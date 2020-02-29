The Blugolds' march to a conference championship winds up with a 90-77 win over Stevens Point and a record 21st win in 22 games led by Frank Schade’s 28 points. On the way, they dispose of Whitewater 89-54 and Platteville 82-70 as Mike Ratliff and Schade continue to lead the way. In a 102-57 win over River Falls, Tom Jackson scores 20.
Also 50 years ago this February, Memorial, ranked No. 2 in the state, defeats North 71-42 as Pete Almberg scores 15 and the Old Abes make it 18-0 with 90-52 win over La Crosse Central as Gregg Bohlig tallies 21 and Tom Poquette 17. In an 89-76 win over La Crosse Logan, Bob Burling hoops 18 while Bohlig has 22 points and eight assists in a 96-63 win over Wisconsin Rapids. In tournament play, they make it three straight over North with a 60-47 win as Almberg scores 19.
North finishes the regular season 11-7 and takes third in the Big Rivers by defeating Logan 80-66 as Pat Fellenz scores 27 and Charley Gore 23 for coach Bob Kein’s team. In a 97-58 win over Rice Lake, the Huskies score 62 points in the first half and see Gore pour in 29 points. Jim Fletty scores 15 in a 64-58 win over Superior.
Regis opens tournament play with a school record 112-57 win over McDonell as Ken Hanson scores 36 and Pete Meinholz 30 while Dan Haverly has 28 for the Macks. Earlier, the Ramblers gain a share of the title with a 79-67 win over Newman with Ken and Tom Hanson combining for 36 points. Meinholz has 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 50-42 win over Campion but in the regional championship game, they blow a 13-point lead and lose to Aquinas 60-52 to miss the state tournament.
Steve Wilhelm, the state’s leading scorer, scores 31 and younger brother Mike adds 25 as No. 1 Fall Creek tops Holcombe 80-53. Steve passes 2,000 career points in the win. In District tournament play, Steve scores 34 to lead the way to a 65-46 win over Altoona, led by Duane Hugdahl’s 20. Jon Bernthal hits a school record 37 points as Immanuel Lutheran gets its first win, 59-51, over St. Croix Lutheran.
Bart Starr, 36, says he will be back with the Packers despite coming off a season of injuries. In the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-2 win over New York, Bobby Hull scores his 500th goal. Denny McLain, who has hurled 55 wins for the Tigers in the past two years, is suspended for involvement of bookmaking and his future is in doubt. Joe Frazier takes the heavyweight boxing title with a fourth round knockout of Jimmy Ellis after Cassius Clay surrenders the title for failing to report for military duty. Arnold Palmer, 40, edges Bill Russell as the AP Athlete of the Decade.
Pete Maravich scores 53 points in LSU’s 109-66 win over Mississippi and sets major college basketball’s career record with 2,987, breaking the former mark held by Oscar Robertson. Maravich follows up with games of 49 and 52 points. Oregon upsets No. 1 UCLA 73-65 and Kentucky takes the No. 1 spot with Marquette No. 8.
Billy Kidd, the first U.S. world ski champion in Alpine combined, turns pro. Duluth’s Greg Swor sets the U.S. distance record at 340 feet at Leavenworth, Wash., and heads the U.S. team for the world championships. Dave Tomten, a junior at Whitehall High School, sets the Minneapolis hill record at 193 feet and comes back to lead the Junior National qualifier and joins Flying Eagles teammates Dan Dittner and Bob Eberhardt as National entries. Lee Otterholt leads Memorial to the WIAA state ski championship at Hardscrabble.
The Badgers upset ranked Ohio State 72-69 with Lloyd Adams scoring 19 and follow with a 66-65 win over No. 9 Illinois on Al Henry’s baskets with two seconds left. Clarence Sherrod scores 30 as the Badgers even their record at 8-8 with an 89-79 win over Michigan State. Mark Gullerud scores 24 to lead Immanuel Lutheran College to a 76-72 win over Rice Lake Vocational.
Don Lynnes wins the mile free-for-all and along with Nancee Eberhardt and Kirk Kildahl, leads Boyd to the City-Wide speed skating championships at Boyd Park. Karlene Bauer and Marie Quast win championhsips in the Waupaca speed skating event. Jerry Nalberg wins the expert class in Archery at Rice Lake. Kim Halverson takes the final match to give Memorial a 24-18 wrestling win over Logan. Abe Gary Johnson wins the 115-pound class in sectional wrestling and heads to the state tournament with 21-3-1 record.
Bob Hoffman wins singles in the City Bowling Tournament. The top city scores are a 623 by Fern Smith and 621 by Idell Bakken among women while Ray Tyler has a 299 game to lead men.
