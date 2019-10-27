With 4th and 11 at the 17 and two minutes to play, Neil Graff connects with Randy Marks in the end zone for a touchdown and Wisconsin defeats Iowa 23-17 to end a 23-game winless streak. Fans rush the field as Camp Randall turns into a bedlam and the field has to be cleared before play can be resumed. The celebration for Coach John Coatta’s team goes far into the night. But the 1-game winning streak ends the following week with a 27-7 loss to Northwestern.
Also 50 years ago this month, Minnesota goes to Ohio State to face the No. 1 team in the nation and piles up nearly 500 yards to outgain the Buckeyes but costly fumbles and the inability to convert five times inside the 20 result in a 34-7 loss. Old Abe product Phil Hagen, after missing two games with injuries, returns to hit on 28 of 47 passes for 304 yards, all Gopher records, and Jim Carter rushes for 100 yards to prompt OSU coach Woody Hayes to call the Gopher backs the best he has seen this season.
Harmon Killebrew hits his major league-leading 49th home run but Henry Aaron sits out the final game with 44 homers, one short of Willie McCovey’s NL lead of 45. Pete Rose bunts for a hit to save his NL leading .348 batting title while in the last game at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente belts three hits to put the pressure on Rose but falls just short. And as the Cardinals beat the Phillies 3-2, Bob Gibson goes 12 innings to get his 20th win.
In the playoffs, the Orioles sweep the Twins, taking an 11-2 win behind Jim Palmer in the clinching third game and Twins fans are bitter when Billy Martin is fired after his first year as manager. The Orioles win the World Series opener, but then it’s all Mets as they take four straight, winning the final 5-3 with Jerry Koosman pitching his second win of the series. The key play comes when a Met is awarded first base as a hit batter when the umpire finds shoe polish on the ball and reverses his decision. Donn McClendon follows with a homer and the Mets are on their way.
Heavily favored Memorial leads North only 13-6 at the half, the first score coming on a Tom Poquette interception return. But the Abes break out in the second half for a 45-6 win as Rich Hagen takes 10 of Gregg Bohlig’s passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Scott Maske scores the Husky TD.
Earlier, the Old Abes continued to crush opponents in an unbeaten march, defeating La Crosse Central 59-6 as Poquette scores four TDs, one on an 88-yard kickoff return, and Bohlig passes for 296 yards and has a hand in five TDs to gain AP state player of the week honors. After the intracity win, they come from behind at halftime for a 26-13 win over Menomonie triggered by Poquette’s 40-yard TD run and that sets up the title match at Wausau. Memorial scores first as a 69-yard Poquette run sets up the score on a Bohlig-to-Ron Holten pass but after that Wausau dominates with a crushing ground game for a 13-6 win that drops Memorial from No. 3 to No. 7 in the AP poll.
The Vikings game with the Packers has been moved to the Gophers' Memorial Stadium and the university announces there will be no beer sales for the expected crowd of 47,000. The Vikings sack Bart Starr eight times and get four turnovers and win 19-7 despite Joe Kapp’s 69-yard passing day. Green Bay comes back to beat the Lions 28-7 as Starr hits Carroll Dale seven times for 167 yards and two TDs. After a loss to the Rams, the Packers beat the Falcons 28-18 to go 4-2 as Donny Anderson leads the way with 114 rushing yards.
Durand goes into the second-to-last week of the season as the No. 1 small school riding a 37-game win streak under Pete Adler but that is ended by a 20-14 loss to River Falls. Stanley-Boyd beats Altoona 20-14 for a 24th straight Cloverbelt win and Chuck Morning returns a fumble 90 yards for the go-ahead TD to give Bloomer a 26-20 win over Spooner and the Heart O’North title. Eleva-Strum takes the Dairyland with a 38-6 win over Whitehall sparked by Dennis Barneson’s 332 passing yards and three TDs. Bob Bohn and Jim Thalacker get the early scores as Altoona rolls over Holcombe 30-6.
The Blugolds beat Stevens Point 21-16 as Tom Bauer passes to Steve Cooley for two TDs and then runs over for the winner with 6 minutes left. Dave Hoppe’s 182 yards rushing and two TDs powers a 31-7 win over River Falls but against Platteville, they can’t handle QB Chris Charnish, who passes for 344 yards and has a hand in six scores in a 48-21 win, the Blugolds getting two scores on Bauer-to-Cooley passes.
