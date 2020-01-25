In a battle for the conference lead, Frank Schade scores 27 points and 12 in overtime to lead the Blugolds to a 94-89 win over UW-Stout and a 13-1 record, avenging Eau Claire’s only loss – 78-69 to Stout as Cal Glover scores 23 for the Blue Devils and Mike Ratliff hits 30 for the Blugolds. Along the way, Ratliff, Schade and John Sleizer combine for 68 points in a 79-77 double overtime win over Gustavus Adolphus and Ratliff has 20 points and 19 rebounds as Ken Anderson’s team downs Stevens Point 69-64.
Also 50 years ago this month, 7,500 fans turn out at Silver Mine Hill to see Menomonie native Billy Bakke win the National ski jumping championship with a long jump of 251 feet, tying his own hill record. Bill Erickson wins the Memorial Trophy as the top city skier when young Dave Tomten falls. In the Flying Eagles tournament at Mt. Washington, Brad Zuehlke and Dean Schaaf are city winners. Schaaf’s jumps of 97 and 93 feet qualify him for the National Jaycee championships. Dan Dittner ties for the long jump of 109 feet as 97 jumpers take part.
Texas is voted the nation’s No. 1 team after its 21-17 win over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl with the help of 81 yards rushing, a touchdown and outstanding blocking of Hudson’s Jim Bertelsen. Penn State is No. 2 after its 10-3 win over Dan Devine’s Missouri team in the Orange Bowl and in the Rose Bowl, USC tops Michigan 10-3.
The Vikings go into pro football’s championship game as heavy favorites but are upset 23-7 by the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, who get a touchdown pass from Len Dawson and three field goals from Jan Stenerud. In the College draft, Louisiana Tech QB Terry Bradshaw is the first choice, going to the Steelers. The Packers take Notre Dame DT Mike McCoy and finish their selections by taking St. Norbert RB and Greenwood product Larry Krause.
In high school basketball, North gets 24 points from Pat Fellenz in an 82-66 win over Menomonie and Memorial tops Chippewa Falls 78-66 led by Pete Almberg’s 19 points and 11 rebounds. In the city clash before a packed house at University Arena, Gregg Bohlig scores 32 points to lead the Abes to a 10th straight win while Charley Gore has 22 for North. The Abes go on to make it 12 straight and take the No. 3 spot in the state ratings with a 70-65 overtime win over Wausau in a clash for the BRC lead. Jim Gleboff’s team gets 26 points from Stan Morley and unexpected help from Rich Volkman and Jim Menard. Chippewa edges North 51-47 led by Tom Woodcock and Don Babbitt while Gore has 24 for North. The Huskies get 30 points from Steve Jensen in an 87-62 win over La Crosse Central.
Regis sets a school record with a 107-53 win over Gale-Ettrick as Ken Hanson scores 28. Pete Koupal tallies 22 in an 80-41 win over Wausau Newman and Hanson scores 30 and Pete Meinholz has 20 rebounds in an 89-59 win over McDonell. No. 1-ranked small school Fall Creek overcomes an Altoona stall to win 25-13 after leading by 8-4 at the half. Steve Wilhelm, who averages 30 points, leads the way with 12. Altoona gets 27 points from Duane Hugdahl in a 114-72 win over Gilman.
Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn said there is a strong possibility Milwaukee will get the struggling Seattle American League franchise. The NBA turns down a merger feeler with the ABA and votes to expand by adding Cleveland, Buffalo, Houston and Portland. Willis Reed is voted the game’s MVP as the East beats the West in the all-star game. In Milwaukee, Lew Alcindor is called for goaltending and the game is held up three minutes as the fans pelt the floor with debris. The call is critical as the Bucks lose to Atlanta 126-125.
The Roll-Ons place third as a team in the state speed skating championships held in Madison. Rosemary Ryder wins four medals in midget girls to lead the way. In the Lake Como championships in St. Paul, Marie Quast wins junior girls by taking three golds and two silvers. Lee Otterholt leads Memorial to first among five teams in the high school downhill ski event at La Crosse.