Bob and Bernie McNamara of the Twin Cities defeat Diz Kronenberg and Duke Severson en route to the Badger Open Doubles Paddleball championship at the YMCA. On YMCA Senior League night, the top scorers are Ted Voight with 41, Jeff Ellenson 31, Jim Sevals 30 and Bill Beckwith and Stan Johnson 25.
40 Years Ago
The Winter Olympics are going on at Lake Placid with more than 20 members of the Eau Claire Ski Club serving as volunteers and Reed Zuehlke soaring in the large hill ski jump. Eric Heiden skates to five gold medals and becomes a world-wide celebrity but the highlight comes when the U.S. hockey team shocks the heavily-favored Russians 4-3 and goes on to down Finland 4-2 for the gold medal. Zuehlke jumps onto the large-hill U.S. team with a huge training ride of 369 feet but in the competition, he soars 322 feet only to slip on the takeoff of his second ride and fall back to 253 feet and place 43rd.
Chippewa Falls enters tournament play ranked No. 3 in the state with a 17-0 record after gaining a forfeit win in a 78-67 loss to Memorial, accused of using an ineligible player. Coach Swede Swenson’s high-scoring Cardinals win over North 67-65 with Brad Benner scoring 21 and get 22 from Dan Shervey in a 99-76 win over Superior despite 46 points from the losers’ Mitch Lindstrom. In an 85-63 win over Logan, Benner has 20 while Ron Kind has 20 for the losers.
Memorial stays in contention with a 69-38 win over North as Randy Etten scores 12 while Brad Hoffman tallies 24 in the forfeit loss to Chippewa. The Huskies see Pat Reed and Rick Rada ignite a 67-52 win over La Crosse Central while Reed scores 26 and saves a 71-70 overtime win over Menomonie. Brad and Brian Hoffman combine for 32 in Memorial’s 74-57 win over Menomonie.
Regis downs McDonell 64-56 with Rob Smith scoring 19 and Tim McCann 18 and Smith hoops 26 in a 63-57 win over Holmen. Dennis Badman scores 14 to lead Fall Creek to a 51-50 win over Altoona, led by Jerome Lanners’ 18. Whitehall goes to 18-0 and takes the Dairyland title with 48-43 win over Independence powered by Kurt Stellpflug with 23 points and 23 rebounds.
The Blugolds are ranked the NAIA No. 1 team and top Stout 57-41 as Gib Hinz scores 18 while Joe Merten has 22 in a 59-49 win over Superior. After being upset 66-59 by Dick Bennett’s Stevens Point team ending a 31-game home winning streak, they top Oshkosh 66-57 with freshman Dan Mau teamming with Tony Carr at guard. After trailing by 11 in the second half, coach Ken Anderson’s team rallies for a 86-78 win at Whitewater with Carr and Hinz each hooping 22 and Merten gets 20 in a 70-58 win at Whitewater. They clinch the title with a 63-47 win at River Falls as Mike Morgan scores 14.
Bruce Olson of Mondovi wins the Snowmobile 500 from Winnipeg to St. Paul in 11 hours, 24 minutes. The Eau Claire Health Club gets wins from Best Lifter Layne Froehlich, Mark Mattice and Rosemary Keefer, who set records in the Wisconsin Junior Powerlifting championships at Milwaukee. Jess Cole, who totaled 5,063 yards and 52 TDs in four years as QB at Mondovi, commits to the Badgers.
Pat Quinn leads Ski Striders in the 55k Birkebeiner in a time of 3:08 while Dave Weiss follows in 3:19. Peg Ender is the leading woman. Dan Mattoon, 15, qualifies for the U.S. team for the World Junior ski jumping championships in Sweden and Mike Hamler qualifies for the Junior Nationals. Dann Kann, Rice Lake, wins the U.S. Points race in the Ski Striders’ Fridtjof Nansen ski race at the Country Club. Chris Rose jumps 109 feet and is the leading Flying Eagle in the club’s tournament.
The North girls clinch a Two Rivers Conference title share with a 47-24 win over Chippewa as Diane Gardow has 17 points and 22 rebounds. Memorial (16-1) gets 29 points from Michelle Ginder and Sue Ickstadt in a 46-41 win over North (15-2) as the two teams share honors. In tournament play, Joan Pedersen scores 16 to lead the Huskies' 51-44 win over the Abes and gain the regional finals.
In hockey, North dumps Chippewa 10-2 and then takes a 9-4 win over Memorial with Scott Sherman and Mark Madson each getting three goals going into a battle with Rice Lake for a state tournament berth. Earlier, Denny Fox and Jeff Wilshire gets three goals each in the Abes’ 8-2 win over Chippewa. Wes Belin gets four goals to lead UW-Eau Claire to an 8-4 win over Stout.
