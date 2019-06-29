Henry Aaron hits 14 home runs in May to move into fifth place all time with 528. Reggie Jackson belts two home runs, including a game-winner in the 13th as the A’s beat the Senators 7-5 in front of president Richard Nixon. Harmon Killebrew’s 3-run homer gives the Twins a 3-2 win over the Yankees for a career total of 408. As the Twins beat the Yankees again, 4-2, Rod Carew steals home for the fifth time in five tries this season.
Also 50 years ago this month, defending state champion Memorial beats La Crosse Central 8-6 in eight innings in the sectional semis at Alma as Gregg Bohlig hits two homers and Dick Vorpahl one. Joel Merritt has a 3-run shot to give Menomonie an 8-5 win over Alma. In the finals, the Abes and Menomonie battle to a 2-2 tie in 11 innings when play is called. The game is finished two days later at Menomonie and the Indians score a 4-2 win in the first inning as Mike Styer singles to drive across the winning runs.
In the state tournament at Carson Park, Gary Lund strikes out seven in a 5-hitter to blank Superior 2-0 as Jim Ruehl singles and scores the lead run. But Menomonie commits too many errors and loses to Sauk Prairie 6-3 in the semis. In the championship game, Kenosha Tremper blanks Sauk Prairie 1-0 on a 2-hitter by Ed Zydowski.
Memorial had opened tournament play with 5-2 District win over Neillsville behind the 11 strikeout pitching of Stan Morley and two home runs by Mark Robertson. Later in the month, Robertson, the outstanding junior shortstop, is tragically killed in an auto mishap.
After Commissioner Pete Rozelle orders Joe Namath out of ownership of a New York restaurant visited by “unsavory characters,” Namath, the hero of the Jets Super Bowl win, says he will retire. Arts and Letters wins the Belmont, preventing Majestic Prince from taking the Triple Crown. Legendary Bronko Nagurski, 60, retires as the popular owner of a gas station in International Falls, Mn. After going through the Vince Lombardi glory era as an outstanding offensive lineman, Bob Skoronski retires from the Packers.
Twin City Sports take the lead in the Pierce-Pepin League, beating Bay City 6-2 behind the 2-hit, 10-strikeout pitching of Mike Fletty and a 3-run homer by Dick Gust and follow with a 3-2 win over Spring Valley as Jim Howe whiffs 10 in a 3-hitter and Jim Severson drives in the winning run in the ninth with a single.
Menomonie’s Steve Mersch wins the 100 and 220 in the sectional and goes on to state to place second in both events. Paul Christopher leads Memorial to a berth in the state tennis meet. North’s Dan Ammerman is the medalist in sectional golf.
Bob Yule wins the CVGA meet at Bloomer with a record 5-under and repeats at Hillcrest by beating Gary Auer on the fifth hole of a playoff. Glen Samuelson wins at Whitehall. Orville Moody, unorthodox and long shot 14-year Army veteran, wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Al Geiberger.
Co-op’s women split doubleheaders with Rockford and South Beloit led by the pitching and hitting of Sandy Schumacher. Kerm’s wins the first round of Slowpitch West with a 15-13 win over Roy’s as Jim Adler and Jack Zirngible hit game-winning homers. Specs hands Sammy’s a first loss 2-1 in Major Fastpitch on the pitching of Monk Wagner. Jerry Schuh of St. Olaf pitches a perfect game in a 4-0 Church League win over Our Redeemer striking out 16.
The Classic fastpitch tournament is rained out the final day and Greenwood Barr’s await the winner of River Falls Johnnie’s and Presto for the championship, eventually won by Barr’s. State champion Bill Glass of Vesper holds off Curt Bestul to win the Eau Claire Horseshoe Invitational.
At the Eau Claire Speedway, Harold Mueller and Red Steffen run into misfortune and John Connolly of Iowa takes the Late Model Feature with Phil Prusak second before 2,700 fans. In an earlier race, Dick Walch in the feature winner.
Post 53 Legion sweeps New Richmond in its opener as Tom Poquette goes 7 for 8 with three triples and Stan Morley and Dan Gibbs do the mound work. In a later outing, Poquette hurls a no-hitter.
Link Walker’s prize recruits for Blugold football are Steve Cooley, La Crosse Central QB/receiver, and Durand QB Tom Bauer. Tom Prior is hired as the first UW-Eau Claire swim coach.