Stan Johnson, Ted Voight, Jim Sevals and Jeff Ellenson are the YMCA Senior League’s top scorers after six games. In the Young Men’s League, Larry Plaszcz scores 47 points to lead Vanderbies to a 99-58 win over Delicious. Former Eau Claire High School football coach Cliff Fagan and now executive director of the National Federation of High School Athletics says steps should be taken to eliminate high-pressure recruiting tactics of high school athletes.
Albert Henry scores 31 and Clarence Sherrod 27 to lead the Badgers to a 90-84 win over the Gophers. But No. 7 and undefeated Marquette makes its 12 straight with a 60-51 win over Wisconsin. Pete Maravich scores 55 in LSU’s loss to Kentucky and closes in on the all-time scoring record.
Memorial defeats North 32-10 in wrestling as Bill Whiteside, Gary Johnson and Jeff Johnson score pins. The top bowling scores are a city-high 718 by Bob Brown and 602 by Shirley McHugh. The Women’s State Bowling Tournament opens at Wagner’s with 9,191 entries in singles.
40 Years Ago
In the pro football semis, the Steelers oust Houston 27-13 and the Rams blank the Bucs 8-0 to advance to the Super Bowl, where the Steelers get two TD passes from Terry Bradshaw and make it a record fourth win 31-19 as Bradshaw sets a record with with eight career Super Bowl TD passes. After a 5-11 season, coach Bart Starr fires Defensive Coordinator Dave Hanner and Director of Public Relations Chuck Lane, who asks “Why?” after 14 years with the team.
At Silver Mine Hill, the Eau Claire Ski Club hosts the National ski jumping championships two weeks before the Olympic Games open in Lake Placid. Walter Malmquist, Post Mills, Vt., sweeps both meets and Nordic Combined and sets the hill record at 282 feet before 7,500 fans. Reed Zuehlke takes fourth while Karl Trinrud of the host club wins Veteran’s Class. Earlier, Zuehlke, at 19 the youngest member, qualifies for the U.S. Team and takes 15th and 22nd in World Cup action at Thunder Bay. Young star Dan Mattoon, 15, takes third in the Central championships at St. Paul.
With just one loss, the Blugolds defeat Stout 59-47 as Joe Merten and Tony Carr break it open in the second half while Mike Devney has 10 for Stout. Eau Claire follows with a key sweep of Whitewater 95-76 and Platteville 75-54 as Carr scores 46 in the two games and after a 64-54 win over River Falls, Ken Anderson’s team is 18-1 and ranked No. 1 in the NAIA.
Herm Johnson announces he will be vying for a spot in the Indy 500 in the “Spirit of Eau Claire,” sponsored by Don Cliff and John Menard. The Jim Jerulle Rink is the first-ever city rink to win the curling district and advances to the state playoffs with a team of Jurulle, Bob Scott, Dave Isbrenner and Doug Ottom. Former Blugold assistant Steve Kirk coaches the West to a 115-112 win over the East in the Women’s Pro Basketball League all-star game. Jeff Watkins, 12, wins the Pepsi Hot Shot competition at Milwaukee and advances to the Midwest finals at Kansas City.
After a 91-51 win over McDonell led by Brad Benner with 24 and Bruce Brace 19, Chippewa Falls holds off Memorial 64-61 on two clinching free throws by Dan Shervey with 12 seconds to play and 28 points by Benner – besting 27 by the Abes’ Brad Hoffman. The Cardinals make it 12 straight and earn the No. 5 rank in the state with a 108-74 win over Marshfield with Jim Eisenreich scoring 29. It is the third time coach Swede Swenson’s team passes the century mark.
In the city clash, state-ranked Memorial is stunned by North 48-47 as Mike Otterson scores 22. Pat Reed scores 28 in a Husky win over Superior and the Huskies run their winning streak to six with a 64-40 win over Tomah. The Old Abes take a 61-43 win over Regis as John Wensel scores 16.