Menomonie gets 188 yards from Steve Mersch and 148 from Doug Stratton in a 20-8 win over North and later dumps Central 28-18 as Mersch scores all 28 points. North comes back to defeat Logan 24-0 for a first win as Mike Nicolai’s 44-yard TD run ignites the win. The Huskies shoot for two straight but Central comes back in the final quarter for a 14-14 tie as Maske has a hand in both scores.
Dan Schulner and Dave Miller score TDs to lead Regis to a 15-12 win over Assumption; Pete Koupal’s TD passes to Pete Meinhoz and John Duerkop gain a 13-0 win over Newman and the Ramblers close out 6-2-1 with a 12-6 win over Pacelli with John Prock and Greg Fisher getting the TDs.
At mid-season, Oshkosh, Antigo and Memorial are ranked 1-2-3 in the large school ratings and Durand and McDonell 1-2 among small schools. McDonell gets a key 27-yard field goal from Jeff Pulver with 4:06 to play to beat Columbus 3-0 and with an 8-0 record, UPI ranks the Macks No. 1.
At Wagner’s alleys, Stir Wagner fires a 708 bowling series while women are led by Vernice Lemke, who has 607 and 600 and Marg Kelk with 611. Wagner’s finishes as the unbeaten city Touch Football champs as Jim Ganther completes 34 of 39 passes in a 19-7 win over Brandrup.
Late in the month, Hagen completes 19 of 33 passes for 156 yards under a heavy blitz but the Gophers blow a 9-7 halftime lead and lose 35-9 to Michigan. Graff throws four TD passes as the Badgers upset Indiana 36-34 for a second win. And while Hagen is leading the Gophers, Carter Hill, his followup as Old Abe quarterback, is one of the leading QBs in the MIAC and throws two TD passes as Macalester defeats UM-Duluth 33-25. Hudson 1967 all-stater Jim Bertelsen is rated one of the top sophomores in the country as he is the leading rusher for unbeaten Texas.
In Mississippi’s loss to Alabama, Archie Manning runs and passes for 542 yards and five TDs in a record-setting performance. The Badgers freshman roster includes Dick Vorpahl of Memorial and Joe Springer of Durand. AL president Joe Cronin puts down the rumor that the Seattle franchise is headed to Milwaukee. The Wausau schools, who are indicating a return to the Wisconsin Valley Conference, hold the key to the future of the Big Rivers.
40 Years Ago
Coach Bart Starr faces dissension in a critical week but the Packers respond with a 23-14 upset of the Patriots as David Whitehurst is in on two TDs. A Starr outburst keys a comeback as the Packers top the Lions 24-16 but they follow up with loses of 21-3 to Tampa Bay and 27-7 to Miami.
The Pirates rally to win the last three and take the seventh game 4-1 as Willie Stargell hits a game-winning homer and is named World Series MVP. Billy Martin is fired for a second time as manager of the Yankees. Willie Mays, a part-time coach with the New York Mets, announces he will leave baseball to take a job at an Atlantic City casino.
North defeats Chippewa Falls 33-14 as Scott Campbell runs for 149 yards and Ken Faanes throws to Bob DeGrasse for two TDs and the Huskies go on to run the table in a 6-3 season under Bill Brehm. Campbell and Pat Reed are 100-yard rushers in a 37-0 win over Menomonie; Steve Flynn runs 52-yards for a TD and has 95 yards in all in a 23-14 win over Stevens Point and Flynn runs for 135 yards and scores a TD along with Reed and Don Hagedorn in a 21-0 shutout of St. Paul Highland Park.
Herm Johnson places sixth in the CART 150-miler at Atlanta won by Rick Mears and then takes second at Watkins Glen, N.Y., in the Super Vee series. Reed Zuehlke has a long jump of 203 and is the winner in Madison’s two-day ski jumping meet on plastic. Bill Rodgers wins the New York Marathon in an American record time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 27 seconds.
The Badgers rebound from a 3-0 loss to Indiana to score a 33-29 upset win over Michigan State but lose 59-0 to Ohio State and 24-13 over Iowa. Regis product Mickey Casey is a defensive backfield starter for the Badgers and ranks sixth in tackles. Body passing and the Budweiser song have been prohibited at Camp Randall. Former Old Abe Marty Stein, a three-year Gopher starting offensive tackle, is praised for protection of the QB in a 31-21 loss to No. 10 Michigan. Alabama, Nebraska, USC and Ohio State are the nation’s top-ranked teams.
