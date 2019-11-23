Fred Cox boots three field goals for the Vikings while Green Bay’s Doug Hart returns an intercepted pass 85 yards for a touchdown but the Packers miss two field goals and fall 9-7 to the first place Vikings. Green Bay had stayed in contention with a 38-34 win over Pittsburgh as Bart Starr passed 43 yards to Carroll Dale for the winning score but lost to the Baltimore Colts 14-6 as Don Horn took over for the injured Starr after the first series. A later 16-10 loss to the Lions eliminates the Packers, who beat the Giants 29-10 as Horn throws two TD passes. With his injured shoulder, Starr considers retirement.
Also 50 years ago this month, Hudson’s Jim Bertelsen scores on an early 63-yard run and it touches off a Texas explosion in a 49-12 key win over Texas A&M and puts Texas in the No. 1 spot in the rankings as former No. 1 Ohio State is upset 24-12 by Michigan with Don Moorhead throwing two TD passes. The Wolverines share the Big Ten title and are off to the Rose Bowl.
On the basis of his 49 home runs and 140 RBI, Harmon Killebrew is named the AL’s MVP. Pele becomes the first pro to score 1,000 soccer goals as Santos wins 2-1 in Brazil. It is a feat some compare to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs. Arnold Palmer snaps a slump to take a 3-stroke win at Hilton Head, S.C.
The Badgers appear to have turned the corner with a 55-14 win over Illinois for a 3-3 record as Danny Crooks, Joe Dawkins and Alan Thompson combine for 219 rushing yards in a win that may help save coach John Coatta’s job. But they close with a 35-10 loss to Minnesota.
In high school football, Memorial finishes with a 32-6 win over Logan in an 8-1 season to clinch a championship share with Wausau led by Gregg Bohlig, Curly Hanson and Rich Hagen. Bohlig, who set numerous pass records, is named Big Rivers MVP and gains first team AP all-state honors along with Hagen while Tom Poquette gains the second team. The Old Abes finish 7th in the final AP poll topped by Fond du Lac, coached by former Abe and Blugold star back Jim Johnson.
Chippewa Falls finishes with a 15-8 win over North as Rich Rosenow’s touchdown caps a winning 59-yard drive in the third period. Menomonie misses a share of the title when Wausau ekes out a 14-12 win as PATs fail for coach Bob Bundy’s team.
Chippewa Falls McDonell, ranked the state’s No. 1 small school, battles Pacelli to an 0-0 tie to clinch its first CWCC championship but in a bid to become a first WISAA champion, loses in the finals to Manitowoc Roncalli 28-8 although John Young passes for 156 yards and scores the touchdown for coach Jim Jolliffe’s team.
In a battle in the mud at Stout, the Blugolds take a 14-7 win as Harold Treland runs 19 yards for one score and Tom Bauer passes for the second. Bauer and Gary Tepler each go over 100 yards rushing in a 29-21 win over La Crosse and Eau Claire finishes 5-4. Rod Harschlip, linebacker from Durand, is named team MVP. Whitewater and Platteville share the title with the Blugolds third. Max Sparger, who led Stout to the 1965 conference title, steps down as head coach and is replaced by Sten Pierce.
Minnesota closes with four wins, defeating Iowa 35-8 as Jim Carter scores four TDs and Phil Hagen’s 45-yard pass sets up the first score. The Gophers top Northwestern 28-21 as Hagen passes for the first touchdown; rally on two Hagen touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for a 14-10 win over Michigan State and dump the Badgers 35-10 as Hagen throws for the first score and Barry Mayer runs for 216 yards. Thompson gains 114 for the Badgers.
Hagen, the Old Abe product, passes for a career total of 2,374 yards, setting six Gopher pass records and ranking fourth in passing in the Big Ten. Tom Greenhoe, Gopher Sports Information Director, says of Hagen: “He is not only an outstanding football player, he’s one of the finest young gentlemen I’ve had a chance to meet.”
The YMCA Senior League opens its 31st basketball season and former Badger Ted Voight leads Peters Meats to a 64-59 over Thriftway by scoring 25 points. In the Young Men’s League opening of its 28th season, the high scorers are Jim McGrath with 24 and Denny Whiteside 22.
The Blugolds score a 79-66 win over the freshmen with Frank Schade tallying 21 while Bill Gipp has 22 and Tom Peck 11 for the freshmen. Cal Glover scores 29 to lead Stout to a 115-91 win over Sioux Falls College.