Regis gets its first win, 55-51 over Winona Cotter as Jon Gallagher and Tim McCann combine for 28 points. Rob Smith scores 31 in a 57-49 loss to Marshfield Columbus. Rick Dahl scores 18 to lead Altoona to a 50-49 win over Fall Creek. Al Erickson hits the winning shot and 20 points overall as Cadott tops Fall Creek 45-43 despite 20 points from Glenn Knudtson. Altoona takes first with a 56-42 win over Cadott as Dahl hoops 20. Brian Greve hits a free throw in the final seconds and Mark Fleischer scores 15 to lead Immanuel Lutheran to a 49-48 win over Holcombe.
In girls basketball, Sally Patrow hits two free throws with eight seconds left to cap a 16-2 fourth quarter comeback and give North a 41-40 win over Memorial. Andrea Larson has 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Abes. After wins over Rice Lake and Durand led by Joan Pedersen’s 35 points, the unbeaten Huskies make it 12 straight with a 64-24 win over Menomonie as Patrow has 19. Michelle Ginder scores 18 as the Abes beat Chippewa 55-50. Regis gets 14 from Barb Gutsch in a 45-31 win over McDonell.
North takes an 8-1 hockey win over River Falls with Mark Madson, Steve Blodgett and Kevin Olson each scoring two goals and the Huskies go on to take a third city win over Memorial 6-4 as Blodgett has two goals and Tom McFadden clinches the win with a key third period goal. Dennis Fox has three goals and an assist to lead Memorial to a 6-3 win over Chippewa and sets a city career scoring record with 77 points. He follows with three goals and an assist in a 7-2 win over River Falls. In the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers run their amazing unbeaten streak to 35 games before losing to the North Stars 7-1 as Mike Eaves hits the first goal for the Stars.
USC defeats Ohio State in the Rose Bowl 17-16 but Alabama finishes No. 1 in the polls with a 24-9 win over Arkansas led by Major Ogilvie. Ailing Pete Maravich is claimed by the Celtics on waivers from the Utah Jazz and said “Red Auerbach kept blowing that cigar smoke in my face until I signed.” Williams Arena, the home of the Gophers in Minneapolis, is declared an unsafe building and the Gophers may have to move to a new location next year. The Badgers upset No. 11 Indiana 52-50 on Wes Matthews’ basket in the final minute and Hoosier coach Bobby Knight has no comment. After two losses, the Badgers upset Ohio State 72-71 as Matthews scores 25.
Pins by Brad Reabe and Pete Boldon clinch Memorial’s 34-27 wrestling win over Menomonie and North defeats Logan 36-33 with Randy Christensen’s pin the key. Andy Wolk and Mike Wendt set records as the Old Abes score a 93-79 swimming win over the Huskies, led by Mike Falch’s two wins. The top bowling series is a 736 by Warren Manske.
30 Years Ago
Barry Alvarez, 43-year old Notre Dame assistant named Wisconsin football coach, calls the Badgers a sleeping giant and says “Our top priority is build a wall around Wisconsin.” Miami defeats Alabama 33-25 in the Sugar Bowl and is named No. 1. Lou Holtz’ Notre Dame team upsets previous No. 1 Colorado and takes the No. 2 spot. USC beats Michigan 17-10 in the Rose Bowl and Wolverine coach Bo Schembechler retires.
In the Holiday Tournament, the Blugolds, the No.1-ranked NAIA team, beat Henderson, Ark., 75-58 but lose in the finals to Dale Race’s UM-Duluth team 72-53. Duluth’s Jay Guidinger is named MVP and Mike Prasher is selected to the all-tournament team. Eau Claire bounces back to beat Superior but takes a 91-82 overtime loss at Platteville despite 32 points by Tim Blair. Matt Benedict scores 21 and Prasher passes 1,000 career points in an 81-61 win over Whitewater.
The National ski jumping championship at Silver Mine Hill runs late and is limited to one jump due to darkness with Jim Holland, Norwich, Conn., jumping 278 feet for the win. Reed Zuehlke is seventh and Pat Hamler ninth. Holland wins again on Sunday and Zuehlke is sixth with a long jump of 264 feet. In the Flying Eagles meet at Mt. Washington, Chad Winrich is the top local skier with two jumps of 108 feet while Chris Sorensen has a long jump of 112.