Stout plays brutal defense and Steve Burr runs for 106 yards as Stout blanks the Blugolds 23-0. After Eau Claire forfeits two wins due to an ineligible players, Jeff Rath runs for 102 yards and a key TD in a 35-14 win over Superior and they follow by pulling off a miracle finish at Oshkosh, scoring 10 points in the last 59 seconds for a 24-21 win. Dave Black’s 36-yard field goal as time expires in the winner. Rath runs for 186 yards and the winning TD in overtime as the Blugolds upset La Crosse 30-24 but they lose at Whitewater 34-25 and are 3-5.
Durand upsets Mondovi 7-6 in overtime when Kyle Bauer blocks Jeff Cole’s extra point kick. But Mondovi comes back for a 40-12 win over Hudson to take a fourth straight Middle Border title. Cole runs for 184 yards and four TDs in the win to bring his four-year total to 5,063 yards running and passing. Tim Hovde runs for 108 yards and three scores as unbeaten Rice Lake wraps up the Heart O'North title with a 20-6 win over Spooner. Eleva-Strum tops Osseo-Fairchild 21-19 with Jim Brown scoring the winning TD on a 23-yard run. Winless Regis makes a strong showing in a 19-6 loss to Martin Luther Prep, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Greg Moore to Pat Gagnon but finishes with a 21-14 loss to McDonell as Dave Geissler completes 21 passes for 177 yards and two scores.
Jeff Kuehl is medalist followed by Steve Mattiacci as the Blugolds win the conference golf championship. John Vodacek wins the Sheriff’s Race 6-miler. Jim Wampler is third and Randy Nicolet fourth to lead Memorial to the BRC cross country title. Led by Melanie Chan and Sarah Carlson, the Old Abes win the Two River Conference volleyball championship. Mark Wirz fires a 704 bowling series at Wagner’s.
Altoona tops Owen-Withee 7-6 on a Rick Dahl-to-Brian Manor pass and Keith Dewitz PAT kick and after a 20-0 win over Thorp, the Rails clinch a first-ever Cloverbelt football title with a 29-28 win over Cornell sparked by kick returns of 83 and 90 yards by Jerome Lanners and a 85-yard run by Dean Manney. They make it eight straight in an 8-1 season with a 36-15 win over Gilman as Mark Horan runs for 135 yards and two scores and Dahl completes 15 of 21 passes for 194 yards.
Pete Bolden has an early 58-yard TD run and Fritz Lowry runs for 115 yards as Memorial defeats Chippewa 36-0. Brad Burling and Lowry score TDs in the last seven minutes for a 32-28 win at Superior and the Old Abes make it 7-2 under Phil Birkel with a 34-24 win over Wisconsin Rapids as Bart Hill connects with Brad Hoffman nine times for 132 yards and three TD.
30 Years Ago
The Blugolds win at Oshkosh 52-30 as RB/QB Cary Osborn has a hand in four TDs and piles up 313 all-purpose yards and they play tough defense in a 30-14 win over Platteville. Eau Claire comes from behind for a 41-26 win over Stout and Coach Jim Lind cites four sacks by Tim Golden and eight overall as keys to the win. John Clark passes for 353 yards while Tim Peterson throws for 407 for Stout. After a 52-14 win over Superior in which Clark throws for 319 yards and four scores and Osborn rushes for 176 and two TD, the Blugolds stay in the thick of the championship fight with a 24-14 win at Whitewater led again by Clark and Osborn for a 7-1 record.
In his final game of the season, Nolan Ryan, 42, pitches 7 1/3 innings of perfect baseball and strikes out 13 for a season total of 301, adding to his major league record 5,076 in what may be his final game. The Brewers lose their finale, 5-1 at Boston to finish fourth in the AL East with an 81-81 record, eight games behind first-place Toronto. Robin Yount hits his 21st homer in the game and the 35-year old becomes a free agent, disappointed by team changes and says he is not sure what’s ahead. The Giants oust the Cubs for the NL title led by Will Clark and go against Oakland in the World Series, which is suspended during the third game due to an earthquake in San Francisco. When it resumes after 11 days, the A’s go on to sweep the series in four games, winning 9-6 in the finale with Mike Moore hurling the win and Ricky Henderson rapping a homer, triple and single. Two-game winner Dave Stewart is named MVP.
Matt Annis runs for 199 yards as North rolls over Chippewa 35-0 and in a 30-13 win over Menomonie, Annis runs for 260 yards and 3 TDs in 27 tries and Ken Jasper adds 148 yards. Luke Strand and Jasper combine for 192 yards in a 35-12 win over Rice Lake to set up the intracity game in which Annis runs for 186 and 4 TDs, setting city and conference records in a 41-13 win. Adam Zimmerman has 158 yards for the Abes. John Phelps takes his team into the playoffs for a 15-14 win over Superior as the defense led by Eric Ruska, Jeff Hagman and Matt Andraski team up to stop a 2-point try with 57 seconds to play. But in the second round, DC Everest pulls away in the second half for a 43-14 win.