A WIAA and WISAA merger is up to the membership, WIAA executive Director John Roberts says. UW-La Crosse’s Galen Johnson, an Old Abe product, is named the conference’s outstanding tennis player. Eau Claire’s LeMoine Batson, who skied in the first Olympic Games in France in 1924, is named to the Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.
Little League highlights: Dave Johnson fires a no-hitter and posts a mound win along with Fred Hancock and Mike Lahner while Dave Horness hits a homer. In other action, Randy Rieder hits three homers for the Cubs and Randy Poquette slams three for the circuit and drives in eight runs for the Kadets. Among other winning pitchers are Gordon Dedrickson, Jeff Krogman and Mark DeMoe.
40 Years Ago
Tom Poquette is traded from the Royals to the Red Sox in a straight up deal for George Scott and in his first game raps two singles to help the Sox win 11-3. In a 9-8 win over the Tigers, the Eau Claire product is intentionally walked and scores the winning run. Billy Martin returns to the Yankees, replacing Bob Lemon, who took over for Martin last July. Twins shortstop Roy Smalley is the major league hitting leader at. 375.
Stu North and son Andy, the defending U.S. Open champion, are at Hallie to run a junior golf program. Hale Irwin struggles down the stretch but wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Gary Player. Arnold Palmer, 1960 champion, was forced to qualify and made it by three strokes but Tom Watson, four-event winner this season, didn’t make it. Lee Trevino edges Watson for the Canadian title. Steve Jensen sets a course record winning at Tanglewood in the CVGA circuit while Greg Dick wins at Colfax.
The Cavaliers sweep St. Paul Frontier as Mike Bock hits two homers and drives in seven runs. Hud Gelein and Tom Finch hit homers in a 13-8 win over the St. Paul Merchants and coming back against the Merchants, the Cavs wins 4-3 on Pete Koupal’s homer. And the Cavs make it 17 straight with a 7-3 win over Miesville led by Dave Johnson and Ryan Lokken.
Led by MVP Dennis Johnson and Jack Sikma, Seattle beats the Bullets 97-93 to take the NBA title in five games. College Player of the Year Larry Bird signs a $3.25k, 5-year pact with the Celtics. Magic Johnson is the first pick in the NBA draft and is taken by the Lakers while the Bucks get Sidney Moncrief with their first choice. The NBA adopts the 3-point goal at 22 feet on a one-year trial basis despite the protests of Celts coach Red Auerbach.
Arlyn Colby’s Barron team defeats Oconto Falls 4-2 and Edgerton 2-1 for the Class B state baseball title. Al Kallenbach’s run-scoring single in the eighth is the game-winner in the title affair. Stevens Point takes the Class A crown with a 4-0 win over La Crosse Central on Dan Roman’s 2-hitter.
In state track, Michelle Kiefer of Augusta repeats as the 100-meter champion while David Greenwood of Park Falls wins three boys events. The winner in the Class C 220 is Mike Horbinski of New Auburn.
Perry’s Coastal wins the Belmont and prevents Spectacular Bid from taking the Triple Crown. A.J. Foyt wins the Milwaukee 150-miler over Billy Vukovich. Baltimore Colts owner Robert Isray threatens to take the Colts to LA. In the Michigan NASCAR 400, Buddy Baker holds off Donnie Allison for the win. To curb vile comments and beer throwing, the Brewers promise a crackdown at County Stadium with maximum fines and jail sentences.
Bob Moore, the Best Pitcher award winner, outduels Don Olson as Madison Farm tops Superior 3-2 for the Classic fastptich championship before big crowds at Gelein field. Fleet Feet defeated Hixton Club 95 1-0 on Dino Amundson’s home run in the opener but Hixton fights all the way back to take third place behind the slants of Denny Yeskie. Mike Wirz of Fleet Feet gains the Steve Anderson Sportsmanship award. In Major League play, Villa Piazza defeats Adams Drug 9-3 as John Zimmerman has a homer and four RBI.
The Brewers rap 17 hits in a 10-9 win over the Twins and comeback for a 3-2 win as Paul Molitor’s bunt scores Robin Yount with the winner. In a later series, the Twins win 8-7 on two homers by Dave Edwards but the Brewers answer 9-8 on two homers by Ben Oglivie and 6-5 on Oglivie’s homer in the 10th.