In high school basketball openers, North beats Rice Lake 80-46 with Chuck Gore scoring 22 while Regis dumps Mondovi 77-53 led by Ken Hanson’s 26 with Dale Parr scoring 19 for the Buffaloes. Stan Morley scores 24 to lead Memorial to a 79-50 thumping of Madison East.
After Chippewa opened with a 86-57 win over Medford led by Tom Woodcock’s 25 points, Coach Swede Swenson’s team whips North 79-68 as Rick Frenette scores 18 and Tom Isham 16. Regis gets 26 points from Ken Hanson in an 83-55 win over McDonell, led by Joe Hamilton’s 20. Freshman Kim Sturz scores 20 to lead Altoona past Cadott 67-58 and Fall Creek downs Holcombe 84-46 as Steve Wilhelm scores 42.
Memorial closes with pins by Scott Morris, Jeff Johnson and Rod Fisher to come from behind and defeat Rice Lake 26-24 in wrestling.
National honor count bowling scores at Wagner’s are a 711 series by Mark McCann while topping women are Lola Hayes at 632 and Marg Kelk at 620.
40 Years Ago
In opening high school basketball games, Chippewa Falls stands in the spotlight with a state record 115-100 win at Ellsworth. Coach Swede Swenson’s Cardinals shoot 74% from the field led by Dan Shervey with 24 and Parry Swenson 22. Marty Crowe takes over the coaching reins at McDonell and after an opening loss, sees his team defeat Eleva-Strum 46-36 led by Jim Bandoli with 19 points.
Making only one of 11 free throws, Memorial loses its opener 48-45 at Robbinsdale Armstrong, coached by former Abe all-stater Whitey Johnson. Brad Hoffman scores 22 for Memorial, which rebounds for a 46-45 win over Wausau East on a late basket by Randy Etten. North loses to Rice Lake 64-55 in its opener as Mike Miller has 21 for the Warriors and Pat Reed 14 for the Huskies. Regis misses its first 15 field shots but rallies only to lose to Menasha St. Mary’s 49-47 as Rob Smith has 15 points in defeat.
Aundra Thompson returns a kickoff 100 yards for a TD and David Whitehurst passes for 296 yards but Green Bay loses to the Jets 27-22. The Packers bounce back for a 19-7 win over the Vikings as Ezra Johnson has four sacks and Mike Butler picks up the fumble on one of them and returns it 70 yards for a score. After a 19-12 loss to the Bills, the Packers take on the leading Eagles and lose 21-10 despite Lynn Dickey coming on at halftime and leading a comeback that sees him pass for 144 yards and a TD to James Lofton.
In the high school state football championships, Rice Lake takes the Division 3 title with a 15-7 win over Edgerton as Tim Hovde and Bill Burdick score the touchdowns. Edgar takes the Division 4 title with an 11-6 win over Iowa Grant while Kenosha Tremper defeats Port Washington 33-14 for the Division 1 crown. In a semifinal game at Carson Park, Cashton takes advantage of six turnovers to defeat John Phelps’ Clear Lake team 40-7. Eleva-Strum wins its last eight games but fails to make the playoffs. Memorial was just one touchdown away in a 7-2 season. Pete Adler has another banner season at Durand and passes the 100-win mark at 102-60.
The NAIA fifth-ranked Blugolds open the season by winning their Tip-Off Tournament, defeating Milton 73-43 with Gib Hinz scoring 16 and routing No. 2 Briar Cliff, Iowa 72-52 led by Tony Carr’s 27.
Jeff Rath rushes a record 41 times for 164 yards and three TDs but the Blugolds lose 28-21 to Stevens Point. They wind up the season 3-7 after a 21-7 loss to Platteville, getting their score on a 48-yard pass from Bob Semling to Tyrone Cooper. Ken Kartman fires an 8-yard pass to Tracy Harrington for the only touchdown of the game as Stout stuns previously-unbeaten River Falls 7-3. River Falls bounces back to take the conference crown and qualify for the NAIA playoffs.
Memorial’s girls come from 13 down to defeat Augusta 48-22 with Michelle Ginder leading the way with 14 points while Paula Arndt has 14 for the Beavers. Jeni Sneen scores 17 as the North girls open with a 59-24 win over Altoona.