Down 21-6 in the 4th quarter, Don Majkowski rallies the Packers with a TD pass and Chris Jacke boots a field goal with 2:42 left for a 23-21 win over Atlanta. Majkowski hits Sterling Sharpe on a 79-yard TD pass and throws for 313 yards in all in a 31-13 win over the Cowboys but Majkowski is sacked eight times and newly-acquired Herschel Walker runs for 148 yards in a 26-14 loss to the Vikings.
After a 23-20 loss to the Dolphins, Green Bay nips the Lions 23-20 on a 38-yard field goal by Jacke.
Lisa Bandelin and Elizabeth Weld win two events each as Memorial scores a 109-63 swimming win over North and the Old Abe girls win the tennis sectional led by the doubles championship team of Ellen Ricklefs and Erika Stenzel. In the Big Rivers cross country championships, Bryan Betzold of North wins and Stephanie Farrell and Julie Mueller finish 1-2 for the Abes as Chippewa teams sweep both events. In the state meet, the Chippewa girls are second while Farrell finishes ninth and Mueller 10th. Chuck Ihle of Regis takes sixth in the WISSA Class B event.
Memorial rallies from a 14-7 halftime deficit to beat Hudson 28-14 as Jeff Schemberger hits Karl Clark on a 71-yard TD pass and Zimmerman rushes for 126 yards and three scores. But River Falls blanks the Abes 28-0 as Chris Baschnagel runs for 91 yards. River Falls clinches an outright title at 6-0 and goes 8-1 with a 49-28 win over North as retiring coach Tom Carroll celebrates his 100th Wildcat win. Rob Smith scores three third quarter TDs to lead Menomonie to a 46-28 win over Chippewa.
The Badgers lose to Michigan 24-0 and are dumped by Iowa 31-24 but come back to take a third Big Ten win in three years under Don Morton with a 35-31 win over Northwestern as Leon Hunt runs for 115 yards and Jimmy Henderson 115. Menomonie’s Brady Pierce is in his second year as a starter in the offensive line.
Terry Gibbons, 30-year-old Antigo native coaching at Western State (Colo) is named a Blugold basketball assistant. The Blugold soccer club coached by Karl Andresen is 7-2-1 playing major schools across the country and team president George Oien is among the leading scorers. Secretariat, triple crown winner in 1973, dies at age 19. Wayne Gretzky, 28, sets an NHL points record in a 5-4 Kings win over the Oilers bringing his career total to 1,850. Tim Krumrie makes his 100th consecutive starts for the Bengals. Paul Tagliabue is named NFL Commissioner.
Fred Hable leads area runners in the Twin Cities Marathon with a time of 2:50. Leading bowling scores are 756 by Jerry Hillman, 753 by Tom Williams, 711 by Mouse Polenz, 704 by Kurt Hanke while Julie Bradison fires a 607 among women.
In high school football, Chuck Morning fires three TD passes as Bloomer tops Mondovi 35-19. Augusta hands coach Tom Crowe his 100th Beaver win with a 66-0 blanking of Whitehall led by the running of Nate Brown and Mike Bechtel. A late TD by Jon Walker and 111 yards by Bechtel gives Augusta a 20-17 win over Melrose-Mindoro and the Dairyland title and 9-0 record. Bechtel runs for 183 yards to lead Augusta to a 31-16 win over Alma-Gilmanton in the playoffs.
Ben Gardow sets a national record for completions with 643 when he completes 24 for 245 yards in McDonell’s 21-17 win over Assumption. In the playoffs, Elk Mound nips Fall Creek 21-14 on an interception by Charlie Storing that sets up the winning score. CJ Brantner runs for two TDs in Durand’s 25-22 win over Stanley-Boyd, which gets a 49-yard TD pass from Tom Hause.
20 Years Ago
Chippewa Falls roars through the regular season unbeaten to claim the Big Rivers championship, finishing with a 70-24 win over Superior and 69-0 shutout of River Falls with a crunching ground game led by Justin Boiteau and Tom Jonjak, who each run for over 100 yards in both games. Coach Chuck Raykovich’s team opens the playoffs with a 50-15 rout of defending state champion DC Everest as Boiteau runs for 149 yards and Craig Taylor 128 and they comeback for a 57-12 win over Green Bay East as Chad Dachel runs for 194 yards and two scores to gain the semifinal round.