Dick Emanuel, Ralph Leahy, Bob Morgan, Jack Tetzner and Sam Young are area coaches selected as charter members of the state basketball coaches Hall of Fame. Red Henton of Iowa and Phylis Negard of Minnesota are the winners in the Eau Claire Horseshoe Invitational as Pat Eaton is second among women. Dave Weiss and Jerrold Schneider team up to win the canoe race in dangerous conditions on Lake Wissota. Lee Couillard defeats Bill Paulson for the Sawdust Tennis title while the 6-mile race attracts 340 runners with two from Iowa sharing the win and Tim LeGore leading local runners.
Houligans defeats Minneapolis Bob’s for the Altoona slowpitch championship with Mike Haley going 25 for 33 with 15 homers and Mike Johnson adding 14 circuit clouts. Jeff Fimreite, Whitehall, and Altoona’s Pam Board are triple winners in the Youth Track Games that attract 215 athletes from 14 area communities.
In All-Comers track at the university, Mark Rongstad wins four events and the following week, Al Erickson of Cadott and Lisa Bauer of Mondovi each win five times among 100 participants.
30 Years Ago
No. 1 draft choice Tony Mandarich is asking for $2mill a year and the Packers are saying no. Bob Harlan replaces Robert Parins as Green Bay president. Former Packer DE Willie Davis is interviewed as a candidate to replace NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle. Former Raiders lineman John Maturzak dies at 38 with a suspicion of drugs involved.
The Brewers ruin opening day at the Sky Dome with a 5-3 win over Toronto with the aid of a Glenn Braggs 2-run homer. The retractable roof is rolled back for the crowd of 48,378. After six straight losses to Milwaukee, the Twins score a 6-3 win as Gary Gaetti has a homer and four RBI but in the last game of the series, Rob Deer hits a 3-run homer and Greg Brock a 2-run shot as the Brewers win 11-8. The Brewers come from a 5-0 deficit to take a 17-5 win over the White Sox with Deer’s 2-run homer sparking the comeback and giving him the league lead at 19. Jaimie Navarro gets his first major league win, 3-1 over the White Sox.
Memorial’s Steve Wallace wins the sectional long jump and takes the top seed into the state meet, where he finishes third, one spot ahead of Chippewa Falls’ Brian Steger. Chippewa’s Dave Czech wins the discus with a throw of 164-4. The WIAA announces it will take the state track meet to La Crosse. North’s girls defeat Wausau West 7-6 but lose to Stevens Point 7-2 in the softball sectional finals. Sue Johnson drives in the winning run over West in the 11th and Tracy Jenneman hurls the win. The Elk Mound girls gain the state softball meet for the third straight year, beating Drummond 19-0 on Lesa Ritchie’s 1-hitter.
Fall Creek beats Prairie Farm 5-4 and Glidden to gain a first state baseball berth as Kevin Camastral goes 4 for 9 with four RBI. At state, Rick Storlie’s Crickets beat Stratford 10-3 behind Mike Olson but fall 9-3 to Wisconsin Heights in the championship game. In the state golf meet, Memorial places third led by John Severson, third individually, and Todd Gregiore resigns after 15 year as coach. Mark Ryser’s Eleva-Strum team wins Class C led by medalist Kent Higley.
Dwain Mintz, 61, resigns as UW-Stout basketball coach after 27 years with a 385-280 record. After five years as assistant to Blugold basketball coach Ken Anderson, Jack Bennett steps away under controversy. Burt McDonald leaves as UW-La Crosse basketball coach under charges of mishandling funds.
Texas beats Seattle 6-1 as Nolan Ryan strikes out 11 in his 11th one-hitter. Later, Ryan, 42, misses his sixth no-hitter in a 4-2 win over the Indians but records his major league record 4,900th strikeout. As the White Sox beat the Yankees 7-3, Carlton Fisk hits his 307th career homer, a record for a catcher besting Yogi Berra’s mark. Reds Manager Pete Rose is in hot water under charges of betting on baseball games. Kevin Mitchell of the Giants raps his 22nd homer to put him ahead of Roger Maris’ pace to hit 62.
The Pistons sweep the Lakers, winning game four 105-97 led by MVP Joe Dumar’s 24 points and ending the 20-year career of 42-year old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who winds up with 14,149 career points. Rick Mears wins the Miller 200 for the 25th victory of his career. Sunday Silence is prevented from taking the Triple Crown when he is beaten by eight lengths by Easy Goer in the Belmont. Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns fight to a 12-round draw at 168 pounds. In the wake of his drug scandal, Ben Johnson faces the loss of his world record 9.83 100 set in 1987.