The 49ers oust the Vikings 41-13 on four Joe Montana TD passes and then beat the Rams 30-3 as the Broncos are eliminating the Browns 37-21. In the Super Bowl, MVP Montana throws five TD passes as the 49ers rout the Broncos 55-10 for a fourth Super Bowl win. Lindy Infante, who led the Packers to a 10-6 record – best since 1972 – is named NFL Coach of the Year. Bronko Nagurski, legendary former Gopher and Chicago Bear, dies in International Falls, Minn., at 81. He is called the Babe Ruth of football.
In high school basketball, the Huskies stop the Abes 55-39 as Todd Stepanek and Jeff Hagman combine for 33 points while North shoots 63% from the floor. Memorial bounces back to knock Chippewa Falls out of first 61-58 led by Mark Southard’s 27 points and game-winning free throws. Chippewa tops North 51-41 to share the lead with Kirk Schroeder scoring 17. North stays alive as Stepanek hits the second of two free throws with five seconds left and scores 22 in a 65-64 win over River Falls.
Regis moves its record to 10-2 with a 63-54 win over McDonell as Bo Persons scores 25. Craig Gehl has 21 for the Macks. Luke Madsen’s basket with 11 seconds left gives Menomonie a 51-48 win over North. Altoona tops Fall Creek 64-50 as Keith Pabich scores 28.
The No. 1-ranked Regis girls stay unbeaten with a 63-46 win over Aquinas as Michelle Theisen scores 17. The Ramblers make it 16 straight with a 50-29 win over McDonell as Tricia Heath tallies 13. The Abe girls score the first 16 points and go on to a 74-32 in over the Huskies as Marlia Moore scores 16 and they clinch the title with a 43-30 win over Menomonie as Marlia and Karen Moore combine for 21. The Blugold women top Whitewater 87-65 for a ninth win as Chrissy Hedin scores 16.
In hockey, the Abes beat the Huskies 6-4 with Bill Ritsch getting the key goal but the Huskies get 6-2 revenge as Jason Boehm has two goals and two assists. In a battle of high-ranked teams, the Blugolds take a 6-4 win over River Falls with Mark Richter and Mark Hicks getting the winning goals.
Memorial scores a record 527 points with Paul Domer and Dan Frase each getting three wins in taking the Big Rivers swim title with North second. Sara Ryder sweeps all four events to lead Memorial to the seven-team Chippewa gymnastics meet.
Kurt Hanke averages 246 pins in a runaway to the Chippewa Valley Match Games bowling championship and follows with an 812 series at Wagner’s, the city’s second best ever. Other men’s honor counts are hit by Mark McCann, Larry Davis, Mike Wirz and Bill Hanafin while Lori Fischer hits a city-high 678 among women. She also has a 643 and Bonnie Lange 647. Also hitting honor counts were Wanda Bowe and Dar Joas.
Jack Sikma hits four of five 3’s and scores 23 to lead the Bucks to a 109-102 win over the Kings. George Foreman kayoes Jerry Cooney in the second round and looks to champion Mike Tyson. Menomonie’s 6-7 John Ellenson, a transfer from Marquette, moves into the Badger starting lineup.
The Badgers beat Iowa 73-69 in overtime with Danny Jones and Willie Simms scoring 21 each. Patrick Tompkins’ layin at the buzzer gives Wisconsin a 77-75 win over the Gophers and an 11-7 record. Frank Goodman scores 14 to help Stout in an 80-63 win over Superior.
20 Years Ago
Ron Dayne runs for 200 yards and a TD and goes over 7,000 career yards in the process as the Badgers repeat a Rose Bowl win by a 17-9 score over Stanford. In other bowl games, Michigan State downs Florida 37-34, Nebraska tops Tennessee 31-21 and Michigan nips Alabama 35-34. Badger coach Barry Alvarez says he is not interested in the open Packer job.
The Packers defeat Arizona 49-24 in their final game, go 8-8, miss the playoffs and coach Ray Rhodes is fired. GM Ron Wolf sets out for a replacement and settles on Mike Sherman, a former Packer assistant who has been an assistant with the Seahawks. The Vikings down the Lions 24-17 behind Jeff George, then top the Cowboys 27-10 before being ousted in the NFC semis 49-37 as Kurt Warner fires five TD passes for St. Louis. The Rams go on to beat the Bucs 11-6 and will face the Titans in the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick is named coach of the Patriots.
