On Tuesday night, the Fall Creek Crickets girls basketball team hosted the Cadott Hornets in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Cadott entered the game with an undefeated 8-0 record, while Fall Creek entered the game at 4-2.
The Hornets made the game-winning basket with less than three seconds left in the game and went home with a 59-58 win over the Crickets.
The Crickets got off to a fast start, starting the game on a 6-0 run while taking quick shots on offense.
Senior Laken Ryan got Cadott on the board with a driving layup almost four minutes into the contest, which made the score 6-2 Fall Creek.
Both teams looked to play fast right away from the tipoff, making lots of quick passes and taking shots quickly on almost every possession.
Midway through the first half, Fall Creek led by a narrow margin of 13-10.
Cadott took their first lead of the game when freshman Taylor Hager scored on a fast break off a steal from senior Lauryn Goettl, making the score 16-15 Cadott with just under 7 minutes remaining in the first half.
After a very physical and competitive first half, the two teams went to halftime knotted up at 27-27.
Early in the second half, the two sides were still neck and neck and trading the lead back and forth. The two sides were tied at 35-35 with just under 13 minutes remaining in the game.
With the game tied at 38 with nine minutes remaining, Ryan made a three-pointer to put Cadott ahead, 41-38.
Less than a minute later, junior Emma Kowalczyk scored on a fast break layup off a Fall Creek turnover, giving Cadott their first two-possession lead of the half, 43-38.
With 6:13 remaining in the game, sophomore Kennedy Tumm made two shots from the free throw line and gave the Crickets the lead back, 46-45.
Both sides played an aggressive, physical brand of basketball, especially as the second half wore on. There were multiple violent collisions on the floor as players dove for loose balls in the game’s final minutes.
With 2:45 remaining in the game, Cadott held a narrow 51-50 lead.
Fall Creek took the lead back when junior Kambel Sell made a second-chance layup under the basket, making it 52-51 Crickets with just over two minutes left to play.
On their next time down the floor, Tumm was fouled and made both from the line, which made it 54-52 Crickets with less than two minutes left.
The Crickets got a quick stop on defense, and after holding the ball until only 50 seconds remained, freshman Jasmin Heuer was fouled and made one of two from the line, making it 55-52 Crickets.
Next time down the floor, Kowalczyk made a quick three-pointer for the Hornets, which tied the game at 55-55 with 40 seconds left.
After a timeout, Fall Creek was struggling to get the ball across midcourt when senior Lauryn Goettl made a steal for the Hornets and took it to the hoop, giving Cadott a 57-55 lead.
Next time down the floor, sophomore Anna Dougherty swished a corner three to give the lead back to the Crickets, 58-57.
In the game’s penultimate possession, Cadott’s senior Eva Enestvedt made a layup in the middle of a huge scrum under the basket, giving Cadott the lead back, 59-58, with just 2.8 seconds remaining in the game
That would end up being the game-winning score, as the contest ended with a desperate heave from halfcourt for the Crickets that was no good, and the Hornets went home with a 59-58 win on Fall Creek’s home floor.
Cadott moved to 9-0 on the season, while Fall Creek took their third loss of the year to go to 4-3.
Cadott faces another road game on Thursday against Boyceville, and Fall Creek is off until next Tuesday, when they host another home game against Arcadia.