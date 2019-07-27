Willie McCovey belts two home runs and Johnny Bench one to lead the Nationals to a 9-3 win over the Americans in the All-Star Game. In a Braves split with the Phillies, Hank Aaron raps his 27th homer of the season and 537th of his career, moving him into third place all-time ahead of Mickey Mantle. It steals the show from teammate Bob Tillman, who raps three consecutive four-baggers. Harmon Killebrew has a two-run homer in the Twins 7-6 win over Oakland. It is the 420th of his career and he leads baseball with 82 RBI. Tigers hurler Denny McClain, a 15-game winner, is shelled by the Twins and sent home with pneumonia.
Also 50 years ago this month, Madison’s Andy North, 19, is medalist in qualifying for the state amateur golf meet. Kim Boehlke, a 16-year old North senior, fires a 3-under to win the CVGA event at Rice Lake but Greg Gericke defeats Boehlke and Reed Mackenzie by one stroke at Hallie. Mackenzie wins at Ladysmith by seven strokes.
In the Eau Claire women’s fastpitch meet, Co-op beats Chilson but loses to champion Beloit 4-1 and finishes third. DJ McFarlane, who is the singles winner in the city tennis tournament, is the tournament’s leading hitter. In an earlier tournament at Forest Park, Ill., Judy Glenz hurls a win and Sandy Schumacher and Jane Kent hit triples before a loss to Forest Park.
Legion Post 53 sweeps New Richmond as Ron Gust and Gregg Bohlig hit homers and Tom Poquette a triple while Tom Rodel and Stan Morley get the wins in a sweep of Winona for a 23-5 record. In tournament play against Menomonie, Morley Ks 12 in a 4-1 win and Rodel allows just one hit in an 8-3 decision.
Phil Prusak scores his fourth straight win at the Eau Claire Speedway but in the Late Model mid-season championships, Harold Mueller leads all 20 laps and wins with Prusak second and Red Steffen third. Dennis Fedele of Madison hits 182 mph to win at Amber Green Dragway while local winners include Gene Lang and Daryl Lorberter.
Twin City Sports score seven runs in the fifth inning to claim the Pierce-Pepin League championship with a 12-7 win over Hammond for a 12-3 record. Mike Fletty hurls the win while Dick Gust homers and has three RBI along with Bill Jochum. In Little League, Greg Dick hurls Konnie’s Kadets to a 8-7 win over the Kids for the American title while Pat Dittner‘s double gives the Shoppers a 4-3 win over the Yankees for the Major championship. In tournament play, the Americans beat the Nationals 11-3 with Dave Johnson hurling the win and belting a 3-run homer and Jeff Greig rapping three hits. In Babe Ruth tournament play, John Kaehler‘s three-run triple lifts the EC Badgers to a 4-3 win over Superior.
Vince Lombardi cracks the whip in the Redskins first football drill. Bart Starr, 35, is not quitting and says the Pack will be back. Joe Namath gives in to Commissioner Pete Rozelle and agrees to sell his swinging New York East Side night spot and return to the Jets.
In the completion of the Classic fastpitch tournament, homers by Dave Olson and Rog Scherer give Greenwood Barr’s a 3-2 win over River Falls Johnnie’s for the championship. Bruce Liebzeit hurls the win and claims the Best Pitcher Award. In the District Tournament at River Falls, Sammy’s Pizza defeats Johnnie’s 10-6 to qualify for state with Steve Miley hurling all three wins and Don Amundson belting three homers and driving in six runs in the final two games. Connie Bradison is the Major fastpitch batting leader at .484 followed by Jon Wensel at .458. Jerry Schuh hurls St. Olaf’s to an 11th straight Church League win.
Kerm’s wins the first Open Slowpitch Tournament by defeating Menomonie Northside Motors 11-4 and 18-0 in the finals. Pitcher Jim Ganther gains the award for Best Defense while Bob Turk and Jim Adler hit eight homers the final day. Curt Bestul has a 9-2 record with 61 percent ringers to place second in the state horseshoe tournament. Don Jordan wins the Long Distance Swim event, going from Half Moon Beach to the causeway in 8-minutes, 48-seconds.
40 Years Ago
Lee Mazzelli draws a bases-loaded walk from Ron Guidry to force in the winning run as the Nationals top the Americans 7-6 in the All-Star game. Dave Parker throws out two runners from the outfield and is named MVP.
