win the Miami Classic over Gay Brewer. Kentucky, UCLA and South Carolina are the AP’s top-rated basketball teams.
Mike Boyle’s pin gives Regis a 30-18 wrestling win over Newman. Adelle Steinke leads North to a gymnastics win over Memorial. Romie’s wins the YMCA Holiday tournament led by Jim Miller’s 17. QB Gregg Bohlig, WR Rich Hagen and RB Tom Poquette are named to the AP all-state first team in football. Top bowling scores are a 715 by Darol Mason and 614 by Elaine Silberberg. Greenwood’s Larry Krause, playing at St. Norbert, is named an All-NAIA back. Leading scorers on YMCA Young Men’s League night are Stu Brown with 25 and Dave Olson 21.
40 Years Ago
The Blugolds defeat Southwest Texas State 65-45 to win the Holiday Tournament before 2,800 screaming fans at Zorn Arena after whipping Birmingham Southern 85-65 in the first game. Tony Carr is named MVP and is joined by Joe Merten and Gib Hinz on the All-Tournament team. Earlier the Blugolds go on the road to down Stevens Point 71-56 behind 31 points by Carr and then survive an Oshkosh slowdown to rally for a 39-35 win in overtime. Merten has 19 to lead a 61-54 win over UW-Green Bay, led by Kirk Etten’s 10 points.
The Packers blow a 21-7 halftime lead built on Lynn Dickey TD passes and fall to the Redskins and Joe Theismann 38-21. Tom Birney’s 52-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds falls short as Green Bay loses to the Bears 15-14 and after an 18-13 win over the Lions for a 5-11 record, injured QB Bart Starr says he intends to retire. Forrest Gregg is named coach of the Bengals.
Steve Blodgett and Gregg Graf score early goals and North goes on to a 4-1 hockey win over Memorial and in a rematch, Jay Rickstad scores 1:58 into overtime to give the Huskies a 7-6 win. Greg Feebo hits a tie-breaking goal in the third period and Stout takes a 7-5 win over the Blugolds, led by two goals by Todd Trickle.
Joan Pedersen scores 17 to lead North’s girls to a 52-44 win over Regis, led by Sandy Johnson with 18. Michelle Ginder tallies 20 to lead Memorial to a 54-37 win over Menomonie and a 4-0 record. Melissa Lyons leads the Abes to a gymnastics win over North. The Blugold women top River Falls 66-55 as Lori Freagon and Sonja Hunter score 16 each.
North rallies for a 54-50 win over Logan as Don Hagedorn scores 14 and Memorial gets 31 from Randy Etten in a 59-47 win over La Crosse Central. Swede Swenson’s high-scoring machine rolls on as Chippewa Falls downs River Falls 109-73 with Brad Benner scoring 28 and the Cardinals go on to a sixth straight with a 68-52 win over North as Benner scores 21 while Mike Otterson has 25 for the Huskies. North rebounds for a 51-44 win over Regis with Pat Reed hooping 12 while Tim McCann has 19 for the Ramblers. McDonell rallies in the fourth period and Tom Huffcutt gets the go-ahead basket in a 53-48 win over Regis as Marty Crowe and Bill Uelmen match wits. Jim Bandoli has 14 for the Macks and John Gallagher 20 for Regis. Altoona gets 22 points from Rick Dahl and 21 from Jim Peterson in a 91-48 win over Loyal.
Reed Zuehlke places third in tryouts for the 1980 U.S. Olympic ski jumping team in tryouts at Lake Placid, N.Y. Eric and Beth Heiden both clinch spots on the speed skating team. Former Abe athlete Jim Bergh scores 35 points in the slalom events and earns $2,750 in his debut on the World Pro Skiing circuit in Colorado. Nadia Comeneci leads Romania to a gold medal in the World gymnastics championships in Texas.
Harv Tomter reconsiders and says he will return to the Cavaliers after a 68-12 first season. Dan Conway wins the Masters division as 279 runners take part in the Frigid 8 road race south of town. Jim Menard scores 30 to lead unbeaten Menard’s to a 92-81 win over Vanderbie’s in YMCA Senior League action. In Young Men’s play, Fleet Feet is led to a 94-53 win by Kim Vincent with 32, Mike Huettl 23 and Rich Rosenow 17.
Tim Crowell and Randy Christensen are winners for North in the Husky wrestling invite. Regis defeats North 31-27 getting a clinching pin at 155 by Mike Golden. In boxing, Sugar Ray Leonard gets a 15th round knockout over Wilfred Benitez.