Michigan routs the Badgers 54-0 but they bounce back for a 28-3 win over Northwestern as Mike Kalasmiki passes for 285 yards and two scores and Wisconsin finishes with a 42-37 win over the Gophers as Kalasmiki passes for 324 yards and has a hand in five touchdowns. In the game, Regis product Mickey Casey is a DB for the Badgers and former Abes Marty Stein an OT and Mike Curtis a TE for the Gophers. Stein is rated one of three pro prospects on the Gophers and is named to the All-Big Ten second team. No. 2 Ohio State beats Michigan 18-15 for the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl bid. Alabama is ranked No. 1 and Nebraska No. 3. Former Husky Eric Lindquist ranks third in MIAC punting with a 36.3 average for 5-5 Hamline.
Brian Winters scores 24 to lead the Bucks to a 96-89 win over Portland. In a 3-2 Winnipeg win over Hartford, Bobby Hull scores two goals to bring his career total to 606. Todd Trickle scores the game-winning goal as Wally Akervik’s Blugolds top Iowa State 5-4 in hockey.
Altoona’s Paul Schnorr runs to fifth place in Class C in the state cross country championships. Top bowling scores are a 719 by Dennis Tittle and 713 by George Blazej while women are led by Sonja Hughes at 607 and Helen Ekblad at 603. High scorers as the YMCA Senior League opens its 41st season are Dan Lee with 25, Dick Diener 22 and Guy Rossato 20. Steve Glocke resigns as Regis football coach after a 3-17 record in two seasons.
30 Years Ago
The Blugolds are leading La Crosse 21-14 and driving for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the two teams battle for the conference lead. But at the 9, John Clark’s pass is tipped and intercepted and linebacker Gary Beck lumbers 88 yards to pay dirt and La Crosse goes on to claim a 34-21 win, taking a one-game lead in the race. It is a killer for Eau Claire, which falls to Stevens Point 17-3 the following week as Kirk Baumgartner passes into the wind for two deciding touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The loss drops the Blugolds to 24th and they miss the playoffs. Nose guard Tim Golden is voted the team’s MVP. La Crosse defeats River Falls 25-23 for the title as Stanley-Boyd’s Dennis Goettl passes for 342 yards and two TDs. Record-setting passer Tim Peterson throws for 440 with Scott Fredrickson catching 10 for 188 yards and two scores as Stout tops Oshkosh 52-42.
The Packers nip the Bears 14-13 on a 14-yard pass from Don Majkowski to Sterling Sharpe with 32 seconds to play, The score is originally denied by a penalty but overturned by replay and the Lambeau Field crowd goes wild. Majkowski passes for over 300 yards but turnovers cost the Packers in a 31-22 loss to the Lions but they bounce for a big 21-17 win at San Francisco as Majkowski runs for two TDs and at 6-5, pull within one game of the leading Vikings, who lose to the Eagles 10-9. In a showdown at Milwaukee for the lead, Majkowski throws two TD passes to Sharpe and Green Bay shares the lead with a 20-19 victory over the Vikings. The much-ballyhooed No. 1 draft choice Tony Mandarich, offensive tackle, is still not in the starting lineup for the Packers.
In the high school playoff semifinals, Elk Mound stuns Edgar 13-12 on two TD runs by Randy Paulson in a blizzard at Thorp while Augusta routs Turtle Lake 48-15. At Madison in the Division 6 finals, Mike Bechtel scores on first down in overtime and Augusta takes the title 12-6 over Kickapoo. Bechtel runs for 149 yards and both scores to cap a perfect 13-0 season. Elk Mound is not as fortunate in the Division 5 finals, losing 14-6 to Hilbert. Jesse Zurbuchen runs 43 yards for the Elk Mound TD as the Mounders finish 12-1.
In the WISAA playoffs, McDonell beats Wausau Newman 16-0 in the semifinals and goes on to rout Burlington Catholic 34-6 in the Division 3 finals. National record-setting QB Ben Gardow passes for 360 yards and five TDs with Tim Bowe catching 12 for 168 yards and three scores. North’s Matt Annis joins Racine’s Brent Moss in the AP all-state first-team backfield.