The Brewers top Seattle 10-3 led by home runs from Robin Yount, Gorman Thomas and Paul Molitor. Milwaukee sweeps the Indians for 10 straight as Cecil Cooper belts two homers and drive in five runs. In a 6-5 win over the Yankees, Cooper slams three homers in a game marred by a fight between Brewer pitcher Mike Caldwell and Reggie Jackson that clears both benches.
Andy North, back from the British Open, holds a golf clinic for youngsters at Hallie. First round leader North fades and Calvin Peete wins the Milwaukee Open. Severiano Ballesteros wins the British Open by three strokes over Jack Nicklaus. Joe Springer wins CVGA events at Osseo and Ladymsmith. In a playoff at Hallie, Greg Dick bests Springer. Dick and Paul Loth are tied for fifth in the early rounds of the state amateur. Kelly Fuiks fires 2-under to win the Daisy Open at Hillcrest with Rosemary Iverson second and Eau Claire’s Gail Skamfer third.
Ken Anderson is named coach of the U.S. team that will compete in the World University Games in Mexico in September. Bobby Knight is charged after a run-in with police during the Pan-Am games in Puerto Rico. He is put behind bars but is freed on $500 bond to coach the U.S. team to the basketball title. Blugold assistant Steve Kirk is named head coach of the Iowa Comets out of Des Moines in the Women’s Professional Basketball League.
The Cavaliers sweep Minneapolis Lakonias as Ryan Lokken goes 6-for-7 with two homers and five RBI and Mike Huettl and John Langlois add home runs in a 30th win in 34 games. Huettl hits three consecutive homers and four in all in a sweep of Marble, Minn., and a split with the Minnesota Gophers, Pete Koupal, Mike Bock, Greg Johnson and Tom Finch hit homers to lead a 4-game sweep at Moline, Ill., as the Cavs gain a share of the Mid-America League lead.
George Brett hits three straight homers as the Royals beat the Rangers 7-6. Nolan Ryan loses his bid for a fifth no-hitter when Reggie Jackson hits a one-out single in the ninth of the Angels 6-1 win over the Yankees. But Ryan gets his seventh one-hitter and whiffs nine. Carl Yastrzemski becomes the 18th player to hit 400 home runs as the Red Sox beat Oakland 7-3. The White Sox are forced to forfeit the second game of a doubleheader with the Tigers when fans hurl phonograph records and firecrackers onto the field and thousands of young fans, high on beer and pot, storm the field. Neil Bonnet finishes one second ahead of Benny Parsons to win the Firecracker 400 at Daytona. Joe Ruttman wins the Milwaukee 200 ahead of Terry Ryan and AJ Foyt. Bjorn Borg claims the Wimbledon championship with a win over Roscoe Tanner.
Tim Seichter, Bill Carlson and Jess Cole do the pitching and Kevin Weaver homers as Post 53 wins three of four from Menomonie and Rice Lake. Seichter hits two homers and a double and drives in eight runs besides getting a pitching win in a sweep of Winona and Hopkins, Minn. Greg Gohla and Cole also hit homers. But the season comes to an end in the regional at River Falls when Post 53 falls to La Crosse 5-3 in the finals. Weaver is named to the state all-star team.
Richard Wilde of England wins the Red Cedar Classic 20k with Barney Klecker, John Kann and Dan Conway following. Sebastian Coe of England sets the mile record at 3:48:95 in Oslo.
The Little League Nationals win the district with a 13-2 win over the Americans as Rick Lang strikes out 12 and hits a homer among three hits. The Nationals go on to beat Ashland 10-0 to take the District 3 championship with Al Pabich pitching and Lang and Pat McDonald hitting homers. Doug Dittner raps a 2-run homer to help the Gophers to a 9-4 win over the Badgers at Beloit to gain the Babe Ruth state meet. Dennis Ruff hits two homers to lead Elk Mound to a 10-8 win over Westby for a berth in the Class A state.
Brian McQuillan of North has seven tackles and Tim Krumrie of Mondovi six and a fumble recovery that sets up the winning touchdown by David Greenwood as the North nips the South 9-8 in the high school all-star game at Oshkosh. With Fran Tarkenton retired, the Vikings are trying to bring in Ken Stabler. Coach Bart Starr sets the playoffs as the Packer goal.