The Badgers top East Tennessee State 68-56 to win the Wisconsin Tournament as Wes Matthews scores 56 points in the two games. Matthews gets a blocked shot in the final seconds and it saves a 57-56 win over Marquette for a 4-2 record.
30 Years Ago
The Packers beat the Cowboys 20-10 to finish 10-6 but are eliminated from the playoffs by the Vikings, who take a 29-21 win over the Bengals and are also 10-6 but hold the edge in playoff criteria. The Packers edge-of-the-cliff drive led by QB Don Majkowski included their fourth 1-point win, 17-16 at Tampa on Chris Jacke’s 47-yard field goal as time expired and a 40-28 win over the Bears that featured Scott Stephen’s game-saving interception and a 76-yard fumble return for a score.
The Blugolds rout UW-Parkside 75-50 as Matt Benedict’s 3-point barrage breaks the game open in the first half but they fall at Stevens Point 71-68 in overtime as former Blugold Scott Anderson leads the win by scoring 15 second half points. Eau Claire bounces back for an 87-67 win at Oshkosh and takes its No. 1 ranking into a 99-76 win over Stout as Benedict hits seven 3’s and scores 26 points for a 7-1 record. Coach Ken Anderson is named to the NAIA Hall of Fame with a 508-114 record in 22 years.
On AD Pat Richter’s long list of candidates for the Badger football job is Notre Dame assistant Barry Alvarez. After 30 years, 165 wins and 11 conference championships, Pete Adler steps down as Durand football coach. Bill Forster succeeds Tom Carroll at River Falls after a 6-0 Big Rivers Conference championship season.
Todd Stepanek scores 25 points and hauls down 15 rebounds to lead North to a 64-35 win over Hudson and the Huskies go on to hand River Falls its first loss 64-48 as Jeff Hagman tallies 21. The North girls dump River Falls 40-13 as Stephanie Coyer scores 13. The Huskies win their wrestling invitational for the second straight year and Jason McMahon and Travis France are repeat winners.
Trevor Kohlhepp’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in overtime gives Memorial a 62-58 win over Chippewa. Luke Madsen rallies Menomonie with his 3-pointers and totals 27 points but the Old Abes get 22 points from Joel Holum and hold on for a 70-67 win. Brad Wright scores 22 and Kohlhepp’s free throw with 14 seconds to go gives the Abes 71-70 win over Logan.
San Diego owner Gene Autry is reported to have offered MVP Robin Yount, 34, a contract that would make him the highest paid player in baseball. But Brewers owner Bud Selig handles negotiations and signs Yount to a 3-year contract. Controversial major league player and manager Billy Martin is killed in an auto crash in New York at age 61. Sugar Ray Leonard dances to a 15-round decision win over Roberto Duran for the super middleweight title.
Freshman Andy Fisher steps to the free throw line to make 16 straight free throws, 12 in the final period, to lead Regis to a 59-49 win over Marshfield Columbus. Sean McAdam’s rebound and two free throws with two seconds play gives the Ramblers a key 54-50 win over Ellsworth. Andy Fisher hits five 3’s and scores 19 points in the first half as Regis tops Altoona 62-47.
In girls basketball, Karin Moore scores 10 in the first quarter and sister Marlia Moore dumps in 19 for the game to lead unbeaten Memorial to a 71-39 win over Menomonie. Michelle Theisen scores 20 to lead Regis to a 74-56 win over McDonell and Shannon McCombs teams with Theisen to lead a 65-35 win over Pacelli and an 8-0 record.
In hockey, Alex Hicks’ hat trick powers the Blugolds to a 5-3 win over River Falls. North dumps Altoona 4-1 led by Darren Clumpner’s hat trick. In gymnastics, Sara Ryder sweeps all four events to lead Memorial to a win over Chippewa. In swimming, Memorial pulls away from a tie after seven events and takes a 94-78 win over North led by Dan Frase, Derek Zielen and Dan Gabler.
The Badgers win the Milwaukee Classic by defeating Gonzaga 63-58 and Marquette in the finals 63-59 as Kurt Portmann’s rebound basket with three seconds left in overtime clinches it. Menomonie coach Steve Schrantz, who has produced three winning seasons and 58 wins in four years, announces he will retire at the end of the basketball season.