The Cavaliers down St. Paul Highland Park 5-1 as Craig Walter retires the first 14 batters and Pat McDonald, a UW-Oshkosh All-American for the third straight year, hits a home run. In a sweep of Bloomington, Jeff Kloes goes 5 for 7 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI. Vic Cable hurls a win and Steve Janni has a grand slam homer in a 4-game Central States League sweep of Griffith, Ind., that moves the Cavs to 28-4. Cavs pitcher Jon Huth, who pitched in the Texas farm system last year, is signed by the Royals.
Joe Springer romps by six strokes at Osseo for his first CVGA win of the season and follows with a 2-stroke win over Bob Anderson and Steve Jensen with a 1-under card at Mill Run. Curtis Strange repeats as U.S. Open champ with a 2-under score.
With Mark Faanes opening his second year as coach, Pizza Hut raps 28 hits in a sweep at Stevens Point as Dan Roehl hurls a win and Joe Mooney has a 2-run homer. In a sweep at Richfield, P.J. Johnson hurls the first game win and then goes behind the plate to rap four hits in the second game. The Pioneers score an 11-1 over Hallie to take a lead in the CRBL South as CJ Martin drives in three runs with four hits.
Defending champion and favorite Madison Farm exits early and Teleconnect of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, defeats Green Bay All-Car 4-2 for the Classic Fastpitch championship before 1,500 fans. Jody Henigar hurls the win and is named MVP while the Steve Anderson Sportsmanship Award is presented to Jeff Abbott of Galesville Wilbur Lime. Abbott announces his retirement as Memorial baseball coach after 85 wins in 10 years. He is succeeded by assistant Casey Eckardt.
Dave Hughes of Minnesota fires 73 percent ringers to upset Michigan’s Ray Hill and win the Eau Claire Horseshoe Invitational. Dan Held wins the Sawdust 6-mile race through Putnam Drive in a 28:15 one-man show and Chris Goeppl, another Blugold All-American, is the women’s winner in 35:55. Menomonie’s Mike Huffman becomes a Badger All-American at 5,000 meters in the NCAA Nationals at Provo, Ut. Chippewa’s Brian Steger, who had a 50-yard field goal for the Cardinals last fall, is a walk-on at UCLA. Spain’s Arandxa Sanchez upsets Stefi Graf in the French Open and 17-year old Michael Chang of the U.S. ousts Stefan Edberg. Eau Claire Golden, consisting of Tony Schultz, Dan Anderson, Cary Osborn and Mark Golden, wins the Sawdust Days 3x3 basketball tournament.
20 Years Ago
North’s girls defeat Wausau East 3-1 on a 2-hitter by Angie Ziehme and gain their first state softball tournament berth, where the Huskies top Homestead 4-2 and Oshkosh West 2-1 but lose in the finals to Holmen 5-4 when a rally keyed by Leah Schlegemilch’s run scoring triple in the sixth is not enough. North finishes 23-4. Altoona’s girls score a 5-1 win over Amery in the sectional finals on a 1-hitter by Emily Plannert, who also has an RBI triple. The Rails take a 24-0 record to state but lose their opener 4-0 to Poynette.
In the baseball sectional, Memorial tops Wisconsin Rapids 14-3 and reverses two regular season loses to Hudson by 8-0 as Ryan Werner and Bryan Hotujec are the key pitchers and Justin Boortz has two homers among four hits to drive in five runs. But at state the Old Abes see Milwaukee King score five in the first and go on to a 7-3 win.
Paul Molitor returns to Milwaukee to have his No. 4 retired and there is talk of him replacing Phil Garner as manager down the road. The Brewers, in last place in the NL Central, get two homers from Jeromy Burnitz in a 9-6 win over the Giants and Marquis Grissom hits a pair and overshadows Sammy Sosa’s league-leading 29th in a 17-6 win over the Cubs. A bright spot for the Brewers is the mound work of Hideo Nomo, who hurls a 7-4 win over the Pirates and is 7-1 on the season.