The Badgers blast Ohio State 42-17 as Ron Dayne runs for 161 yards and four second half TDs. Jamar Fletcher’s interception sets up a winning field goal in a 20-17 win over Minnesota. In a 59-0 win over Indiana, Michael Bennett has a 73-yard TD run and totals 114 while Dayne piles up 167. They pound Nick Saban’s Michigan State team 40-10 as Dayne runs for 214 yards and he adds 162 yards in a 35-19 win over Northwestern as the Badgers stay in the title fight.
Laura Bjork of Colfax runs to the Division 3 state championship in cross country. Memorial’s girls place second in the sectional and go on to take fifth at state with Bekka Lundquist leading the way in 22nd place. The Old Abe girls score a 117-54 win over North led by Ann Jopke and go on to win a 21st straight BRC swimming title as Sara Vine and Abby Hanke each win two events. Memorial’s doubles team of Amanda Bucholz and Greta Fiedler gain the state tennis meet and reach the quarterfinals before losing.
Malinda Johnson of North wins the state golf championship by four strokes after finishing third twice and fourth once in previous tries. Teresa Gonzaga of Regis repeats as WISAA state tennis champion to go 14-0 on the season and 79-6 in her career. Molly Cope wins her third straight No. 1 singles championship and the Blugolds take the conference tennis title. McDonell’s girls win the WISAA Class B volleyball title after ousting Regis. Memorial’s boys soccer team defeats Menomonie 2-1 on Aaron Tessendorf’s goal and then get two goals from Adam Lyons and a shutout from Spencer Peck to beat Wausau West 3-0 and advance to state.
Brett Favre passes for 390 yards in all and 21 yards to Antonio Freeman with 1:05 to play for a 26-23 win over Tampa Bay. After gaining only 133 yards while being flattened by the Broncos 31-10, they snap back for a 31-3 win at San Diego as Favre passes for 173 yards and three scores and they share the division lead. Chad Cascadden, fifth-year Jets linebacker from Chippewa, suffers a knee injury and is done for the season.
Both hit home runs the final day of the season and Mark McGwire finishes with 65 and Sammy Sosa 63 in the home run race. The Reds close out the season with a 7-1 win over the Brewers to force a playoff but they lose 5-0 to the Mets. In the league playoffs, the Braves oust the Mets in the sixth game and the Yankees polish off the Red Sox in five games to set up the World Series which winds up a four-game sweep by the Yankees.
Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points in a game and averaged over 50 several seasons in the NBA, dies at age 63. Mike Wirz fires a second 300 game at Ojibwa Lanes. Wade Zwiener scores a repeat win in the Carson 10 race in a time of 57:09.
The Blugolds beat Platteville 28-13 but fall 22-20 to Stout on a 33-yard field goal with 15 seconds left by Kevin McCully. The Blugolds see River Falls take the lead on a 25-yard TD run by Mark Shepherdson with 1:12 to play but Eric Ostmore drives Eau Claire downfield before a final pass to Nate Thoreson leaves them inches short of the goal as the game ends in a 38-34 River Falls win. Dan Henkens' fumble recovery and two interceptions lead at 14-0 win at Whitewater but they fall in three overtimes to La Crosse 49-48.
In high school football, Regis defeats Assumption 46-21 as Mark Hawn scores three TDs and runs for 90 yards and in a 41-20 playoff win over Marshfield Columbus, Nick Adams runs for 138 yards and Hawn 114. Memorial breaks a 5-game losing streak with a 15-12 win over New Richmond as Brice Bickel runs for 164 yards and goes over 1,000 for the season. North closes a 3-6 season with a 38-27 loss to Superior.
Dave Cruz runs for a field and conference record 317 yards as Menomonie tops North 51-19. Menomonie rebounds from a 42-7 shellacking delivered by Rice Lake with a 28-21 playoff win over Tomah as Mark Slinden scores the winning TD in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run and Cruz piles up 169.
Osseo-Fairchild leads 14-0 with 2:20 to play but Neillsville/Granton rallies to tie the score and win in overtime on Scott Beyer’s 4-yard run. Cadott wraps up a 9-0 season with a 27-7 win over Colby as John Peterlik rushes for 153 yards and in a 52-20 playoff win over G-E-T, Peterlik rolls up 245 yards.
Jim Leonhard scores on a 96-yard run and runs for 118-yards in five tries plus two picks as Flambeau routs Luck 38-0 and he comes back for touchdowns on runs of 70, 34 and 46 yards to lead a 30-21 playoff win over Birchwood.