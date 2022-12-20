0I7A5670.jpg

Cadott’s Lauren Goettl takes a shot and a pinkie to the lips from Fall Creek’s Anna Dougherty as the Hornets took on the Crickets in Fall Creek on Tuesday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Fall Creek Crickets girls basketball team hosted the Cadott Hornets in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.

Cadott entered the game with an undefeated 8-0 record, while Fall Creek entered the game at 4-2.