Altoona makes its first seven shots and gets 19 points from Keith Pabich in a 67-58 win over Osseo-Fairchild. Tim Krumrie is credited with eight tackles as the Bengals top the Browns 21-0. Dan Held and Karen Schoenrock are the winners in the Frigid 8 road race south of town as 320 runners take part. The Eddie the Eagle rule could turn Eau Claire’s national ski jumping tournament into a World Cup qualifier. Penn State joins the Big Ten. Top bowling scores are Rich Peterson 785 series, Jerry Hillman 725, Darrell Jones 722, Kent Anderson 706, Jeff Barsness 704 while Ellen Prellwitz hits 624 among women.
20 Years Ago
The Packers beat the Bears 35-19 to go 7-5 as reserve DeMond Parker scores two fourth period touchdowns but it’s all downhill from there. Green Bay loses three straight in December and its playoff hopes are all but dashed as they enter the final game with a 7-8 record. The losses are to the Panthers 33-31 on QB Steve Beuerlein’s 5-yard draw as time expires; 24-20 to the Vikings as Brett Favre is intercepted in the end zone on the game’s final play and 29-10 to the Bucs with coach Ray Rhodes having no explanation.
Terry Gibbons’ Blugolds top Stevens Point in overtime 71-68 on Matt Fermanich free throws down the stretch; get 26 points from Jon Wallenfelz in a 70-57 win over La Crosse; top Stout 63-52 with Dave Mellenthin scoring 16; win the Bahamas tourney with a 60-47 win over Hillsdale behind the MVP play of Wallenfelz and return to win the Holiday Classic with wins of 82-55 over Dearborn and 86-73 over Gustavus Adolphus with MVP Wallenfelz scoring 29 and Sherm Carstensen 24.
Lisa Stone’s unbeaten Blugold women make it 11 straight by winning the Luther Classic with a 78-55 win over St. Olaf in the finals behind Jayme Anderson’s 24 points, giving her 49 for the tournament. Earlier, she scores 33 in a 77-58 win over Stevens Point and 24 by halftime in a 100-58 win over Stout. The Stout women run off 28 straight first half points in an 82-44 win over Mt. Senario.
As the Badgers prepare to meet Stanford in the Rose Bowl, RB Ron Dayne is named the AP Player of the Year, takes the Doak Walker best running back award and claims the Heisman Trophy.
Memorial gives new basketball coach Trevor Kohlhepp his first victory, 59-44 over La Crosse Central as Luke Howard scores 12 points. Howard hits five of the team’s 11 3-pointers and scores 19 points to lead the Abes to a 64-40 win over the Huskies, led by sophomore Nate Severson’s 19 points. Nate King’s two free throws with 27 seconds to play clinches a 57-51 Memorial win over Chippewa. The Huskies defeat Sparta 40-25 for a first win led by Severson and Kyle Ryan.
Eli Sheets scores 19 to lead a Regis comeback for a 58-51 win over Tomah. Sheets’ early 3-point barrage ignites the Ramblers in an 81-59 win over Newman and in the Eau Claire Holiday tournament, Ben Morrison scores 18 in a 62-53 win over Fall Creek. Jim Leonhard tallies 31 to lead Flambeau to a 73-39 win over Holcombe. Kyle McCorrison hits 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as Altoona takes a 76-71 win over Blair-Taylor.
In girls basketball, North defeats Memorial 49-46 as Nicki Robinson gets the winning basket and free throws to offset 19 points by the Abes' Joanna Leafblad. Robinson scores 22 in a 48-43 win over Superior. Memorial tops Wisconsin Rapids 59-43 as Leafblad goes 4 for 4 from 3-point land. Menomonie hands new coach Jim Negrini his first win, 66-50 over La Crosse Central as Sara Kahl scores 16. In a battle of unbeatens, two free throws by Jess Davis with one second to play and 19 points by Heidi Hayden give Elk Mound a 46-44 win over Altoona.
Memorial gets a goal and four assists from freshman Jake Dowell and two goals and two assists by Jake Larson in a 6-2 hockey win over River Falls. In the city match, Paul Hood and Jonathan Airis lead the Abes to a 3-0 win over the Huskies.
Dick Bennett’s Badgers top Rhode Island 68-43; Mike Kelley’s defensive play leads to a 61-45 win over No. 10 Texas and after an 86-74 win over Marquette, led by Andy Kowske’s 20 points and 12 rebounds, Wisconsin upsets No. 17 Temple 62-44 with Joe Bryant hitting four 3’s.
Early pins by Craig Myers and Joe Shoen lead Memorial to a 52-15 wrestling win over North. Cadott wins the championship of the 36-team Northern Badger at River Falls with Jacob Mlsna an individual champion. Bill Field of Faribault wins and former Blugold Adam Topper takes second for the third year in a row in the Frigid 8 road race from McDonell in Chippewa Falls.