Pat Eaton wins her fourth straight women’s state horseshoe championship at Combined Locks with Sharry Klopp second. In Major fastpitch play, Ron Kallio hurls a no-hitter and Joel Helixon drives in the run as the Menomonie Blues top Pete’s Hilltop 1-0.
30 Years Ago
State native Joe LaBuda, assistant at North Marion High School in Sparr, Fla., is named to replace Gene Hatfield as football coach at Menomonie. Taking over as coach at Regis is Chris O’Connell, replacing Brian Toelle. Finalist Jack Bennett, a Blugold assistant, withdraws his name as a candidate for the UW-Stout basketball job. The list also includes John Muraski of Valley City (ND) State.
Greg LeMond, a native of Wayzata, Minn., comes from 50 seconds behind to overtake France’s Laurent Fignon by eight seconds on the final stage to claim the championship of the Tour de France bicycle race. It was a comeback win as he also won in 1986.
The Cavaliers run their winning streak to 17 games and a 33-4 record by defeating Arlington, Ill., 4-3 on Craig Walter‘s home run in the seventh. Jeff Kloes and Dave Harman homer for the other two runs. The record reaches 56-9 with a shutout sweep of Bloomington, Ill., as Darin Blang moves his mound record to 14-0 and Walter 12-0.
Bo Jackson belts a 448-foot homer and with the help of pitcher Nolan Ryan, leads the Americans to a 5-3 win over the Nationals in the All-Star game. The Brewers beat the Yankees 10-2 as Robin Yount records his 2,500th hit. He does it with a homer and two singles that drive in five runs. Paul Molitor‘s homer gains a 4-3 win over the Red Sox and Dan Plesac gets his 21st save. Home runs by Yount, Greg Brock, Glenn Braggs and Rob Deer earn a 4-1 win over Frank Viola and the Twins. Yount hits a 2-run homer and drives in all the runs in a followup 3-2 win over the Twins.
The Packers’ contract battle with first round draft choice Tony Mandarich continues and the mammoth and ballyhooed OL says he’d rather play for the Cowboys. In Whittier, Cal., a gym frequented by Mandarich is closed under the charge of cocaine and steroid use. In Green Bay, Don Majkowski eyes the QB job.
The EC Pioneers take a 9-6 win over LaFayette as Jeff Bowe hits two homers in a 4-for-5 day. They go on to clinch a CRBL South share with a 7-0 win over LaFayette on a 3-hitter by CJ Martin and defeat Chippewa Falls 8-5 for the outright title as John Davenport has a triple and single and Martin a home run. The Pioneers move their record to 21-1 with a 19-3 win over Ellsworth as Martin drives in 10 runs with two homers, a double and single. In the league all-star game, Augusta’s Scott Hughes drills a grand slam homer to lift the South to an 8-5 win over the North.
John McEnroe wins an early match at Wimbledon under a threat he will be killed. He loses in the semis to Stefan Edberg, who goes to the finals only to lose to Boris Becker. It’s a sweep for West Germany as Stefi Graf ousts Chris Evert and takes the women’s title.
Pizza Hut/Post 53 scores a 6-1 win over Superior in the Legion Regional at Stevens Point on Dan Roehl‘s 5-hitter and the hitting of Joe Buck and PJ Johnson, who hits a homer. But the Pizzas lose and finish 27-17. Menomonie’s Trent Petrie is named to the coaches prep all-state first team with a .458 average and four HRs. In Little League state play, the EC Americans get two wins from pitcher Kelly Werner and three in all and take a 3-1 record into the finals.
Lisa Nedoha, a Florida senior in summer school at Winona, wins the Daisy Open at Hillcrest by four strokes. In the Mill Run Women’s Open, Marlene Schroedel scores a one-stroke win over Terrie Hanke of Altoona. The U.S. Open women’s gold goes to Betsy King by four strokes over Nancy Lopez. Tony Wallin of Eagle River wins on the first hole of a playoff to claim $6,000 and the victory in the pro-studded Hillcrest Open. Eau Claire’s Bob Anderson wins the CVGA event at Durand and scores a 1-shot win over Brad Mills at Hallie with defending champion Jeff Michaelson fifth. Cal Calcavecchia, 29, of the U.S., with the British Open.