Coach Terry Gibbons’ Blugolds make it 17-2 with an 86-70 win over Stout as Sherm Carstensen scores 33 points and hauls down 11 rebounds. Their second loss came by 72-67 to No. 3 Stevens Point and knocked Eau Claire out of the No. 1 rating despite 26 points from Carstensen. In a 71-65 win at River Falls, Eric Gardow, at 31 the oldest player in the conference, gets a blocked shot in the final minutes that keys the win, helped by Jon Wallenfelz’ 28 points. In a big 97-74 win over Whitewater, Carstensen hoops 28 and gets good support from Matt Fermanich with 19. Carstensen’s twin brother Jerry scores 24 points and goes over 1,000 in UW-Green Bay’s 71-47 win over Detroit.
The Blugold women stop Oshkosh’s win streak with Jayme Anderson scoring 25 and Jessie Brantner 19 and go on to defeat La Crosse 84-42 to hand coach Lisa Stone her 300th college win. In an 82-66 win over Stout, Vanessa Schley scores 19 and Meagen Whately 18 while Heather Peterson has 15 for Stout.
In hockey, Memorial gets a 4-3 win over Hudson on Aaron Tessendorf’s overtime goal from Jake Dowell, who has the other two goals. North gets two goals from Ryan Jones in a 3-1 win over Menomonie. In the city clash, the Old Abes get a 3-2 win to go 9-0 in conference as Dowell, Tessendorf and Jake Larson get the Memorial goals. But the Abe streak finally comes to an end in a 2-0 loss to Chippewa. Erik Strand has the hat trick to lead the Blugolds to a 6-3 win over St. Scholastica.
Memorial’s boys score a repeat basketball win over North 59-41 with Bill Klaus leading a balanced attack with 11 points. Earlier the Abes lose 64-57 to New Richmond, which scores 17 points in over time. Tom Crisp leads the Tigers with 24. But the Abes end a five-game losing streak with 55-43 win over Hudson with Nate King tallying 15.
Rice Lake moves its conference record to 8-0 with a 74-63 win over Memorial as DeWayne Hanson scores 18 and then takes care of North 85-48 with Sam Sekanick scoring 28. North gets its first BRC win by 40-39 over New Richmond on C.J. Johnson’s free throw with no time left on the clock.
Regis allows just eight first half points in a 52-41 win over Assumption as Ben Morrison and Nick Simon score 16 each. Eli Sheets drills in 27 to lead a 77-38 win over Spring Valley and Greg Van Grunsven’s team rallies in the second half for a 59-47 win over McDonell with Sheets scoring 17 and Pat Ryberg 16. Jordan West has 16 for the Macks. Altoona hands No. 5 Eleva-Strum its first loss 43-38 with the help of two big late baskets by Chris Clover.
Joanna Leafblad hits an overtime 3-pointer to ignite Memorial in a 59-56 win over North for a 12th win in 14 games. Larissa Parr has 17 for the Huskies. North gets 20 points from Nicki Robinson in a 55-47 win over Menomonie. Chippewa gets 13 points from Becca Spaeth in a 50-37 win over North. Megan Ryan leads Altoona to a 51-42 win over Regis and sister Katie Ryan.
In a duel of wits between Bobby Knight and Dick Bennett, Indiana scores a 71-67 win over the Badgers, who rebound for a 63-59 win over No. 17 Illinois led by Mark Vershaw. Mike Kelley has 16 points and six steals as Wisconsin routs the Gophers 85-53 for a 10-8 record.
Nick Robertson wins four events to lead Memorial to a 114-72 swim win over North and a ninth straight BRC title. Terry Petrie retires as Stout baseball coach with a 518-384 record. Ryan Hebert places second in the 15 and 10K races and is the overall winner in the Fridtjof Nansen cross country races which attract 255 skiers. In the Flying Eagles junior ski jumping tournament, Eric Denney of Duluth takes top honors with a jump of 118 feet and Blair and Berit Tomten win to lead the home club.