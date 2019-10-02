When a team produces a 100-yard rusher, it usually means it will win– probably 90 percent of the time.
The thinking is that if a team controls the line of scrimmage it dominates the game. A good example is the Badgers. In the pass-happy college game, they are 4-0 and Jonathan Taylor is 4-for-4.
High school football in northwest Wisconsin is no exception. And maybe even a better example.
In games reported to the L-T last weekend, nearly all the winners played basic, hard-nosed football. That means smash-mouthing your opponent with a ball-carrier licking his chops while following his snortin’ blockers. Often into 6-point land. And to victory.
Let’s start by going against the grain. That would be Eau Claire’s intracity game. Memorial ranks as the solid favorite but has rushed for just 179 yards a game with one triple-digit runner in Loyal Crawford, who had games of 136 and 338 before being injured.
North, meanwhile, has rushed for 240 yards a game with Sammy Barby coming off three straight 100-yard games and the city’s leading total of 612 yards. Will this solid ground advantage, as we are trying to point out, lead the Huskies to victory? Unlikely, unless the Dogs can come up with accurate anti-aircraft to shoot down the Abes 191-33 yard average air domination.
Menomonie is a much better example. The Mustangs took a big step towards a BRC title with a 22-14 win over Hudson. What was the key? How about a 220-39 advantage in rushing yards which got a 100-yard rusher by teaming up. DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler combined for 121 yards. Pound it.
Altoona is getting it down pretty good. The Rails sent Paxton Gluch on a 30-carry excursion that resulted in 261 yards. Neillsville-Granton was a 28-14 victim.
Fall Creek is struggling and Cadott took advantage of it. The Hornets two-timed the Crickets with Brady Spaeth piling up 233 yards and Nelson Wahl 202 as they combined for seven touchdowns. The result was 49-9.
Spring Valley shutout Boyceville 41-0 as Brayden Wolf ran for 114 yards and two scores while the defense gave up just 22 yards. That’s commanding the line of scrimmage.
Tommy Bahr ran for 163 yards and Tanner Marsh 118 as Mondovi piled up 529 total yards in a 61-0 win over Glenwood City. Meanwhile, the defense hasn’t give up much more than 100 yards rushing all season. That’s simply nasty.
And that leaves the question: Who’s going to score first when Mondovi and Spring Valley meet for the Dunn-St.Croix title October 11? To establish control, will it come on the ground?
Rice Lake got its first win led by Tristan Scheurer with 149 yards in 26 carries. That would be nothing new to the Warrior program. But it is this season.
Osseo-Fairchild survived an aerial bombardment by scoring 32 points in the second quarter and with Dayne Vojtik rushing for 132 yards and three cash-ins. That voided the 361-yard blitz from the arm of Stanley-Boyd’s Carsen Hause.
River Falls is another who came under attack from the skies. But the Wildcats survived by holding a 166-31 advantage in ground yards although Memorial’s Bryson Johnson tossed for 262.
Elk Mound’s Blaze Todd was handed the ball nine times and four times he wound up in pay dirt. His grand total was 171 yards and his average 19 per touch. Just another day in the office.
Regis got its first 100-yard rusher of the season in Tristan Root who played in the second half for the first time as Regis rallied from a shaky 8-6 halftime lead to win big over Durand. Root gained 110 yards on the ground and, oh yes, returned a kickoff 60 yards to 6-point land.
Lane Wierczorek ran over for a TD with 19 seconds to play, breaking a tie and giving Pepin-Alma a 14-8 win over Eleva-Strum. By the way, he carried 33 other times and totaled 170 yards.
Augusta did it on the ground in a 30-12 win over Whitehall. Cam Stensen lugged it 20 times for 167 yards and that always helps.
Cumberland got 102 yards out of Milan Monchivolich in its overtime win over previously-unbeaten Bloomer.
Yes, 100 yards plus is the key. Most of the time.
Gluch’s 261 yards topped the week’s rushers while Cadott’s Spaeth (233) and Wahl (202) followed.
There are exceptions, of course. Barby registered his third straight 100-yard game at 105 in 19 tries. That was good but not good enough against Rice Lake. And Independence/Gilmanton’s Ben Pyka ran for 106 yards in a loss to Cochrane-FC.
The two top pitchers also lost. Hause’s 361 yards might make record books but wasn’t enough to give Stanley-Boyd a win and Johnson brought Memorial close but his 262 yards were about 19 short of having a chance to win.
And did you notice the top three teams in the Dunn-St. Croix won by a combined score of 151-0? Obviously a little top heavy.
Rice Lake and Barron got their first wins last week while Bloomer was knocked from the unbeatens, leaving only Menomonie, Mondovi, Spring Valley, Regis and Northwestern – and Luck in 8-man – with perfect slates heading into Week No. 7.