The EC Boys 16-under fastpitch team wins five straight behind pitcher Trevor Kohlhepp to take second to Rice Lake in the state meet to qualify for the nationals. Greg David and David Dux team up to win the 16-mile Chippewa River Canoe Challenge. Dave Czech of Chi-Hi and Jeff Bowe of McDonell are members of the North team in the high school all-star football game. Gambling on high school sports is looked into in Alabama. Davey Allison wins the Daytona Pepsi 400 as father Bobby Allison watches. An Ohio University professor says Babe Ruth would be an average player in today’s game. The reason: too fat.
20 Years Ago
Robin Yount is selected for baseball’s Hall of Fame along with Nolan Ryan and George Brett. In his 20 years with the Brewers, Yount rapped 3,142 hits, 15th best all time, and slammed 251 home runs. Commissioner Bud Selig says there are no plans to reinstate Pete Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson as Hall candidates.
In the All-Star game at Boston, the Americans best the Nationals 4-1 as Pedro Martinez strikes out five of the six batters he faces and is named MVP. But the highlight is a tribute to teary-eyed, 80-year old Ted Williams from the Boston fans.
Cancer survivor Lance Armstrong, 28, takes the early lead in the Tour de France bicycle race and wins in a huge comeback by a wide margin. Officials clear all riders of performance enhancing drugs.
Malinda Johnson, who will be a senior at North, defeats Kristi Larsen of Arizona to win the Western Junior Match Play championship at Warsaw, Ind. The Daisy Open title at Hillcrest goes to Kristi Moss by one stroke over Gail Skamfer.
Trevor Kohlhepp, 26, is named to succeed Jim Kasmarek as basketball coach at Memorial. Mike Johnson leaves Fall Creek after five years to take a teaching position at Memorial. The Gophers select Gonzaga coach Dan Munson to succeed Clem Haskins as basketball coach after an academic fraud scandal.
Packer president Bob Harlan tells 7,000 shareholders it is time for a new stadium or a multi-million dollar renovation of Lambeau Field. The WIAA puts its final stamp of approval on the merger of state high school associations and places Regis and McDonell in the Cloverbelt and Immanuel Lutheran in the Dairyland. The organizers of the proposed North Star professional baseball league say Eau Claire would be “the diamond of the league.”
The Brewers make it five straight with a 5-0 win over the Phillies behind Jim Abbott‘s 3-hitter and homers by Jeff Cirillo, David Nilsson and Jeremy Burnitz. Alex Ochoa hits a game-winning homer in a 5-4 win over the White Sox and he does it again in a 1-0 win over the Expos, giving rookie pitcher Kyle Peterson his first major league win. Three workers are killed and five injured when a crane collapses during the construction of Miller Park.
The Cavaliers score a 1-0 win over Red Wing as Vic Cable pitches a 4-hitter and whiffs nine. Jeremy Paulson‘s single drives in the games only run. In a 13-1 win over Wausau, Colin Sanders hits two homers and the Cavs move their record to 42-16.
Dale Jarrett finishes ahead of Dale Earnhardt to win the Daytona Pepsi 400. Pete Sampras defeats Andre Agassi for his sixth Wimbledon tennis title. David Cone hurls a perfect game as the Yankees beat the Expos 6-0. In attendance is former Yankee hurler Don Larsen, who pitched a World Series perfect game.
Pizza Hut Legion defeats La Crosse 17-5 led by Paul Menard, who has a 3-run homer and drives in five runs. Russ Petska goes 3-for-5 with a homer and is named MVP as the South defeats the North 13-8 in the Legion all-star game. Chippewa scores a 7-3 win over Pizza Hut and claims the title in the River City Classic as Matt Steinmetz hurls the win, striking out 10. Post 77 moves its record to 24-1. In a sweep of Menomonie, Pizza Hut is led by Dain Wold and Ryan Jones with five hits each. Jones’ 2-run homer and 2-run double lead to a 13-4 win over Superior in the opening round of the Legion regional at La Crosse.
Augusta gets a 14-13 win over the St. Paul Merchants on Matt Korger‘s 2-out, run-scoring single in the ninth and despite a 2-run homer and 3-run double in an 8-run first inning by Tim Johnson, Augusta goes on on take a 19-15 CRBL win over the EC Bears.
Todd Anderson of Osseo takes a CVGA win at Cadott and hometown golfer Trent Thacker wins at Strum.