The Badgers upset Ohio State a second time 70-67 as Claude Gregory scores 23. Larry Petty scores 17 to lead a 62-58 upset of Iowa and the Badgers take a 15th win with a 70-55 romp over the Gophers with Gregory getting 20.
Arlyce Willson is the all-events winner in the city women’s bowling championships while Kris Borgerding wins singles and all events in the men’s tournament. The North girls win the BRC gym championship with Kate Berg winning the balance beam while Chippewa’s Lori Bourget takes the all-around. Mike Welton and Jim Brennan win two events each as the Blugolds roll to the conference swimming title winning 10 in all. The Bucks beat the Pistons 111-109 on Brian Winter’s buzzer-beater.
30 Years Ago
The Blugolds beat Whitewater 77-76 and go 14-2 in conference but it is not good enough as Platteville takes the title. That’s despite Eau Claire’s 69-43 blistering of Bo Ryan’s No. 1-ranked Platteville team earlier in the month led by Tim Blair’s 21 and 14 by Mike Prasher. The Blugolds also routed Stout 69-35 as Prasher scores 16 while Mike Johnson lights it up for 32 in an 81-64 win over Stevens Point.
Regis takes the CWCC championship with a 50-47 win over McDonell behind 21 points by Bo Persons and earlier Persons leads a 52-40 win over Aquinas and Andy Fisher has 15 in a 64-61 win over Assumption. But in the region finals, they commit 27 turnovers and miss a trip to state with a 69-40 loss to Madison Edgewood and finish 17-6.
Memorial’s girls roll unbeaten into regional tournament play after clinching the Big Rivers title with a 79-40 win over Rice Lake led by Marlia Moore’s 24 points. A key win is 43-40 over Hudson led by Carrie Peters’ 11 points.
The unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Regis girls beat North 55-38, thump Aquinas 62-35 behind 16 points by Michelle Theisen and cap the season with 24 straight wins, defeating Edgewood 52-47 as Lori Radcliffe scores 16 in the WISAA state championship game.
Derrick Cope wins the Daytona 500 after Dale Earnhardt dominates for 499 miles but bows out with transmission problems. Buster Douglas upsets heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson. Packer QB Don Majkowski says he may go on the free agent market. The Brewers sign Robin Yount to a 3-year, $9.6 million contract, but a salary arbitration issue threatens the opening of the Major League baseball season.
After clinching a share of the BRC title with a 45-42 win over Rice Lake, North takes it all with 63-42 pounding of Memorial as Jeff Hagman and Todd Stepanek combine for 37 points. Earlier, Stepanek leads a 52-44 win over Chippewa. Memorial goes to 11-6 with a 73-52 win over Central with Mike Fischer scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Altoona gets 28 points from Keith Pabich in a 59-38 win over Fall Creek. But Eleva-Strum makes it 19-0 with a 52-50 win over Altoona as Jeremy Nicolet and Kent Higley score 17 each.
Charlie Steil leads local entries by placing 33rd with a time of 2:44 in the Birkebeiner ski race. Flying Eagles Chris Sorensen, Marty Grorud and Gary Amundson qualify for the Junior National ski jumping championships by gaining berths on the Central Team. Chad Winrich, a cinch to make the team, suffers a fractured back in a sensational fall at Ishpeming’s Suicide Hill.
North avenges an earlier 4-2 hockey loss to Memorial with a 3-1 win as Luke Strand scores the clinching goal. But in tournament play, the Abes get a goal from Kevin Kuhlow to beat the Huskies and take a 13-9 record to state. Alex and Mark Hicks are in on all four goals as the Blugolds up their record to 16-12 with a 4-1 win over UW-River Falls.
The Blugold women defeat La Crosse 82-58 as Diane Ring scores 20 and they clinch the title with a 78-68 win over Stout as Jo Rahn scores 24 in a 19th win. In a key matchup of area prep powers, the No. 5-ranked Bloomer girls make it 19-0 with a 71-51 win over Durand led by Emily Van Gorden’s 22.
The Badgers beat Iowa 80-71 with Larry Hisle and Brian Good combining for 34 points and later take advantage of five technical fouls on Marquette for an 82-65 win as Danny Jones scores 19. In a record-shattering game, LSU scores a 148-141 win over Loyola-Marymount with Shaquille O’Neil getting 20 points and 24 rebounds for the winners and Hank Gathers 48 points for the losers.
Paul Domer sets two records and is in on three wins to lead Memorial to the sectional swim championships with North second. The Huskies beat Memorial 108.62-94.22 in gymnastics as Julie Costley wins two events. Later the Huskies take the BRC gymnastics title despite a sweep of events and all-around by Abe Sara Ryder.