The Badgers continue to struggle under Don Morton, losing to the Gophers 24-22 as Ron Goetz runs 73 yards with a pick-six and Darrell Thompson runs for 143 yards for Minnesota and Robert Williams 129 for Wisconsin. Anthony Thompson runs 52 times for 377 yards to lead Indiana to a 45-12 win over the Badgers, who go on to take losses of 42-22 from Ohio State and 31-3 from Michigan State to finish 2-9. With a three-year record of 6-27, Morton is fired with two years to go on his contract. Morton challenges the firing but is reassigned. Michigan tops Ohio State 28-18 for the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl trip while Notre Dame drops from No.1 by a 27-10 loss to Miami (Fla.).
Robin Yount, 34, is not happy with the Brewers front office and files for free agency after a .318 season in which he hit 21 homers and drove in 103 runs. He is voted the league’s MVP. A farm accident in Minnesota mangles the leg of 33-year old international marathoner Dick Beardsley, who dueled Alberto Salazar for the 1982 Boston Marathon championship and won the Buckshot Run in 1984. Dale Earnhardt wins the Atlanta 500 but Rusty Wallace hangs on to take the NASCAR series title.
The Blugolds win the District 14 NAIA cross country title as Mike Monk runs through the snow to first place to lead the way. The women are second led by Jeni Wickham’s 11th place finish. Memorial wins its 11th straight BRC swim championship as Linda Bandelin and Elizabeth Weld each win three events. The Abes go on to win the sectional led by the diving performance of Sara Ryder, who advances to state for a fifth place finish.
Alex Hicks’ goal with 44 seconds left in sudden-death overtime gives the Blugolds a 7-6 hockey win over Bemidji. After 53 years, the prestigious YMCA Senior League, which attracted college basketball players from six conference schools through the years, is disbanded. Tony Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:10 to go in a fifth overtime, ends the longest NBA game in 35 years of the 24-second clock with the Bucks downing Seattle 155-154.
In an exhibition opener, the Blugolds fall to international traveling team Spartak of Russia 77-73 although Mike Prasher scores 28 points. They officially open in their Tip-Off Tournament, defeating Ripon 69-50 for coach Kan Anderson’s 500th win, and Winona 83-45 in the finals with Matt Benedict scoring 27. Prasher is named tournament MVP. Eau Claire goes to San Antonio for the St. Mary’s tournament and wins it 81-62 over St. Mary’s with Prasher scoring 24. Stout opens under first-year coach John Muraski with an 88-69 win over Luther, Iowa as Thad Gabrielse leads the way. Danny Jones gets 20 points as the Badgers top Bradley 63-57.
Girls basketball opens as Stanley-Boyd hands coach Mark Hagen his 200th win 44-40 in two overtimes despite 34 points by Thorp’s Dolly Rademaker. Marlia and Karen Moore team up for 38 points to lead Memorial to a 60-43 win over Wisconsin Rapids and the Abes go on to a 46-39 win over North with Carrie Peters and Julie Mueller leading the Abes and Brooke Shaw and Stephanie Coyer the Huskies. Michelle Theisen scores 28 to lead Regis to a 71-48 win over Holmen for the championship of the Prairie du Chien tournament.
In boys basketball, Memorial defeats Minneapolis North 61-54 sparked by Ben Seymour baskets. Bo Persons scores 20 to lead Regis to a 65-50 win over Durand. In Blair-Taylor’s 70-65 win over West Salem, Eric Steien scores 45 for B-T.
Among the top bowling scores, Dick Werlein fires a 731 to lead men while women are paced by Karen Johnson‘s 610 and a 603 by Ellen Prellwitz.
20 Years Ago
The Badgers, with Ron Dayne running for 222 yards, defeat Purdue 28-21 despite 350 yards passing by Drew Brees and in a followup 41-3 win over Iowa, Dayne piles up 216 yards to become football’s all-time leading rusher while Brooks Bollinger takes control at QB and helps lead the way to an 11th Big Ten title and a second straight Rose Bowl appearance. Michigan State coach Nick Saban leaves to take the LSU job.
The Blugolds lose another tough game to Stevens Point 31-30 when Brad Gawroski runs a fumble back 55 yards for a TD but a penalty for celebration moves the ball back and the extra point kick fails. They blow a late chance and fall to Northern State 27-20 for a 2-8 record.
Menomonie avenges an earlier defeat with a 34-18 playoff quarterfinal win over Rice Lake and downs Ashwaubenon 28-21 with a late goal line stand and 248 rushing yards and three TD from Dave Cruz to gain the state meet. At Madison, Cruz runs for 148 yards and two TDs in a 19-8 Division 2 championship win over Brookfield Central to finish 12-2.