In state track, North’s Kirk Munden, who will be a walk-on as a punter for the Badgers, qualifies in all three jumping events and takes fifth in the long and high jump. Fall Creek’s Debb Arneson adds to her list of 16 state medals by taking second in the 1,600 and first in the 800 and teammate Tracie Hittman wins three events as the Cricket girls take the team title. Memorial’s 3,200 relay team of Katie Anderson, Michelle Blomquist, Bekka Lundquist and Tanya Lien wins the Division 1 title and Lien also wins the 800. Travis Logslett of Colfax wins the 3,200 and Altoona’s Karen Diestelmeier is third in the 1,600.
Bill Schroeder, born in Eau Claire, raised in Sheboygan and a UW-La Crosse athlete, is a standout receiver in the Packer mini-camp, after which Badger running back star Brent Moss is released. Fans vehemently protest any plans to replace Lambeau Field.
David Walker birdies the first hole of a playoff – and a low score by Andy Budik – gain Memorial a second place spot in the golf sectional and a state berth. Jeremy Lyons of Glenwood City wins his third straight Division 3 golf championship but Osseo-Fairchild takes the team title led by Ryan Myhre, Marcus Burns and Matt Horel. In state tennis, Memorial’s Jordan Dow reaches the third round before being beaten.
Todd Hoffner, 33-year old UW-Stevens Point assistant, is named Blugold football coach. Marty Fadness, after 110 wins and a state tournament appearance, steps down as North baseball coach. Also resigning after seven years as Old Abe basketball coach is Jim Kasmarek, with 90 wins in seven years, and Altoona’s Bill Perry after five years. Also leaving after successful stints as coach of North girls basketball and Memorial girls basketball is Chico LaBarberra.
Lemon Drop Kid wins the Belmont when Charasmatic suffers two leg fractures and his racing career is over after seeking the Triple Crown. Brett Hull’s controversial third overtime goal gives the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over Buffalo for the Stanley Cup. The Spurs beat the Knicks 78-72 and take the NBA title in five games as MVP Tim Duncan scores 31. Accused of academic fraud, Clem Haskins takes a buyout and steps down as Gopher basketball coach.
Mike McMahon, one of the city’s all-time best fastpitch pitchers, is battling cancer and pitches with a colostomy bag strapped to his mid-section but fires one of his greatest games in Hoot’s storybook 3-2 win over Rice Lake in Classic Tournament play. The game is won in the bottom of the seventh when Pete Joas doubles and scores on a single by Jeff McMahon, Mike’s son. McMahon, 51, is honored with the Steve Anderson Sportsmanship Award. After favored Madison Farm is upset, Fargo DMS takes the championship with a 2-0 win over West St. Paul. Tournament Director Ken Van Es reports he may bid for the 2001 ISC World Tournament.
The Cavaliers win a hot 1-0 pitcher’s duel from the Chicago Badgers as Jason Paul scatters five hits and whiffs 10 and Jeremiah Paulson drives in the game’s only run with a single. Jordan Hedrington raps a 3-run homer to lead Chippewa Post 77 to a 13-3, 12-7 sweep of Pizza Hut, which gets a 3-run homer from Ryan Jones. In a Pizza sweep of Marshfield, Jay Burian drives in nine runs and in a sweep of La Crosse, Ben Morrison goes 6-for-6 and Troy Peiffer and Mike Iverson hurl the wins. Tom Seaholm and Luke McDonell hit two-run homers to lead unbeaten Chippewa to a 13-8 win over Pizza. Former Pizza pitcher Cheyenne Janke of Elk Mound is signed by the Cardinals and reports to the New Jersey Cardinals.
Joe Springer fires a 1-under to win the CVGA event at Mill Run with Matt Garber second. Malinda Johnson wins her third straight Wisconsin PGA Junior championship. Payne Stewart holds off Phil Mickelson by one stroke to win the U.S. Open. Teresa Gonzaga wins the Northern Girls Tennis Sectional at 18-under in Minnesota.
Craig Counsell, the Marlins World Series hero in 1997, is traded to the Dodgers. In a 22-1 Orioles win over the Braves, Cal Ripken, 38, goes 6-for-6 with two homers and with a career total of 391 passes Johnny Bench.
Jason Finch repeats as 10-k champion in the RCU Classic in a time of 33:25 while Wendy Bengtson is the women’s winner among 400 entries. John Kaanta, Elk Mound, holds off Jerry Redetzke to win the Late Model feature at the Red Cedar Speedway. North’s Sis Paulsen and Memorial’s Mike LaBarberra are chosen to play in the state prep all-star games.