The car of John Menard-Jon Kurshinski is passed on the last lap and loses by one second in the feature event of the Lee Markquart Grand Prix on Ice at Lake Altoona.
Lori Fischer wins all-events and Class A singles in the city women’s bowling tournament. High bowling scores are posted by Ellen Prellwitz 642, Johanna Williams 636 and Marlys Hugdahl 615 among women while Bruce Paulsrud leads men with 764 followed by Ken Anderson 740 and Harold Bowers 38.
20 Years Ago
In the conference tournament, the Blugolds top Stout 92-85 in overtime thanks to key free throws from Eric Konkol and 23 points from Sherm Carstensen, who passes the 1,000 mark in career points. Jon Wallenfelz scores 27 to lead a 71-55 win over Oshkosh. But in the championship game, they make only seven of 22 free throws and lose to Stevens Point 59-56 in overtime. Despite the loss, they gain at at-large bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Blugold women make sure of their national entry by defeating Oshkosh 56-45 in the title game to make it 27-0 with Sarah Hughes and Kristi Channing leading the way off the bench. Coach Lisa Stone’s No. 2 nationally-ranked team had a close call in the semifinals, slipping past Stout 61-59. The Blugolds are led by Jayme Anderson, who earlier scores 35 points in an 84-74 win over Whitewater.
Duluth’s Jim Denney, 16, sweeps ski jumping honors at Silver Mine Hill, winning with a long jump of 292 feet Saturday and coming back for two rides of 295 feet Sunday. Jer Lindstrom, Minneapolis, wins the long standing event with a ride of 299 feet. Blair Tomten takes the award for the top city skier. Ryan Quinn, UW-EC student, helps the Wisconsin team qualify for the national curling meet in the U.S. Curling Association’s second-chance tournament held here.
The North girls upset No. 2-ranked Hudson 64-55 with Emily Planert scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. In sectional play, they make it 17-4 by ousting Memorial 64-54 with Kricket Whyte scoring 15 points while Amanda Buchholz has 18 for the Abes, who finish 18-4.
Dale Jarrett wins the Daytona 500 for the third time, passing newcomer Johnny Benson for the win.
Memorial wins the BRC swim tournament with Nick Robertson and Nick Miller scoring wins. North is second led by double winners Kellen Bodenburg and Andrew Wagner. Wagner goes on to finish second in the 100-backstroke at the state meet. In state wrestling, Chippewa Falls has winners in Luke Smith at 103 pounds and Joe Henning at 140.
Mark Hillestad, who owns the city’s top series at 837, wins the Chippewa Valley Match Games bowling championship. Eau Claire’s Barb Hanson sets a record when she fires a 748 series at Ojibwa Bowl in Chippewa Falls.
Tony Navarre and Aaron Tessendorf score two goals each as Memorial clinches the BRC hockey championship with a 4-0 win over New Richmond. In the playoffs, Jake Dowell has a goal and two assists to lead the Abes to a 6-1 win over Altoona and in the sectional, Tessendorf’s two spark a 5-1 win over North and they gain the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Chippewa. The Blugolds take a 10-4 win over Stout as Joe Byrd has the hat trick and Tony Grasso two goals and five assists.
In high school basketball, 6-7 Lee Sunsdahl scores 54 points and grabs 20 rebounds in Neillsville’s 67-59 win over Stanley-Boyd. Altoona defeats Fall Creek 43-31 with Matt Prissel hooping 14. Chippewa rallies from 10 down to defeat North 52-45 led by DJ Cooper’s 14 while Nate Severson has 23 for the Huskies and the Cardinals get 20 from Cooper in a 61-54 win over Memorial.
Joe Rupnow scores 21 to lead Memorial to a 64-58 win over Wisconsin Rapids. North scores the first 15 points of the game in a 59-47 win over Menomonie as Kyle Ryan scores 10 in a fourth win. Regis makes it six straight with a 55-47 win over Onalaska with Eli Sheets tallying 23 and Greg Van Grunsven’s Ramblers bow out of CWCC play with a 64-44 win over Pacelli led by Ben Morrison’s 13 points. David Pfeiffer scores 15 to lead Immanuel Lutheran to a 53-36 win over Northland.
The Badgers sweep the Gophers and go 12-10 led by Roy Boone’s 16 and follow by making 11 consecutive 3’s in a 75-59 win over Michigan as Duane Duany hits five of them and the team goes 12 of 17 for the game. Coach Dick Bennett’s team goes on a 19-0 run in the second half to down Iowa 54-45.