Also taking championships are Cadott in Division 4 and Owen-Withee in Division 6. John Peterlik runs and catches passes for 207 yards and three scores, Luke Rykal completes three passes for 206 yards and three TDs, two to Nathan Rykal for 124 yards and two TDs in Cadott’s 34-21 win over Lancaster for Pat Rothbauer’s team. Owen-Withee rolls over Mineral Point 54-6 as Jeff Tolzman runs 12 times for 154 yards and returns a kickoff 80 yards totals four TDs for Terry Laube’s team. Elk Mound misses a title when its loses to Iola-Scandinavia 21-7 after Dennis Grohn’s TD run ties it at 7-7 at halftime. Adam Rose passes for 141 yards for the Mounders.
Earlier in the playoffs, No.1 Marshfield hands Chippewa Falls, which averaged 58 points over its last six games, its first loss 30-6. Jim Leonhard runs for 206 yards and three TDs to lead Flambeau to a 22-8 win over Holcombe but Flambeau is ousted the following week by Owen-Withee.
In the WISAA Division 3 playoffs, Regis bombs Burlington Catholic 52-26 as Adam Thorson passes to Nick Simon 10 times for 199 yards and four TDs to advance to the championship game and the Ramblers take a 19-6 win over Pacelli as Thorson hits Simon twice and Pat Ryberg once for scores and the help of a stonewall defense caps a 10-1 season.
Mike Holmgren returns to Green Bay to lead the Seahawks to a 27-7 win over the Packers as Brett Favre passes 74 yards to Cory Bradford for the lone TD but otherwise has a stinkeroo game. It doesn’t get any better in a 14-13 loss to the lowly Bears as Favre drives the team 73 yards only to see Ryan Longwell have a 28-yard field goal try blocked with seven seconds to play. After a 27-13 loss to the Cowboys, the Packers manage a 26-17 win over the Lions as Favre passes to Crawford for the go-ahead TD and they stay in the race with a 20-3 win at San Franciso with Favre passing for 246 yards and two TDs. The Vikings lead the race by a game with a come-from-behind 27-17 win over the Cowboys as QB Jeff George rallies the team for 27 straight points. Walter Payton, the NFL’s all-time rushing leader, dies of cancer at 45.
Former Husky Rachel Evjen leads Northwestern runners and places 25th overall in the NCAA Division I district cross country meet. North’s Malinda Johnson is named Golfer of the Year by the state golf coaches. In their first trip to the soccer state championships, the Abes lose 3-0 to West Allis Hale. The Memorial swimmers win a 16th straight sectional led by Abby Hanke’s two wins and the Abes finish seventh at state with Hanke and Sara Vine taking fifths.
Davey Lopes, a Padres coach, is named manager of the Brewers. Dale Jarrett takes fifth in the Georgia 400 but clinches the NASCAR points championship. Chris Smith leads the Blugolds to a 4-3 hockey win over Lake Forest.
The Blugolds open the basketball season by winning their Tip-Off tournament, besting Northland 88-53 with Dave Mellenthin scoring 21 and topping Mt. Senario 68-59 led by Sherm Carstensen’s 23. The Blugold women win in a Texas tournament by defeating Southwestern 77-54 as Jayme Anderson scores 19.
Dick Bennett’s Badgers open with a 66-55 win over Missouri in the Syracuse Classic as Mark Vershaw scores 19. They follow with a 69-49 win over UW-Milwaukee and Bennett praises Milwaukee coach Bo Ryan. Bennett announces that 6-6 Julian Swartz, the 1999 state player of the year from Waukesha South, will sit out the season. The Tom Crean era at Marquette opens with a 62-43 win over Chicago State as John Cliff scores 14.
In girls basketball openers, Fall Creek gets 15 points from Kallie Krueger in a 65-40 win over Regis. Larissa Parr and Beth Hoenisch score 14 each to lead North to a 71-34 win over Sussex Hamilton. The Memorial girls stop Blaine, Minn., 67-49 led by Bekka Lundquist’s 12 points.
In boys openers, Stevens Point rolls over Memorial 81-52 led by Casey Taggartz with 22 and Nick Bennett with 14. Billy Klaus has 12 for the Abes. David Pfieffer hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Immanuel Lutheran to a 43-42 win over Independence.