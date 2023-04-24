Milwaukee Heat Basketball

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday in Miami. The Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114. Jimmy Butler scored 56 points.

 Marta Lavandier

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had the game of his life, and the Miami Heat had a comeback for the ages.

Butler scored 56 points — tying the fourth-best scoring performance ever in an NBA playoff game — and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.